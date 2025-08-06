“more than 150%” - Jeremy Renner recovered from a near-fatal injury and is ready for his next MCU project

Jeremy Renner, an acclaimed American actor and musician, is best known for his portrayal of Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Renner experienced a dark twist in his life in January 2023 when he was crushed by a 14,000-pound snowplow while attempting to save his nephew outside his house in Nevada.The crash left the actor with over 30 broken bones, a shattered collarbone, a collapsed lung, a skull fracture, and serious injuries. Many wondered if he’d ever walk again, let alone act. But less than two years later, Renner is not only walking, he’s getting ready to return to his role with a bow and arrow.Renner boldly stated in a recent interview with Empire on July 29, 2025:“I’m always happy to be in that world, man,” he says of the MCU. “I love all those guys, I love the character.”His appreciation towards the franchise and especially its team keeps the door open to a potential return, most notably through another season of Hawkeye.“I’m sure we’ll end up doing Season 2, and do other things. And I’m happy to do it,” he says. “My body’s getting ready for something like that. I don’t know if anybody wants to see me in tights, but my body will look good in the tights.”Though stepping back as Hawkeye after such a physically demanding injury, Jeremy Renner is sure enough that he can still perform the same high-octane stunts that had characterized his role. One in particular, an Aerial spin-and-shoot move from The Avengers.“Absolutely. No problem. That’s where I’m at. I’m more than 150 per cent of what I was prior to the incident.”Before the accident, physical training was an aspect that Jeremy Renner would engage in mainly during the time preparing to play a certain role. He now sees health and fitness as a significant aspect of his life.“Having health and wellness be such a central part of my life, that’s what’s gotten me back. And even as I age, I just feel stronger than I’ve been. I have some issues, and tendon issues and certain limitations of flexibility and mobility, but I spent a lot of time on getting better and stronger, and I wouldn’t if I didn’t get crushed.”Jeremy Renner’s commitment to recoveryThe recovery of Jeremy Renner has been discussed as a miracle. After spending weeks in the ICU and months undergoing physical rehabilitation, the actor rebuilt his body from scratch.His recovery process was outlined in his memoir My Next Breath, published in April 2025, when he narrated about the traumatic situation, how it had affected him emotionally, and the inner strength he gained while going through the process. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCantella told Men's Health in an interview:“He hated the band work, but that was the key in his workouts.”The actor transitioned from simple mobility exercises to high-intensity, full-body strength training workouts. Jeremy Renner has since increased his training schedule up to four times a week, and his diet involves a strict regimen that centers on protein intake close to 170 grams a day.Jeremy Renner addresses Hawkeye Season 2 speculationAlthough it was long hoped among fans that Hawkeye could be explored further, the sequel of sorts did not seem possible after Jeremy Renner rejected the initial offer. In 2025, he revealed that he had been promised half of his Season 1 pay as a second-season contract, a proposal he called insulting, especially considering the nearly eight-month commitment involved.In an episode of The High Performance Podcast on TikTok, Renner shared:&quot;They asked me to do season two, and they offered me half the money. I'm like, 'Well, it's going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money.&quot;He added:&quot;I'm like, 'I'm sorry, why? Did you think I'm only half the Jeremy because I got ran over?' Maybe that's why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season?&quot;The narrative was reversed after Empire rolled out an update in July 2025. Although Marvel Studios has not yet officially confirmed it, Jeremy Renner's enthusiasm, along with the remarks by Marvel TV leadership regarding wanting to explore the Hawkeye holiday-themed storyline, indicates that there may be a Season 2 in production.If it proceeds, the series is likely to carry forward loose ends with characters like Kate Bishop, Yelena Belova, and Echo, and continue the dynamic mentor-mentee relationship at the emotional core.Stay tuned for further updates.