7 Shows to Watch if You Liked Netflix's Young Millionaires

Young Millionaires takes the audience on a wild ride through money troubles and teenage dreams. The French comedy show follows four young friends from Marseille who win a million-euro lottery jackpot. David, Samia, Jess, and Léo face one big problem.

However, they cannot legally claim their prize because they are not yet of age. The series explores what happens when young students suddenly have access to millions of euros. Their lives turn upside down as they try to keep the secret while navigating through the chaos that comes with sudden fortune.

Money brings unexpected challenges that they never thought about earlier. The show displays how friendship gets through challenging trials in life.

And for viewers who liked this show, based on teenage conflicts and drama, will find shows like Never Have I Ever, Sex Education, and others.

Heartstopper, Outer Banks, On My Block, and four other shows to watch if you liked Netflix's Young Millionaires

1) Elite

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Elite shares various themes with Young Millionaires about teenage drama and wealth. This Spanish show follows three working-class students who receive scholarships to an elite private school.

The series explores class differences and how wealth impacts the relationships between teenagers. The murder mystery angle adds extra nuance to the story.

Additionally, students encounter betrayals, secrets, and corruption at Las Encinas school. The show displays how money can potentially corrupt individuals and create threatening situations. Much like Young Millionaires, the show focuses on how wealth changes everything for young people. Throughout the narrative, power dynamics shift constantly as alliances break and form again.

Elite is available for viewers to watch on Netflix.

2) Never Have I Ever

A still from the show (Image via Apple V)

Never Have I Ever encapsulates the complication of teenage life that makes Young Millionaires so compelling. This comedy-drama show follows Devi, an Indian-American high school student navigating personal growth and family expectations.

While money is not the primary focus, the series explores how social status affects teenage connections. Devi goes on to navigate cultural differences, family dysfunctionality, and teenage romances with humor and determination.

The show displays authentic teenage struggles with heart and humor. Like Young Millionaires, it shows how peer pressure can forever change family relationships and friendships. Both series feature teenagers making questionable choices while trying to navigate their complex lives.

Never Have I Ever is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

3) Sex Education

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Sex Education offers a bold take on the intimate lives of teenagers that fans of Young Millionaires will sincerely acknowledge. The British series follows Otis, a young boy who starts a secretive sex therapy clinic at his school with the help of his friends.

While the premise slightly differs from lottery winnings, both series explore teenagers dealing with unexpected situations. Otis and his pals deal with secret affairs and growing up in a complex environment.

The show displays how one decision can alter everything for a group of close friends. Like Young Millionaires, it features teenagers attempting to manage situations far beyond their maturity and experience level.

Sex Education is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

4) On My Block

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

On My Block mirrors the theme of friendship under pressure that pushes the Young Millionaires forward every episode. The American show follows four friends in a raw Los Angeles neighbourhood as they navigate high school together.

The group faces serious challenges involving family problems, money, and genuinely dangerous situations every day. Like the characters Young Millionaires, these teenagers must keep dark secrets and make complicated choices. The series explores how outward pressure tests bonds and unpredictably transforms people.

Additionally, family financial struggles affect every single decision the students make about their futures. College scholarships represent genuine hope for escaping their current complicated situations and building better lives.

5) Euphoria

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Euphoria presents a more intense tone of teenage life that complements Young Millionaires accurately. The HBO series follows Rue and her friends as they navigate high school in East Highland. While addiction is the central focus rather than wealth, both series explore how external factors transform teenage relationships dramatically.

The characters encounter serious family issues, deeply personal struggles with identity, and romantic drama. Like Young Millionaires, it shows that lies and secrets can destroy family bonds and friendships. Both shows feature teenagers making questionable choices with intense consequences for their futures.

The shows display how young people deal with responsibility and handle pressure. Drug smuggling and addiction involve significant amounts of money throughout the show and affect the character arc.

Euphoria is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Heartstopper

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Heartstopper offers a more subtle exploration of teenage bonds that balance the intensity of Young Millionaires beautifully. The British show follows Nick and Charlie as their friendship progresses into romance over time. While money does not drive the plot directly, both series throw light on raw teenage experiences and emotions.

The characters navigate school pressure, personal growth, and family expectations with raw sentiments. Like Young Millionaires, it displays how relationships change when people encounter new situations together. Both shows feature teenagers learning to communicate effectively and support each other through struggling times.

Both series emphasize the importance of genuine friendships during the most challenging period of adolescence. Additionally, mental health issues affect multiple characters throughout the narrative in different ways.

Heartstopper is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

7) Outer Banks

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Outer Banks blends money troubles and teenage adventure similarly to Young Millionaires in expected ways. The American show follows a group of teenagers looking for hidden treasure in the Outer Banks of North Caroline. John B. and his friends face threatening situations while seeking millions of dollars in gold.

And much like the characters in Young Millionaires, they must hide major secrets and run from adults who wish to control their lives completely. Both series feature teenagers whose lives are completely transformed by unexpected circumstances and money. The show explores how wealth creates both intense problems and incredible opportunities.

Outer Banks is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These seven shows offer unique perspectives on teenage life and the struggles young people encounter on a daily basis. Each series explores themes of money, friendship, and growing up, which make Young Millionaires so engaging to viewers worldwide.

