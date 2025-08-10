What We Hide (2025): Full list of cast and characters explored

What We Hide (2025) is a family drama that gathers a powerful ensemble cast to tell a riveting story of survival, silence, and the fragile threads of sisterhood. Directed by Daniel Kay, the movie follows two teenage sisters who make the harrowing choice to conceal their mother's fatal overdose so they won't end up in foster care and be torn apart from each other.

Through a realistic and emotionally charged narrative, the film relies on the cast's nuanced performances, which bring depth to the characters and the moral issues they face.

What We Hide stars McKenna Grace and Jojo Regina, along with a mix of veteran Hollywood actors and newcomers.

Who stars in What We Hide?

1) McKenna Grace as Spider

McKenna Grace at iHeartRadio Z100's Jingle Ball 2024 (Image via Getty)

Mckenna Grace, a busy child actress in her own right, plays Spider, the older of the two sisters who makes it her mission to protect her sibling at all costs.

Grace's body of work spans both television and film, including standout roles in Gifted (2017), I, Tonya (2017), and Captain Marvel (2019), as well as horror movies like Annabelle Comes Home (2019) and The Haunting of Hill House (2018).

2) Jojo Regina as Jessie

Jojo Regina at the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival (Image via Getty)

Jojo Regina plays Jessie, Spider's little sister, whose innocence is threatened as the crisis unfolds.

Regina made her feature film debut as Little Kya in Where the Crawdads Sing (2022), an adaptation of Delia Owens' bestselling novel. She previously appeared in short films and commercials, quickly developing a talent for playing emotionally complex roles. In What We Hide, she serves as the emotional heart of the story, with her character's fate dominating much of the tension.

3) Dacre Montgomery as Reece

Dacre Montgomery at CCXPMX25 - 2nd Day (Image via Getty)

Australian actor Dacre Montgomery plays Reece, whose relationship with the sisters further complicates their lives.

Montgomery rose to global fame as Billy Hargrove in Netflix's Stranger Things (2017–2022) and as Jason Scott/Red Ranger in the Power Rangers (2017) reboot. His film credits also include The Broken Hearts Gallery (2020) and Baz Luhrmann's Elvis (2022).

4) Forrest Goodluck as Cody

Forrest Goodluck (Image via Getty)

Forrest Goodluck stars as Cody in the film. A Native American actor, Goodluck is best known for his debut as Hawk in The Revenant (2015). His other significant roles include The Miseducation of Cameron Post (2018), How to Blow Up a Pipeline (2022), and Lawmen: Bass Reeves (2023).

Known for infusing realism into harrowing roles, Goodluck's character further complicates the sisters' already tenuous circumstances in What We Hide.

5) Jesse Williams as Sheriff Ben Jeffries

Jesse Williams at 71st Taormina Film Festival 2025 (Image via Getty)

Jesse Williams plays Sheriff Ben Jeffries, a lawman who becomes a thorn in the sisters' side as he works to uncover their secret.

Williams is best known for his extended stint as Dr. Jackson Avery on Grey's Anatomy (2009–2022; 2024) and for movie appearances in The Cabin in the Woods (2012) and The Butler (2013). Aside from acting, he is also a producer and activist, with credit on the Oscar-winning short Two Distant Strangers (2020).

6) Malia Baker as Alexis

Malia Baker at the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards (Image via Getty)

Malia Baker stars as Alexis, a supporting character whose interactions with the sisters help build the emotional foundation of the story. Baker previously played Mary Anne Spier in Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club (2020–2021) and appeared in Are You Afraid of the Dark?.

The supporting cast of What We Hide includes Tamara Austin, Misty Autery, Avis-Marie Barnes, Brad Beyer, Shellita Boxie, Rita Buchan, Cronin Cullen, Abigail Dolan, and Layne Harper.

What We Hide is set to release on August 29, 2025.

