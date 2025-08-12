  • home icon
  • What was the Paramount+ version of end-credit scene for South Park season 27 episode 2 about? Details explored

What was the Paramount+ version of end-credit scene for South Park season 27 episode 2 about? Details explored

By Bea Melisse Ibañez
Modified Aug 12, 2025 08:31 GMT
What was the Paramount+ version of end-credit scene for South Park season 27 episode 2 about? (Image via South Park Studios)
South Park season 27 continues its trend of blending political satire with provocative humor, and the second episode featured an additional scene that was exclusive to Paramount+. The scene, attached to the end credits of episode 2, expanded on a running gag about United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

In the Paramount+ version, Noem enters a pet store and opens fire on the dogs inside. One puppy escapes but is quickly pursued and shot by Noem outside the store. This sequence did not air on Comedy Central but was released on the show’s official X account as part of the streaming version.

The Paramount+ exclusive end-credit scene of South Park season 27 episode 2

The Paramount+ version of the end-credit scene in South Park season 27 episode 2 serves as an extended punchline to the episode’s central joke. Throughout the installment, Noem is depicted as an exaggerated caricature, an ICE leader whose face melts due to failed plastic surgery and who casually kills dogs. The portrayal draws from a real-life anecdote in her memoir, in which she admitted to shooting her family’s dog for aggressive behavior.

In the streaming-exclusive credits sequence, the setting shifts to a quiet pet store. Noem walks in, armed, and begins firing indiscriminately at the animals. A single puppy manages to escape through the front door, but Noem follows it outside and shoots it at close range.

Why didn't it appear in the Comedy Central broadcast?

South Park season 27 (Image via South Park Studios)
There hasn't been an official statement explaining why the sequence was missing from Comedy Central's airing of South Park season 27 episode 2. The show is produced on a tight timetable, often just a week before it airs, which means some content may not be finalized before the conventional broadcast deadline.

Moreover, the violent depiction of animal abuse in the scene may not meet higher broadcast requirements. On the other hand, streaming services like Paramount+ have distinct rules that may allow such content.

What is Kristi Noem’s role in episode 2?

In South Park season 27 episode 2, titled Got a Nut, Kristi Noem is depicted as a central character. She leads an ICE raid on a live stage production of Dora the Explorer and appears in multiple exaggerated scenarios. Her portrayal includes frequent facial alterations and staged photo opportunities.

A recurring joke about her killing dogs is highlighted in a scene where she shoots Superman’s dog, Krypto, during a crossover moment. This gag references her public statement about euthanizing her own dog, which has been discussed in political contexts.

How did Kristi Noem react to the episode?

After the episode aired, Kristi Noem responded publicly during an appearance on Glenn Beck’s radio show. She criticized the portrayal, labeling it “lazy” and “petty,” claiming she had not watched the episode due to work commitments. Noem framed the depiction as a personal attack focused on her appearance rather than her job performance.

Her comments did not specifically address the Paramount+ end-credit scene, but that streaming-exclusive moment fits within the broader satirical framing of her character in South Park season 27.

Comparison to other exclusive scenes

South Park season 27 (Image via South Park Studios)
While South Park has occasionally released extended or alternate scenes online, the South Park season 27 episode 2 end-credit scene stands out because it was integrated into the Paramount+ version rather than being released solely as a social media clip. This approach blurs the line between official episode content and supplemental promotional material.

The inclusion of the scene in the streaming episode reinforces Paramount+’s role as the definitive home for complete versions of the series, potentially encouraging fans to watch episodes twice—once on Comedy Central and again on the streaming platform.

The Paramount+ end-credit scene for South Park season 27 episode 2 extends the Kristi Noem satire with a more graphic dog-killing gag, unrestricted by broadcast standards. As season 27 continues, Paramount+ may feature more expanded or alternate scenes, offering the most complete version of the series.

