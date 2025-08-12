Where was What We Hide filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

What We Hide is a psychological thriller, written and directed by Dan Kay, that explores the impact of substance abuse on a family. It had a limited theatrical release on August 8, 2025.

The film follows sisters Spider (Mckenna Grace) and Jessie (Jojo Regina), who, after their mother dies from an overdose, hide her body to avoid being separated by the foster care system. Jesse Williams plays the sheriff investigating the case, while Dacre Montgomery portrays the mother’s drug dealer.

As per St.Pete-Clearwater Film Commission, What We Hide was primarily shot in various locations across Florida’s Tampa Bay area, including Pinellas and Hillsborough counties, as well as in Los Angeles, California. These locations offered a diverse mix of historic, suburban, and coastal settings, which contributed to the film’s atmosphere.

Filming of What We Hide

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/ Gravitas Ventures)

The production was primarily filmed in Florida’s Tampa Bay area, with additional scenes shot in Los Angeles, California.

Pinellas County, Florida: Several scenes were filmed in this coastal county, including locations in Seminole. These areas provided suburban and waterfront environments used in the film.

Plant City, located in Hillsborough County, was a significant filming location. The production team sought out sites with unique landscapes and historical value to add authenticity. One such location was a house in the area, which was used in the film.

Tampa Bay Area: The Tampa Bay Area, encompassing parts of Pinellas and Hillsborough counties, was extensively used for filming. Locations included small towns, residential neighborhoods, and coastal areas, providing varied settings representing different aspects of the film's environment. Specific sites included: Brandon Library, Charlie Wiggins Road, Edward Medard Park, and Picnic Island Park.

Los Angeles, California: Additional scenes were filmed in Los Angeles, where studios and production facilities were utilized for interior and controlled environment shots.

Production and other details

Dan Kay not only directed but also wrote the screenplay for What We Hide. The film was produced by Joseph Restaino and Tony Stopperan through Hungry Bull Productions, alongside Jeff Hoffman and Yaniv Hoffman of Above the Clouds, with Dan Kay and Dan Sima also credited as producers.

The film focuses on the consequences of the opioid epidemic, particularly the often-overlooked experience of children who lose their parents to addiction. The story seeks to highlight the emotional and social challenges faced by these 'opioid orphans' through a personal narrative.

Following its premiere at the Santa Barbara Film Festival, What We Hide was picked up by Gravitas Ventures for distribution in the U.S. and Canada. The film is scheduled for release on August 29, 2025, on digital and cable video-on-demand platforms, making it accessible to a broad audience.

The choice of filming locations for What We Hide was central to the film’s portrayal of its story. The combination of historic and suburban settings in the Tampa Bay area, along with the resources available in Los Angeles, helped create a visually and emotionally resonant atmosphere. These locations contributed to the film’s exploration of family, loss, and the hidden impacts of addiction.

