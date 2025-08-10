Wednesday season 2 guest stars: All the new faces making an appearance in this season

Wednesday season 2 brings a new surge of mystery, supernatural intrigue, and a bigger ensemble that adds new people and storylines to the creepy corridors of Nevermore Academy.

Ad

Stars Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, and Fred Armisen all return to their roles from season 1, and a lot of guest stars from movies, TV shows, and music come on board. There are a lot of famous actors in the season, like Steve Buscemi and Joanna Lumley, as well as some less well-known ones, like Thandiwe Newton and Lady Gaga.

These new characters will bring fresh problems and changes to Nevermore and Jericho.

Ad

Trending

Who Are the New Characters in Wednesday Season 2?

Steve Buscemi as Barry Dort

Steve Buscemi stars as Barry Dort in Wednesday season 2 (Image via Getty)

Barry Dort steps in as Nevermore Academy’s new principal, replacing the late Larissa Weems. Unlike his predecessor, Dort embraces outcast pride to the extreme. He pushes for normie exclusion while leaning into Nevermore’s identity with almost fanatical enthusiasm.

Ad

Buscemi, an Emmy-winning actor, is known for Boardwalk Empire, Fargo, and Reservoir Dogs.

Billie Piper as Isadora Capri

Billie Piper stars as Isadora Capri in Wednesday season 2 (Image via Netflix)

The Academy’s new head of music, Isadora Capri, is a former child prodigy with werewolf heritage. Intense and methodical, she clashes with Wednesday over artistic perfection and control.

Ad

Billie Piper has appeared in Doctor Who, I Hate Suzie, and Collateral.

Joanna Lumley as Hester Frump

Joanna Lumley stars as Hester Frump in Wednesday season 2 (Image via Getty)

Hester Frump, Morticia’s mother and Wednesday’s grandmother, is a wealthy businesswoman who runs Frump Mortuaries. Sharp-tongued and calculating, she forms a unique bond with Wednesday, creating a tense but intriguing family triangle with Morticia.

Ad

Lumley’s career includes Absolutely Fabulous and The Corpse Bride.

Thandiwe Newton as Dr. Rachael Fairburn

Thandiwe Newton stars as Dr. Fairburn in Wednesday season 2 (Image via Getty)

Dr. Fairburn is the chief psychiatrist at Willow Hill Psychiatric Facility, where Hyde killer Tyler Galpin is now held. A normie with expertise in outcast mental health, she plays a key role in Tyler’s ongoing storyline.

Ad

Thandiwe Newton is an Emmy winner for Westworld and has also starred in Crash and Mission Impossible II.

Heather Matarazzo as Judi

Heather Matarazzo stars as Judi in Wednesday season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Judi is Dr. Fairburn’s overly cheerful assistant at Willow Hill. Beneath her upbeat demeanor lies a sharp dislike for Wednesday, setting the stage for tension between them.

Ad

Matarazzo is best known for The Princess Diaries and Welcome to the Dollhouse.

Christopher Lloyd as Professor Orloff

Christopher Lloyd stars as Professor Orloff in Wednesday season 2 (Image via Getty)

Professor Orloff is a senior teacher at Nevermore, appearing mostly as a severed head. His watchful presence puts him in direct interaction with Pugsley Addams.

Ad

Lloyd, famous for Back to the Future and The Addams Family (where he played Uncle Fester), returns to the franchise in a new role.

Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Sheriff Ritchie Santiago

Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo stars as Sheriff Ritchie Santiago (Image via Getty)

Replacing the disgraced Donovan Galpin, Sheriff Santiago is determined to restore order in Jericho. She brings a new approach to law enforcement in a town teeming with supernatural activity.

Ad

Lewis-Nyawo has appeared in Top Boy and Back in Action.

Owen Painter as Slurp

Owen Painter stars as Slurp (Image via Getty)

Slurp is a zombie connected to Nevermore Academy. His unsettling presence adds another layer of supernatural complexity to the season. Painter has appeared in The Handmaid’s Tale and Tiny Beautiful Things.

Ad

Haley Joel Osment as the Kansas City Scalper

Haley Joel Osment stars as the Kansas City Scalper in Wednesday season 2 (Image via Getty)

The Kansas City Scalper is a serial killer obsessed with dolls, bringing a chilling subplot to the season. Osment rose to fame in The Sixth Sense and has since appeared in Pay It Forward and Secondhand Lions.

Ad

Lady Gaga as Rosaline Rotwood

Lady Gaga and Jenna Ortega (Image via Getty)

Rosaline Rotwood is an iconic Nevermore teacher who enters in the second half of the season. Known for her commanding presence, she’s set to leave a strong impression.

Ad

Lady Gaga is a global music icon who has also starred in A Star Is Born and House of Gucci.

Frances O’Connor — Role Undisclosed

Frances O'Connor (Image via Getty)

Frances O’Connor’s character remains a mystery, with her role being saved for a later reveal. The actress is known for Mansfield Park, The Conjuring 2, and A.I. Artificial Intelligence.

Ad

Noah B. Taylor as Bruno

Noah B. Taylor (Image via Getty)

Bruno is Enid’s new love interest, a fellow werewolf with charm and underlying vulnerabilities. This marks Taylor’s first major television role.

Ad

Evie Templeton as Agnes DeMille

Evie Templeton stars as Agnes DeMille in Wednesday season 2 (Image via Getty)

Agnes is a young outcast with the power of invisibility and an admiration for Wednesday after the events of season 1. Templeton’s previous credits include Pinocchio and Criminal Record.

Ad

Returning cast with expanded roles

Hunter Doohan stars as Tyler Galpin (Image via Netflix)

While the main focus is on the guest stars in Wednesday season 2, the returning cast members also go through big changes that affect the new cast members.

Ad

Fred Armisen’s Uncle Fester continues to assist Wednesday with his electric powers and schemes, while Emma Myers’ Enid Sinclair navigates her werewolf identity and evolving relationships. Joy Sunday returns as Bianca Barclay, balancing her siren responsibilities with new alliances, and Moosa Mostafa’s Eugene Ottinger takes on more responsibility, even becoming Pugsley’s roommate.

Georgie Farmer’s Ajax Petropolus faces changes in his relationship with Enid, and Hunter Doohan’s Tyler Galpin plots from within the psychiatric facility. These familiar faces interact with the incoming characters in ways that deepen existing storylines and introduce fresh conflicts.

Ad

Wednesday season 2 expands the world of Nevermore Academy with a standout lineup of guest stars, from Steve Buscemi’s ambitious principal to Lady Gaga’s enigmatic teacher, alongside returning favorites who keep the story contribute to multiple intersecting plotlines. Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix, with Part 2 arriving September 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More