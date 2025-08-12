  • home icon
When will Nobody 2 premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

By Sakshi Singh
Published Aug 12, 2025 17:18 GMT
Nobody 2
Nobody 2 (Image Via Universal Pictures)

Nobody 2, the long-awaited sequel to Nobody, the 2021 action thriller, is back with Bob Odenkirk reprising his role in the lead as Hutch Mansell. The movie is helmed by Timo Tjahjanto and written by Derek Kolstad and Aaron Rabin. It follows Hutch's life as he goes from being a normal suburban dad to a man dragged back into the violent and unstable world he left behind.

The sequel will open in North American theaters on August 15, 2025, and is expected to have a balance of familiar fan-loved returning characters and interesting new faces.

Universal Pictures has not revealed much about the plot, but it does feature old cast members like Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Sharon Stone, Colin Hanks, and more.

What is the release date and cast details of Nobody 2?

Nobody 2 is set to be released on August 15 (Image via Universal Pictures)
Nobody 2 is set to be released on August 15 (Image via Universal Pictures)

Nobody 2 will be released in theaters on August 15, 2025. The movie features the comeback of Bob Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell, along with Connie Nielsen as his wife, Becca.

In the new movie, RZA plays his brother, Harry; Christopher Lloyd takes up the role of his father, David; Michael Ironside portrays his father-in-law, Eddie Williams; Colin Salmon plays the role of his ex-handler, The Barber, and several other familiar faces from the original also make a comeback.

New arrivals on the cast include Colin Hanks, John Ortiz, Mckenna Grace, and Sharon Stone, who plays Lendina, a mastermind of a bootlegging business. The rest of the cast consists of Billy MacLellan, Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath, and Chris Pine.

What is Nobody 2 about?

In Nobody 2, Hutch Mansell is again pulled back into a cycle of violence when circumstances compel him to face not just new, dangerous foes but also secrets surrounding his wife Becca's past. The sequel will allegedly explore more about their past, including events that happened before Hutch's withdrawal into suburban life.

The plot suggests that Hutch will be confronted with morally nuanced issues in balancing his deadly abilities with his obligations as a husband and father. Director Timo Tjahjanto, in his first English-language outing, will be set to infuse the movie with a raw, frenetic approach that matches the series' intense combat choreography and tightly coiled tension.

The first Nobody (2021) movie introduced audiences to Hutch, a seemingly mild-mannered family man leading a routine life. After a home invasion, Hutch chooses not to retaliate violently, raising questions about his courage from those around him.

However, it’s revealed that Hutch is a retired “auditor,” a government assassin known for eliminating high-value targets. His restraint during the break-in wasn’t weakness; it was discipline.

When his daughter's bracelet disappears, Hutch follows the thieves only to discover that they are desperate parents who have an ill child. However, on his homecoming journey, he comes upon a group of thugs bullying a woman on a bus.

This time around, he jumps into action with brutal precision, accidentally hurting the brother of a ruthless Russian mob boss. The act sets off a war, bringing Hutch back into his previous life.

As things heat up, he recruits the assistance of his brother Harry and father David, resulting in a climactic final confrontation in a booby-trapped factory. By the movie's conclusion, Hutch lives, his foes are dead, and his family is intact. However, a final telephone call indicates his past might still have some business with him.

For the unversed, Nobody 2 will be released on August 15, 2025.

