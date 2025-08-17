"Hella boring" - Internet criticizes Wednesday season 2 for not meeting the expectations

Wednesday season 2 has generated significant discussion online, with many viewers noting differences from the show’s debut installation. When season 1 premiered in 2022, it became one of Netflix’s most-streamed series, led by Jenna Ortega, blending mystery, gothic elements, and coming-of-age themes.

Ad

Season 1 was recognized for its distinct visual style, sharp dialogue, and the setting of Nevermore Academy. With the release of season 2, audiences have actively shared their reactions on forums and social media, sparking conversations about how the series has developed and what direction it may take moving forward.

A comment under a Reddit thread stated:

"Wednesday season 2 is Hella boring."

Screenshot of a Reddit comment (Image via Reddit)

The thread in question began with a Reddit post that asked if anyone else who have watched Wednesday season 2 found it boring.

Ad

Trending

Screenshot of a Reddit post (Image via Reddit)

Several viewers find Wednesday season 2 boring

The loudest conversations about Wednesday season 2 come from fans who say the show simply fails to hold attention. A Reddit user bluntly reacted that it became boring. Several others echoed similar complaints, describing how watching the episodes felt like a chore rather than an immersive experience.

Ad

One viewer admitted struggling to finish the first two episodes, noting that the second required “several sittings.”

"I think it is boring so far. I got through the first episode. The second episode took several sittings and that’s as far as I have got so far," the user reacted.

Another sarcastically replied, "At least you managed to get through the first episode," expressing that the episodes felt longer than necessary, with little payoff.

Ad

Several fans also pointed out pacing issues. Unlike the season 1, which relied on Wednesday’s narration to drive emotional depth and give coherence to the story, season 2 seems less focused, as per many fans.

According to fan comments, the season lacks a proper direction, with too many new characters and unresolved plotlines from season 1 left hanging. Instead of continuing the outcast-versus-norms theme that defined season 1, the storyline appears scattered, leaving long-time viewers disengaged.

Ad

A disconnect between audience demographics

Another criticism of Wednesday season 2 is that the tone appears to be lighter. Several Reddit comments suggest the series now aligns more with teenager sensibilities, losing the layered appeal that drew in adult viewers during season 1.

"Yeah I'm finding it boring. I liked season 1. But this season seems like it's more aimed at young teenagers and not adults 🤷," a comment said.

Ad

"Yeah, after the first episode of the new season I noped out. Decided I was too old for it. Love Addams family, even went as Morticia for halloween when I was a kid, but this show feels…too juvenile and Jenna is so checked out and not in an aloof Wednesday manner," another reacted.

Ad

Production values under scrutiny

Beyond the storytelling, viewers also criticized production elements in Wednesday season 2. Some noted changes in camera work and editing that make the season feel like “a completely different show.”

"Season 2 feels like a completely different show. The camera work and editing sets a very different tone and pace. The lighting feels different. The acting feels like rushed TV where the first season felt like they took the time to get it right," one reddit user pointed out.

Ad

"It all just feels thin and shallow. Is there anybody left from the crew that made season one or did they just hire a bunch of unemployed Nickelodeon crew to cut costs? It's lots of different things that add up to the 'Magic' of the first season just not being there," the user added.

Ad

"I agree, Things makeup is even second rate. 1st season you saw the scars and stitches. 2nd season they are drawn on by a red sharpie! Her wig looks different also. Just doesn't have the Tim Burton vibe," another user reacted.

When combined with pacing issues and tonal shifts, these changes reinforce the sense that the season 2 lacks the same attention to detail that defined the first.

Ad

What happened in Wednesday season 2

Wednesday season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Wednesday season 2 part 1 reveals that Judi, the secretary at Willow Hill, is the veiled Avian. She controls ravens who kill people and oversees the LOIS program, which is a frightening experiment on misfits.

Ad

In episode 4, viewers learn who she is and how she is connected to her father, Augustus Stonehurst, a former Nevermore science instructor who experimented on his daughter and turned her into the Avian she is now.

After his fall, Judi kept working, "killing" outcasts and keeping their secrets and them locked in a lab beneath.

The discovery changes how viewers think about Nevermore's legacy by exposing that its corruption and secrets go deeper than originally meets the eye.

Ad

Tyler's story comes to a violent point at the same time as Wednesday's. Tyler kills his manipulative master Thornhill when he is freed from Willow Hill during the mayhem, but this makes the Hyde even more unhinged. When he fights Wednesday, it ends badly. He throws her out of a high window, leaving her hurt and unconscious as the screen goes black.

The fallout suggests that bigger things will happen, since the Hyde mythology is putting Tyler's sanity at risk and Wednesday's life in danger. By the end of part 1, Nevermore itself is revealed to be the source of a lot of the darkness, with Judi's past, Tyler's breakdown, and Wednesday's near-death marking the way forward.

Ad

Wednesday season 2 part 2 is set to release on September 3, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More