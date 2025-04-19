7 movies to watch if you liked The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) takes high-school racing enthusiast Sean Boswell (Lucas Black) to Japan, where he must live with his father, a U.S. Navy Lieutenant, to avoid jail time for his illegal racing and destruction of public property. His life changes when he meets the city's underground car-drifting community.

More trouble awaits when Sean gets involved with Takashi, aka the "Drift King"(Brian Tee) and his crew, challenging him to a drift. Directed by Justin Lin, this action flick is an unconnected sequel to The Fast and the Furious franchise.

Fans of The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift will enjoy similar movies centered around cars, racing, and lots of action.

Baby Driver, The Initial D, and other movies for fans of The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

1) Baby Driver (2017)

Ansel Elgort in Baby Driver (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

A reformed getaway driver named Baby (Ansel Elgort) gets pulled back into the criminal life for one last heist. Fearing retaliation from his old boss, Doc (Kevin Spacey), he joins Buddy (John Hamm), Darling (Eiza González), and Bats (Jamie Foxx) on a quest that is doomed from the start.

Directed by Edgar Wright, the movie received positive reviews from critics and fans, earning it Academy Award nominations for Best Sound Editing, Mixing, and Film Editing. Fans of The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift will enjoy the intense car-chase action sequences in Baby Driver for its fast-paced premise, entertaining plot, and lead character who is a whiz at cars.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Initial D (2005)

A still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Adrenaline rushes, high-speed car races and teenage defiance intersect in this manga-turned-movie about a high school student named Takumi Fujiwara (Jay Chou), whose life turns upside down when he discovers racing. Directed by Andrew Lau and Alan Mak, this action movie is a good entertainer.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift fans will enjoy the similarities with Initial D for its teenage rivalry, romance, and racing themes.

Where to watch: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

3) Drive (2011)

Gosling and Mulligan in Drive (Image via Bold Films)

In this action drama, Ryan Gosling stars as a Hollywood stunt driver by day and a getaway driver by night. He falls in love with Irene (Carey Mulligan), but when her husband, Standard Gabriel, is released from prison with a gangster hit hanging over his head, he agrees to be the getaway driver for Standard's heist.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift fans will enjoy the movie directed by Nicolas Winding Refn. The thrilling car chase sequences in Drive earned the movie an Academy Award nomination for Best Sound Editing and a host of awards for direction and performances for the main cast.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

4) The Fast and the Furious (2001)

Vin Diesel in the movie (Image via YouTube/The Fast Saga)

LAPD officer Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) goes undercover to investigate a string of car heists, all leading back to street racers led by Dominic "Dom" Toretto (Vin Diesel). He gets entangled in high-speed racing, loyalties, and risky businesses.

Fans of The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift must watch the OG automobile action movie in the franchise. The action sequences, combined with the performances of the iconic Walker-Diesel duo, are a treat for fans. Directed by Rob Cohen, this film kickstarted one of the biggest action franchises in film history.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5) Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Hardy in Mad Max: Fury Road (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) and Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) wage a long battle against a tyrannical warlord, Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne), who controls scarce resources like water and petrol in a dystopian future.

This action movie, based mainly on moving vehicles and extreme stunts, will be a thrilling watch for fans of The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Directed by George Miller, the cinematography and the compelling visual effects provide a fast-paced entertainer for speed enthusiasts.

Where to watch: Netflix

6) 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

Paul Walker in the movie (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures All-Access)

Brian O'Conner is an ex-LAPD officer in the second edition of The Fast and the Furious franchise. He goes undercover to bust a drug lord after striking a deal with the FBI for his clean record, with a childhood friend as his ally.

Directed by John Singleton, the film picked up where its predecessor left off, giving fans a glimpse into underground racing, heists, and crime. Fans of The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift get set for more high-speed car chases, with Paul Walker's return as the former straight shooter turned street racer.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

7) Death Race (2008)

A still from Death Race (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift fans looking for more dystopic edginess in action movies will enjoy Death Race, a film about prisoners at Terminal Island Prison racing each other for a chance at freedom. Jason Statham stars as Jensen Ames, a man wrongfully convicted of murdering his family.

The exaggerated action sequences and thrill of fast races make it an entertaining watch for those looking for an adrenaline rush. While the film received middling reviews, Paul W. Anderson's direction ensured high-speed action and drama.

Where to watch: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video

In addition, those who enjoyed The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift will be entertained by all the movies in The Fast and the Furious franchise.

