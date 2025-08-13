Taylor Sheridan shows and movies: Every project ranked from best to worst

Taylor Sheridan dons many hats: Actor, director, and writer. After making his mark as Danny Boyd in Veronica Mars (2005-2007), he went on to create and star in award-winning shows and movies, including Yellowstone (2018-2024) and Hell or High Water (2016). With his emotionally resonant writing skills, he has carved a niche in the neo-western genre.

After being limited in the acting space, Sheridan decided to expand his artistry into writing, directing, and executive producing, cementing his position as one of the most hands-on creators. Fans who want to dive deep into his catalog have dozens of shows and movies to explore.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. The list does not involve cameos and single-episode appearances in shows.

Yellowstone, 1883, and other Taylor Sheridan projects ranked

16) Vile (2011)

Vile is a body horror (Image via Prime Video)

In Taylor Sheridan's accidental directorial debut, four people end up in the hands of a torturous madman who puts them through life-threatening torture to extract brain chemicals through pain. Amidst extreme gore, horror, and psychological warfare, he captives have to find a way to survive.

While the movie offers a glimpse into how the human brain operates in a survival mode setting, it received mixed reviews for its unengaging execution. He told Rotten Tomatoes in an interview published on July 31, 2017:

"I would say this is my feature debut. A friend of mine raised — I don’t know what he raised — 20 grand or something, and cast his buddies, and wrote this bad horror movie, that I told him not to direct. He was going to direct it and produce it, and he started and freaked out, and called and said, “Can you help me?” I said, “Yeah, I’ll try.”"

This half-baked attempt at execution places this horror movie at the bottom of Sheridan's catalog.

Where to watch: Tubi/Prime Video

15) Sicario: Days of the Solado (2018)

Brolin and Del Toro in the movie (Image via Prime Video)

Sequels rarely live up to the original, and while Days of the Solado packs a punch, it falls short in execution. Taylor Sheridan returns in a writer capacity, this time tackling human trafficking on the U.S.-Mexico border. Benicio del Toro returns as the anti-hero Gillick, working with Josh Brolin's Matt Graver to create a war zone in Mexico so that cartels go after each other.

Gillick's character inconsistency from the original to the sequel is one of the most obvious reasons why the movie did not live up to expectations. The pacing added to the movie's woes, and overall, the script suffered from a lack of emotional depth and realism, particularly due to the underrepresentation of Mexicans. This represents a significant setback in Sheridan's career.

Where to watch: Prime Video

14) Without Remorse (2021)

Michael B. Jordan in the movie (Image via Prime Video)

Navy SEAL John Kelly's bloodthirst for revenge after Russian militants kill his pregnant wife leads to the discovery of a major plan that could destroy the United States. To stop the all-out war, he must bend the rules and go after the bad guys by putting his life and reputation on the line.

Michael B. Jordan was praised for his edgy performance as Kelly, but the movie, particularly Taylor Sheridan's writing, was criticised for its predictability and some major plot holes. Moreover, it deviated significantly from the source material (Tom Clancy's novel), which did not resonate well with seasoned action thriller fans.

Where to watch: Prime Video

13) Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)

Jolie in the movie (Image via Prime Video)

Taylor Sheridan takes fans back into familiar territory, Montana, United States, for an action-packed thriller. Hannah Faber (Angelina Jolie), a smokejumper grieving the death of three wildfire victims due to a personal lapse, finds herself entangled in a far bigger problem after meeting a bloodied Connor. Armed with the instinct to protect him, Hannah puts herself directly in the path of two vengeful killers.

The lack of character depth dips the movie's entertainment factor. While the premise had potential on paper, it did not translate, resulting in middling reviews from critics and fans alike, as well as a similar ranking on this list. However, Finn Little earned high praise for his immersive performance as the young Connor.

Where to watch: Prime Video

12) Landman (2024-present)

A still from the pilot (Image via Paramount+)

Landman takes fans back to Taylor Sheridan's favorite playground: neo-western drama. It follows Billy Bob Thornton as Tom Norris, a petroleum Landman for M-Tex Oil in Texas. In the wake of shaky economics, tense geopolitics, and climate change, Norris navigates personal and professional crises.

Thornton is a fan-favorite character in the Sheridan American West universe, propelling a highly entertaining, albeit soap opera-esque storyline. However, the show's subplot meanders away from the crux of the story, and the women are more one-dimensional than usual, making it fall flat.

Where to watch: Paramount+

11) Sicario (2015)

Blunt as Macer (Image via Netflix)

Taylor Sheridan's writing debut came in this action crime thriller about idealistic FBI agent Kate Macer (Emily Blunt), and her war against drugs on the U.S.-Mexico border. With a volatile captain and a dangerous mission that puts her life on the line, Macer soon realizes the intensity of her reality.

The movie received polarizing reviews. While some loved how the characters, especially Benicio del Toro as Alejandro Gillick, embraced the gray area, others found the pacing choppy and the plot riddled with holes. However, the action-packed premise yields a gritty entertainer with three Oscar nominations. Sheridan's writing improved after his debut, making this one of his less-favored projects.

Where to watch: Netflix

10) Mayor of Kingstown (2021-present)

Renner is the Mayor of Kingstown (Image via Paramount+)

The McLusky family is at the center of peace and cooperation in the crime-riddled Kingstown, Michigan. But when Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) abruptly takes over as Mayor after his brother Mitch's death, he must do what it takes to mediate peace between street gangs, cops, and the citizens.

While the show starts with an edgy premise and commentary on racism, corruption, and violence, it fell off the radar after season 2 for failing to capture any character depth or development. With Taylor Sheridan serving as creator, director, writer, and producer, fans expected a deep dive into political intrigue, but the show ultimately fell short of the hype.

Where to watch: Paramount+

9) Veronica Mars (2005-2007)

Bell plays the titular character (Image via Hulu)

Although Taylor Sheridan appears in only five episodes of the cult classic crime drama, he manages to make a mark. He is introduced as Irish drug dealer Liam Fitzpatrick's cousin and has a sidekick role at best, but the actor-director molded it into a strangely likable antagonist role that became memorable in the fandom.

The show focuses on crime dramas in Neptune, California, and how a snooping teen investigator (played by Kristen Bell) changes the game. So when the main character with a moral high ground crosses paths with a creepy Danny Boyd, things are bound to get dramatic. While this is one of Sheridan's most popular roles, his minimal screentime pushes this project back in the rankings.

Where to watch: Hulu

8) 1923 (2022-2025)

A still from the prequel series (Image via Paramount+)

A sequel to 1883 and a second prequel to Yellowstone, the Taylor Sheridan neo-Western drama, 1923, dives into the Prohibition and Great Depression era, and how that cascaded onto the Dutton family. Helmed by the matriarch, Isabel Dutton, the show explores filial duty amidst societal upheaval, adding more depth to the Duttons' history.

While season 1 was appreciated for its consistent pacing and premise, the show dropped steeply afterwards. It had high expectations, coming off the success of Taylor Sheridan's 1883, and failed to deliver. Still, it is an entertaining watch, with a strong cast of characters, placing it squarely in the middle of the list.

Where to watch: Paramount+

7) Tulsa King (2022-present)

Stallone in and as Tulsa King (Image via Paramount+)

Sylvester Stallone plays Dwight "The General" Manfredi, an American Mafia boss who immediately goes back to a life of crime in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after being released from prison. As personal and professional problems clash, BAFTE agent Stacy Beale (Andrea Savage) enters his orbit as an investigator and later becomes a romantic interest.

Taylor Sheridan's Tulsa King succeeds due to Stallone's charm and wit. The show isn't a realistic portrayal of crime, but that makes the adrenaline-filled premise even more entertaining in some aspects. However, its reception slowed after season 1, making it rank further down.

Where to watch: Paramount+

6) Sons of Anarchy (2008-2010)

The cast of Sons of Anarchy (Image via FX Networks)

One of Taylor Sheridan's notable acting roles is that of Deputy Chief David Hale in Sons of Anarchy, a series that revolves around motorcycles, crime, and corruption. For two seasons, he has been the voice of reason in a town where political ambiguity is the norm. Determined to make Charming a better place, he exists in the moral gray area, sometimes working with the Sons for the greater good.

The show is known for its emotionally resonant storyline about a corrupt group with strong redeeming qualities. His role highlights the morality of the other side, but fans wished for more growth and screen time for the supporting character, which overshadowed Taylor Sheridan's more well-received projects. His ability to challenge the club head-on earned him begrudging respect within the show and the fandom.

Where to watch: Hulu

5) Yellowstone (2018-2024)

The Dutton patriarch (Image via Peacock)

The Dutton family owns the largest cattle ranch in Montana, affectionately known as the "Yellowstone." Parceled by the Border Rock Indian Reservation, the Yellowstone National Park, and land developers, the family, headed by patriarch John Dutton, faces heightened tension, drama, and political corruption.

This is Taylor Sheridan's flagship project, but many others outwit its lengthy run-time. He is the creator, writer, director, and executive producer of the show, while also portraying Bosque Ranch cowboy Travis Wheatley. With his many talents, Sheridan blends Western themes and modern storytelling in this character-driven drama. Family dynamics lie in its nexus, giving fans a riveting entertainer.

Where to watch: Peacock

4) Special Ops: Lioness (2023-present)

Saldana as Joe (Image via Paramount+)

Zoe Saldaña plays Joe McNamara in this high stakes crime thriller about a woman trying to balance her personal and professional lives as a top CIA agent. Things get intense in her career-defining "Lioness" program, an operation that uses female agents to infiltrate terrorist organizations.

Taylor Sheridan plays Cody Spears in 3 episodes, showcasing his acting chops. But behind the scenes, he is a creator, writer, director, and executive producer, bringing his hands-on approach to the world of thrillers. With a refreshing premise and fierce women representation that offers great emotional depth, the show takes global politics head-on and is a fan-favorite project of Sheridan's.

Where to watch: Paramount+

3) Hell or Highwater (2016)

The cast of the movie (Image via Hulu)

Two brothers, single father Toby (Chris Pine) and ex-convict Tanner (Ben Foster), try to save their family ranch by planning against the bank that's about to foreclose on them. However, their path to success is marred with challenges, such as Texas Ranger Marcus Hamilton (Jeff Bridges), who launches headfirst into investigating their theft.

Taylor Sheridan's writing brings depth to each character. He uses minimal dialogue that conveys a sea of emotions, focusing on exposition rather than letting pages of words do the talking. This, combined with the artistic cinematography and understated performances, down to every micro-expression, makes the movie one of his best projects. It is a gritty view of hardships in the changing American West.

Where to watch: Hulu/YouTube Premium

2) 1883 (2021-2022)

A still from 1883 (Image via YouTube/Paramount+)

Before the Duttons (from Yellowstone) became the biggest cattle ranch owners in the United States, their beginnings were humble, and that's what 1883 is all about. Set in the post-Civil War era, the family embarks on an arduous journey across the country, via Fort Worth, Texas, and Oregon, before settling in Montana.

Taylor Sheridan returns to helm the prequel series, bringing his quintessential authenticity to the project. It is true to the period, immersing fans from the get-go. The characters are flawed, but their moral ambiguity lends strength to the premise. The miniseries received high praise, edging out Yellowstone in its crisp storytelling. Bonus: Sheridan plays Charles Goodnight for a couple of episodes.

Taylor Sheridan's writing, direction, and the cast's memorable performances up the rewatchability factor, making it one of his best projects.

Where to watch: Paramount+

1) Wind River (2017)

Olsen and Renner in the movie (Image via Netflix)

An indigenous teenager's s*xual assault and murder at an American Indian reservation in Wyoming puts wildlife officer Cory Lambert (Jeremy Renner) and FBI Agent Jane Banner (Elizabeth Olsen) on a collision course. The duo encounters dangers like never before as they dig deeper into the mystery, and systemic issues come to light.

Taylor Sheridan's writing and direction take center stage in this gripping thriller. The pristine landscape, juxtaposed with one of the most disturbing premises, had fans shaken for days. The story is visceral in its grief and tension, palpable in every frame, expression, and dialogue. With a haunting soundtrack and a glaring light on native American victimization, it is a crown jewel in Sheridan's career.

Where to watch: Netflix

Taylor Sheridan fans can also catch him in a minor role in 12 Strong (2018).

