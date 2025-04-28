When did Michael B. Jordan star in Creed III? Actor reveals the best memento he’s saved from all of his projects over the years

Michael B. Jordan recently shared that he has kept many items from his projects over the years as mementos. He picked Adonis's robe from Creed III as one of his best ones.
The actor, director, and producer has saved many souvenirs from his movies and shows. This includes clothing, accessories, or anything else that is important to the character of that project.
He even plans to showcase them all someday, as he said in an interview with PEOPLE, published on April 26:
"I keep all my stuff for the most part, some of the costumes, wardrobe and things that mean something to the character, means something to me. The the goal eventually is to have a place where I [can show] all my stuff from over the years."
Jordan also shared some specifics on the items he might have and picked his favorites.
Creed III was released on March 3, 2023, in the United States. This was the ninth installment in the Rocky film series. However, it was the first one to not feature Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa.
Michael B. Jordan picks his favorite memento from his projects
The actor revealed that he took props from Sinners' twin characters, Smoke and Stack, saying:
"They had some things that they always carry with them that I always kept in my pocket, whether it was seen or not. I always had those things on me and I took those with me."
When asked to name his favorite or most prized memento from all these years, Michael B. Jordan said:
"Maybe Adonis's robe from Creed III, which we made out of recycled firehose from the riots in Los Angeles. That's pretty significant to me. Or Killmonger's African mask from Black Panther that they took from the museum. I got that one."
He was then asked if he ever wears the Adonis' robe from Creed III, and he answered:
"Just on a Sunday, pop it on and watch some games? That would [put me in a good mood]. That's a new one. Put that one down."
Jordan played the role of Adonis Creed in the third installment of the Creed series. He also directed the film. The film saw face his childhood friend, and a boxing prodigy, Damian Anderson, who was played by Jonathan Majors.
Michael B. Jordan shares his recent perfect holiday
In the aforementioned interview with PEOPLE, Jordan also spoke about a perfect day off he might have had in recent times. He described a day during his visit to Japan, even likening it to Studio Ghibli.
Jordan said:
"We were in Japan. I had this phenomenal French toast, then just walked around and sat down by this little canal. There were hawks picking up fish out of this stream. The sun was out; there were clouds in the sky. It looked like a Studio Ghibli [anime] movie."
Michael B. Jordan recently saw the release of his new film, Sinners, where he plays a dual role in the form of twin brothers. Released on April 18, 2025, this is a supernatural film that features the journey of two brothers upon returning to their hometown.
