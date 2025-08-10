What role does Joanna Lumley play in Wednesday season 2? Character explored

Wednesday season 2 expands the world of Nevermore Academy with new characters and a deeper dive into the Addams family’s history. Among the standout additions is Hester Frump, played by veteran British actress Joanna Lumley.

Lumley, whose celebrated career spans decades in film, television, and theater, steps into the role of Morticia Addams’ mother. This season will explore the Addams family lineage, shedding light on the relationships between three generations of women: Hester, Morticia, and Wednesday.

Hester’s arrival is set to play a significant role in uncovering untold aspects of the family’s past, while also shaping Wednesday’s evolving journey at Nevermore.

Joanna Lumley plays Grandmama Hester Frump in Wednesday season 2

Joanna Lumley stars as Grandmama Hester Frump in Wednesday season 2 (Image via Getty)

In Wednesday season 2, Joanna Lumley plays Grandmama Hester Frump, a formidable new force in the Addams family. Far from the typical doting grandmother, Hester is a rich businesswoman and the head of Frump Mortuaries, one of the most successful outcast-owned companies in the U.S.

According to Netflix, she says, "immaculately coiffed hair, is emotionally cold, and has a razor-sharp tongue." Every move she makes is planned, whether it's operating her empire or defending the family name.

Hester and Morticia don't get along very well, but she and Wednesday are very close. Both value intelligence, freedom, and an appreciation of the weird. Hester's impact on Wednesday is clear from their first meeting, and it leads to an alliance that drives the season's drama.

Who is Joanna Lumley?

Joanna Lumley (Image via Getty)

Joanna Lumley has worked in TV, movies, and theater for decades. The New Avengers, a show from the 1970s, made her famous as Purdey. She became a cultural icon when she played Patsy Stone on the 1990s sitcom Absolutely Fabulous. Patsy's crazy behavior, sharp wit, and daring sense of style became quite similar to Lumley's character on screen.

She has done far more than just comedy in her career. Lumley has appeared in well-known movies like The Wolf of Wall Street, Paddington 2, and Tim Burton's Corpse Bride. She has also starred in TV dramas, including Fool Me Once and Amandaland.

Who is Grandmama Hester?

The Addams Family (Image via Netflix)

Grandmama Hester Frump is a new addition to the Wednesday universe. She was not part of the original Addams Family books or movies. In season 2, she appears as Morticia’s mother and the grandmother of Wednesday and Pugsley, while also playing a key role in the outcast community.

Hester is a powerful person in both business and social settings. She is one of the richest misfits in the world and uses her power to safeguard her family's name and legacy.

Hester has a softer side that most people overlook because she appears intimidating. She only expresses real love when she discusses how much she loves Wednesday. However, her connection with Morticia is not good. She doesn't like the choices her daughter makes, notably marrying Gomez, whom she thinks is below the family's position.

Grandmama Hester's relationship with Wednesday

Morticia Addams and Wednesday Addams (Image via Netflix)

One of the standout dynamics in Wednesday season 2 is the bond between Wednesday and her Grandmama. Both share a love for the gothic, a sharp wit, and a no-nonsense approach to life, making their connection natural and immediate.

Hester admires Wednesday's independence, drive, and willingness to stand up to authority. She seems to delight that her granddaughter is rebellious, unlike Morticia, who often tries to control or influence Wednesday's actions.

Their relationship gets stronger as they both have psychic powers. Hester knows how hard it is to have these talents and how much they weigh on her. She gives Wednesday wisdom and insight that she is more likely to listen to from her grandma than from her mother.

However, this closeness doesn't come without problems. Hester's desire to use events to her own advantage means that her help may come with ulterior motives. As the season goes on, we'll have to wait and see if her influence helps or hurts Wednesday's quest.

The impact of Grandmama Hester's appearance in Wednesday season 2

Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams (Image via Netflix)

When Wednesday's grandmother, Hester, shows up in Wednesday season 2, the tensions between Morticia and Wednesday are amplified, and their confrontations become the show-stopping plot point. The rift between the mother and daughter is widened by Hester when she publicly supports Wednesday's defiant nature.

Along with previously unknown aspects of the Addams family tree, her arrival sheds light on Morticia's sister, Ophelia. All the way through three generations, these revelations probe questions of loyalty, family ties, and strife, demonstrating that not even the Addams Family is immune to the difficulties of family relationships.

Wednesday season 2 part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Part 2 will be released on September 3, 2025.

