Madrid Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (4) Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska
Date: April 24, 2025
Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain
Surface: Clay
Category: WTA 1000
Prize Money: $8,403,780
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska preview
After a first-round bye, fourth seed Coco Gauff will lock horns with Dayana Yastremska in the second round of the Madrid Open 2025.
Gauff led the USA to the United Cup title to kick off the new season on a high note. She also beat her nemesis Iga Swiatek in straight sets in the final. Her time at the Australian Open came to an end in the quarterfinals. The Middle East swing was forgettable for her as she left the region without a win.
Gauff put an end to her losing streak with a fourth-round finish at the BNP Paribas Open. She bowed out at the same stage from the Miami Open as well. She commenced her clay swing at last week's Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. She beat Ella Seidel 6-1, 6-1 to make the last eight, where fellow top 10 player Jasmine Paolini beat her in straight sets.
Yastremska took on qualifier Fran Jones in her Madrid opener. The Ukrainian blew a 3-0 lead in the first set but came out on top in the eventual tie-break to claim the set. She overcame a 5-2 deficit in the second set to get back on serve, only for the qualifier to break her serve once again in the 10th game to take the set.
Both players were evenly matched until halfway through the third set. Yastremska then raised her level and sprinted towards the finish line. She reeled off four games in a row to score a 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 win.
Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska head-to-head
Gauff leads Yastremska 2-0 in the head-to-head. She won their most recent encounter at last year's French Open in straight sets.
Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska odds
Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska prediction
Yastremska endured a tough challenge from Jones but dug deep to emerge victorious. It wasn't a pretty match by any means but full credit to the Ukrainian for fighting until the very end despite a ton of errors leaking from her racquet.
After a promising start to the season, Gauff results have taken a hit. She hasn't advanced beyond the quarterfinals since winning the United Cup. Given her record in Madrid, where she hasn't even made the last eight yet, her woes could continue here as well.
However, that's still a long way off. Gauff will be relieved to start against an opponent that she has managed to handle with ease in the past. Both of her previous wins against Yastremska were on clay, including a straight sets win in Madrid last year.
Gauff is making plenty of errors these days and her serve is quite erratic as well. However, Yastremska's shotmaking isn't consistent either, with plenty of peaks and valleys. The American's solid defense is a boon in this match-up and that could sway the tide in her favor once again.
Pick: Coco Gauff to win in straight sets.