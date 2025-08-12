Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, popularly known by fans as Bad Bunny, is a Puerto Rican rapper, singer, and record producer. However, the man who played a part in making Latin music mainstream is also known for his side quests as an actor in both movies and TV. From blink-and-you-will-miss-it cameos to memorable supporting characters, he has created a niche for himself in Hollywood.

Ad

His acting ranges from intense roles like The Wolf in Bullet Train (2022) to exaggerated comedy like Oscar Mejías in Happy Gilmore 2 (2025). Whatever role he chooses, Bad Bunny as an actor makes a splash on the big screen and brings variety to every single one.

His involvement in the movie industry also goes beyond acting, with producer credits in the upcoming They Both Die At The End TV adaptation on Netflix.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. The list goes from best to worst.

Bad Bunny's acting career: Which is his best role in movies and TV shows?

1) Happy Gilmore 2 (2025)

The singer in Happy Gilmore 2 (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Despite not being one of the main characters, Bad Bunny made his mark in this Adam Sandler comedy, Happy Gilmore 2. In the sequel, Happy returns to the golfing world to put his daughter, Vienna, through ballet school in Paris. In the process, he meets the eager-to-please Oscar, a busboy at the golf club. Soon, he becomes Happy's caddie, cheerily going along for the ride.

Ad

The singer dives headfirst into Oscar's physical comedy, subtle quips, and whimsy. From being obsessed with serving people breadsticks no matter the situation, to imagining setting a bear on his honey-slathered former boss (Travis Kelce), his head-in-the-clouds personality makes for a refreshing change in a movie stacked with one joke after another. This makes Oscar one of Bad Bunny's best roles.

One of the funniest scenes in the movie is the heated exchange between Kelce and the singer. Kelce's character growls at him for good measure after firing him, and Bad Bunny's immediate reflex is to whimper in response. The scene is tense till that moment, but his response immediately invokes surprised laughter.

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Bullet Train (2022)

Wolf faces Ladybug in a scene from Bullet Train (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Five assassins board the same train with an agenda, not knowing of the others' presence in their orbit. In this high-speed action comedy, their wildly different personalities intersect as they chase an oddly specific briefcase. Bad Bunny plays Wolf, one of the assassins who wants to take Ladybug (Brad Pitt) down. What follows is a wham-bam entertainer that keeps fans on their toes.

Ad

Wolf's antagonistic flair and vendetta upped the stakes of Bullet Train, making him one of the most well-rounded characters. He isn't afraid of going all in on a fight, slashing away with his knife. In a movie lauded for its loud action sequences, his role works out perfectly. Wolf's motives stem from anguish because of what happened to his wife at a wedding. That drives his erratic and frightening actions.

The character's drive to kill Ladybug, juxtaposed with Ladybug's confusion about who he is, makes the energy between them the right mix of intense and comedic.

Ad

Where to watch: Hulu

3) Cassandro (2023)

Bad Bunny as Felipe in Cassandro (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Saúl Armendáriz's (Gael García Bernal) dream of becoming a lucha libre wrestler takes a deeply personal turn when his trainer, Sabrina, encourages him to compete as an exotico. With his new identity as Cassandro, he begins embracing his homosexuality in the wrestling space while going on a journey to self-discovery. Roger Ross Williams documents his rise from an amateur to a superstar.

Ad

Based on a true story, the sports drama features Bad Bunny as Felipe, Cassandro's assistant. Amidst all the challenges, from heartbreak to homophobia, their relationship blossoms into something tender, confusing, and revelatory. Saúl discovers falling in love while Felipe is torn between his conventional life and his feelings for Saúl. But the singer brings a vibrant energy to the role that cements his character as memorable.

While the movie received mixed reviews, he was lauded for capturing a special connection between Felipe and Cassandro.

Ad

Where to watch: Prime Video

4) Narcos: Mexico season 3 (2018)

Kitty loves flashy outfits in Narcos: Mexico season 3 (Image via YouTube/Netflix España)

As the Guadalajara Cartel and the DEA go head to head in the peak of the modern drug war in the 1980s, Bad Bunny's Arturo "El Kitty" Paez sneaks up on viewers as a henchman of the Arellano Félix family. From transporting drugs to enforcing order as a part of "Narco Juniors," he was front and center in bringing the bad guy charisma to the show.

Ad

Since this is his acting debut, fans were a little skeptical about his range and believed the character could have been fleshed out better, which is why the role is so far down on the list. However, he successfully attempted to immortalize the rich, upper-class kids who were drawn to the cartel life in Mexico.

With his slicked-back hair, color-coordinated outfits, and an inherent entitlement, he stood out as a memorable character in the show.

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix

5) F9: The Fast Saga (2021)

Bad Bunny has a small cameo in F9 (Image via Netflix)

Dom's (Vin Diesel) past comes dredging up to the surface when he realizes the mega villain mastermind plotting to destroy the world is none other than his long-lost brother Jakob. He must face his demons while working with the crew to make sure his brother's plans don't come to fruition. A battle of high-performance drivers ensues in this The Fast and the Furious installment.

Ad

Bad Bunny appears in a short cameo in the movie, in a flashback scene where he helps Jakob escape from Dom's team in a high-speed car chase. He is credited as the "Lookout" in the movie for being a part of Jakob's team. While this is a surprising addition to the movie, and fans were surprised to see him, he has a very limited screentime, making this role last on the list.

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix

Bad Bunny's upcoming movie, Caught Stealing, is set to premiere on August 29, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More