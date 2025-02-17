Coco Gauff calls out 'haters' as she defends Marvel's new controversial Captain America movie

Coco Gauff called out the Marvel 'haters' after watching the latest Captain America claiming that it is "over-hated." Captain America: Brave New World, however, has been struck with controversies, which have, in turn, resulted in bad reviews.

Ad

The 20-year-old took to her Instagram Story, giving her verdict on the latest Captain America movie, 'Brave New World.' Marvel Studios has faced heavy criticism since Avengers: Endgame, with many claiming they haven't released anything worthwhile since.

However, Gauff believes the film, starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America and Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/Falcon, is the best Marvel release in the post-Endgame era.

"over hated movie!! This was good. One of the best movies for Marvel in this post endgame era. ya'll some haters fr," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Ad

Trending

Coco Gauff's Instagram Story. (Image: Instagram @cocogauff)

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Gauff expressed a similar stance, writing:

Ad

"i’m convinced ya’ll some haters because the new captain america movie was good"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Captain America: Brave New World is one of the MCU’s worst-reviewed films on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics slammed its plot, visuals, and lack of originality. The film also faced backlash over Israeli superhero Sabra, who was reimagined for the movie—sparking criticism from both Israeli and pro-Palestinian groups.

Several fans commented on Gauff's post on X claiming the protests and controversies have led to its bad performance.

"That was not the reason, my baba. It's literally a boycott of an Israeli character. It's not hate," one X account wrote.

Ad

"No we are just boycotting it," another account wrote.

"It's on the boycott list from the Palestinian people, that's a fair reason to hate it isn't it?" a third account added.

Currently, the World No. 3 is in Dubai preparing for the second WTA 1000 event of the 2025 season.

Coco Gauff to begin Dubai Tennis Championships 2025 against Mccartney Kessler or Amanda Anisimova

Coco Gauff at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

As third seed, Coco Gauff has received a bye in the first round of the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships. In the second round, she will face the winner of the all-American first-round clash between Mccartney Kessler and Amanda Anisimova to set up another all-American clash.

Gauff has faced Anisimova, the winner of the WTA 1000 event in Qatar, twice before. Their head-to-head is tied at 1-1. However, if World No. 53 Kessler pulls off an upset, she will set up a first battle against Gauff on tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback