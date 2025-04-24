Coco Gauff forced to watch Michael B. Jordan-starrer 'Sinners' alone after being separated from her father in packed Madrid theater

Coco Gauff took a breather before taking to the claycourts of the 2025 Madrid Open where the first-round play has begun. Gauff is likely to face some of her top competitors including Iga Swiatek, Madison Keys and 2025 Stuttgart Open winner Jelena Ostapenka placed in her draw in a bid for the title.
The World No. 4 went to a movie theatre for an evening outing with her father Corey Gauff to watch the movie Sinners. The movie stars Michael B Jordan in a double-role as twin brothers and has been directed by Ryan Coogler of Black Panther fame. The movie released in the US last Friday and has received positive reviews from fans.
Gauff shared her love for the movie on X and added that the theatre in Madrid was so full that she and her father could not get adjoining seat tickets.
"sinners is fire! my theater in Madrid was packed ! my dad and I couldn’t even sit together, not complaining I‘m a movie theater lover and it’s good to see theaters packed out again!"
Gauff is a fan of the fantasy genre including the Marvel multiverse. The 21-year-old also enjoys watching anime and donned a superhero-inspired outfit on-court at this year's Australian Open
Coco Gauff gears up for R2 of Madrid Open against Dayana Yastemska with "new perspective and mindset"
Fourth-seed Coco Gauff has received a first-round bye at the 2025 Madrid Open and will face Dayana Yastremska in the second round on Thursday, April 24.
Gauff started her season with a bang, leading the USA team to a United Cup title-win. Additionally, she secured a quarterfinal finish at the Australian Open. However, she later suffered early exits in the Middle-Eastern swing and fourth-round finishes at both the Sunshine Doubles events. She was last seen on-court at the Stuttgart Open where she lost in the quarterfinals to Jasmine Paolini.
In a pre-tournament press conference at the Madrid Open, Coco Gauff spoke about her mindset going into the tournament.
“I always thought I was that kind of person who needed matches to bring confidence. But a lot of my results came out of nowhere, without not as many matches doing well," she said.
"So I started to believe that you can turn it around any week -- but just as quickly as you go on a tear, you can also lose. So I’m treating each tournament with a new perspective and a new mindset,” she added.
The second-round matches of the bottom-half of the draw will take place on Thursday, April 24 and top-half on Friday, April 25. The event will conclude on Sunday, May 4.