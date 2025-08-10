"Siiiick"- Fans applaud the stop motion sequence directed by Tim Burton in Wednesday season 2

Wednesday season 2 brings new stories, new characters, and one creative addition that has generated notable responses from viewers. Part 1 of the season features a stop-motion sequence titled The Tale of the Skull Tree, directed by Tim Burton.

This short animated segment combines gothic storytelling with detailed animation work. It presents the tragic tale of a brilliant boy whose mechanical heart ultimately leads to his downfall.

After the clip debuted on Netflix and social media, fans took to the comment sections to praise the segment. Viewers noted Burton’s use of a style associated with several of his earlier works.

"Siiiick," tweeted a fan on X.

Karina Bella @obiwanmama Siiiick 🖤

Fans gathered on various social media to praise the sequence, including X and Instagram, with one calling Burton "an absolute genius."

"Let’s take a moment to admire this masterpiece. Tim Burton, you absolute genius,” wrote a fan on X.

Screenshot of a fan comment (Image via Instagram/netflixgeeked)

The way netizens reacted shows that they perceived the scene as both a significant milestone in the season and a sentimental nod to Burton's earlier stop-motion efforts.

Tim Burton’s stop-motion sequence in Wednesday season 2

In the opening episode of Wednesday season 2 ("Here We Woe Again"), Wednesday Addams returns to Nevermore Academy with her brother, Pugsley. During a storytelling session, Ajax recounts The Tale of the Skull Tree, about a sickly boy who invents a mechanical heart to save himself. The heart changes his behavior, leading to dangerous inventions and a fatal explosion.

The stop-motion sequence is presented in black-and-white, with elongated character designs and deliberate imperfections, echoing Burton’s earlier works such as Frankenweenie. Netflix released the segment online, crediting Burton as director.

What are some of Tim Burton's stop-motion animations?

Tim Burton at the Wednesday season 2 part 1 global premiere (Image via Getty)

While his live-action features, such as Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands, have garnered most of Burton's fame, the director has a lengthy history of stop-motion work. Following 1982's Vincent, his debut stop-motion feature, he went on to direct Frankenweenie, Corpse Bride, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Similar to Frankenweenie's storyline, a brilliant inventor falls victim to his own ambition, and Corpse Bride's visual style is characterized by skeletal trees, twisted landscapes, and styled puppets; the Skull Tree scene from Wednesday season 2 is reminiscent of these masterpieces.

How is the stop-motion sequence related to Wednesday season 2's story?

The Addams Family (Image via Netflix)

The stop-motion scene works as a short film on its own, but it also plays a key part in the larger tale of Wednesday season 2. The story of the Skull Tree is both a creepy piece of Nevermore history and a warning about themes. The "heartless" inventor resembles Wednesday Addams, a character whose intense focus and morbid curiosity could lead her into trouble if she fails to control them.

This episode exploits this story to make the Addams siblings feel more connected to the academy's past. It also lays the groundwork for future story developments. Pugsley's interest in the story suggests his own arc in part 1, and the creepy tone of it fits with the season's mix of horror, humor, and mystery.

Burton makes the story more folkloric by opting to tell it in stop-motion instead of live action. The change in medium tells the spectator that this is a story within a story that is different from the main timeline but still very much connected to it.

Fans hope for more Tim Burton animation

The enthusiasm around the Skull Tree scene has fueled calls for Burton to produce more animation. Some suggested a full-length feature based on the Skull Tree legend.

“OH TIM BURTON COME BACK TO ANIMATION,” tweeted a viewer on X.

While Burton has not confirmed any new stop-motion projects beyond this, his recent use of the medium, in both Wednesday and Beetlejuice 2, suggests an ongoing interest.

Directed by Tim Burton, the stop-motion sequence The Tale of the Skull Tree in Wednesday season 2 marks a brief shift from the show’s usual format. Part 1 of the show is streaming on Netflix, and Part 2 is set to arrive on September 3.

