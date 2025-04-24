Madrid Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (4) Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska

Date: April 24, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska preview

Coco Gauff at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a first-round bye, fourth seed Coco Gauff will lock horns with Dayana Yastremska in the second round of the Madrid Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Gauff led the USA to the United Cup title to kick off the new season on a high note. She also beat her nemesis Iga Swiatek in straight sets in the final. Her time at the Australian Open came to an end in the quarterfinals. The Middle East swing was forgettable for her as she left the region without a win.

Gauff put an end to her losing streak with a fourth-round finish at the BNP Paribas Open. She bowed out at the same stage from the Miami Open as well. She commenced her clay swing at last week's Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. She beat Ella Seidel 6-1, 6-1 to make the last eight, where fellow top 10 player Jasmine Paolini beat her in straight sets.

Ad

Yastremska took on qualifier Fran Jones in her Madrid opener. The Ukrainian blew a 3-0 lead in the first set but came out on top in the eventual tie-break to claim the set. She overcame a 5-2 deficit in the second set to get back on serve, only for the qualifier to break her serve once again in the 10th game to take the set.

Both players were evenly matched until halfway through the third set. Yastremska then raised her level and sprinted towards the finish line. She reeled off four games in a row to score a 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 win.

Ad

Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska head-to-head

Gauff leads Yastremska 2-0 in the head-to-head. She won their most recent encounter at last year's French Open in straight sets.

Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff





Dayana Yastremska







Ad

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska prediction

Dayana Yastremska at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Yastremska endured a tough challenge from Jones but dug deep to emerge victorious. It wasn't a pretty match by any means but full credit to the Ukrainian for fighting until the very end despite a ton of errors leaking from her racquet.

Ad

After a promising start to the season, Gauff results have taken a hit. She hasn't advanced beyond the quarterfinals since winning the United Cup. Given her record in Madrid, where she hasn't even made the last eight yet, her woes could continue here as well.

However, that's still a long way off. Gauff will be relieved to start against an opponent that she has managed to handle with ease in the past. Both of her previous wins against Yastremska were on clay, including a straight sets win in Madrid last year.

Ad

Gauff is making plenty of errors these days and her serve is quite erratic as well. However, Yastremska's shotmaking isn't consistent either, with plenty of peaks and valleys. The American's solid defense is a boon in this match-up and that could sway the tide in her favor once again.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More