7 best Michael B. Jordan movies to watch if you liked him in Sinners

Michael B. Jordan's performance in the vampiric thriller Sinners has earned him critical and commercial praise, especially for his nuanced double role as brothers Stack and Smoke. The movie, an allegory about race and class in the 1930s Southern United States, is told through his characters' eyes, making him pivotal.

Sinners is Jordan's fifth collaboration with director Ryan Coogler. Their movies have all become superhits, cementing the former as an actor to watch out for. Since his debut as a child model and actor over two decades ago, Michael B. Jordan has steadily climbed the Hollywood ladder as an action and drama actor.

Fans of Jordan's performance in Sinners should check out more of his movies like Without Remorse and Just Mercy.

Creed, Fruitvale Station, and other Michael B. Jordan movies for fans to watch

1) Creed (2015)

Jordan as Adonis Creed (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

A spin-off of the Rocky franchise, Creed follows the late boxing champion Apollo Creed's son Adonis (Jordan), an amateur boxer whose life changes when he meets his father's former professional rival and friend, Rocky (Sylvester Stallone). Together, they train for a shot at a championship title.

Directed by Sinners' Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan's performance as the young boxer with big dreams was lauded for its authenticity. The sports drama pays homage to boxing while also showing the humans behind the fighters. Jordan's portrayal of Adonis' relationship with Stallone's Rocky is one of the biggest highlights of the movie.

The movie's sequels, Creed II and Creed III, are entertaining and compelling too, with Jordan bringing his intensity to the role.

Where to watch: Prime Video

2) Fruitvale Station (2013)

A still from Fruitvale Station (Image via YouTube/Roadshow Films)

Michael B. Jordan plays Oscar Grant in this biographical feature about a man who tries to turn his life around by the New Year of 2009. Based on the chilling real-life police shooting incident that shook Oakland, California, Ryan Coogler's feature directorial debut captures the reality of race tensions in the United States.

Critics and fans lauded Jordan's powerful, emotional, and realistic portrayal of Grant. He carried the duality of the real-life man he portrayed, with his flaws and desires, wins and losses, and ultimate fate. Fans of his intense performance in Sinners will appreciate his ability to embody every character he plays.

Where to watch: Prime Video

3) Black Panther (2018)

Erik Killmonger in Black Panther (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

When T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) returns to Wakanda to ascend to the throne following his father T'Chaka's death, he is met with a mighty challenge. His cousin, N'Jadaka, returns to stake a claim to the throne after T'Chaka killed his father. T'Challa must become the Black Panther to protect Wakanda, its precious resources, and his family from this lethal antagonist.

Michael B. Jordan plays N'Jadaka, aka Erik Killmonger, the ruthless and powerful former Navy SEAL Black Ops with a vendetta against the Black Panther and all of Wakanda. His performance is memorable and shocking, down to his body prosthetics and the rage in his eyes.

Where to watch: Disney+

4) Without Remorse (2021)

A still from Without Remorse (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

When Russian hitmen ruthlessly kill his pregnant wife and unit members, U.S. Navy SEAL John Kelly desires revenge. When whispers of a cold war between the United States and Russia make the CIA hesitate to investigate the murders, Kelly takes matters into his own hands.

While the movie received middling reviews for its predictable storyline, Michael B. Jordan's performance elevated the movie's premise. He brought the desired emotions to his role as the grieving, angry man with revenge on his mind.

Where to watch: Prime Video

5) Just Mercy (2019)

Bryan Stevenson in Just Mercy (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

In this legal drama, Michael B. Jordan plays defense attorney Bryan Stevenson, whose quest to help the marginalized people on death row leads him to Johnny McMillian (Jamie Foxx), a black man wrongfully punished for the murder of an 18-year-old girl. When Stevenson sees the holes in his case, he fights for justice.

Jordan's heartfelt portrayal of a man seeking the truth was a highlight of Just Mercy. Fans of his performance in Sinners will see him in a more mellow and understated role in this movie.

Where to watch: Prime Video

6) Fahrenheit 451 (2018)

Jordan plays Guy (Image via YouTube/HBO UK)

In a post-civil war, dystopian United States, all reading is banned. Firemen, including Michael B. Jordan's Guy Montag, are tasked with burning books, which he does without questioning. When he meets Clarisse McClellan, a rebel informant pushing back against the system, he wakes up to the reality of the totalitarian government.

While this book-to-movie adaptation received mixed reviews from critics and fans, fans of Jordan's memorable screen presence and authenticity will enjoy watching it.

Where to watch: Prime Video

7) That Awkward Moment (2014)

Michael B. Jordan plays Mikey (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

For fans of Michael B. Jordan who want a more light-hearted movie about friendships and mishaps, That Awkward Moment is a solid entertainer. The comedy flick stars Zac Efron, Miles Teller, and Jordan as three best friends who fail a friendship pact to remain single.

With a fun storyline and Jordan's portrayal as an uptight and slightly awkward doctor, fans of the Sinners are in for a fun watch.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Fans of Michael B. Jordan in Sinners can also check out his TV show appearances in The Wire (2002-2008) and Friday Night Lights (2006-2011).

