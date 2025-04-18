Netflix co-CEO addresses UFC and other sports broadcasting rights becoming available: "Our audiences love them"

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos recently weighed in on the growing accessibility of UFC and other major sports broadcasting rights. The MMA promotion’s exclusive negotiation period with ESPN concluded on Tuesday, allowing it to engage in discussions with other networks and potentially secure a new broadcasting partner starting in 2026.

The UFC and ESPN inked a five-year, $1.5 billion deal for domestic broadcasting rights, which officially commenced in 2019. Shortly thereafter, the agreement was extended by two years to include exclusive pay-per-view streaming rights.

However, with the contract set to expire at the end of 2025 and no renewal currently in place, the Dana White-led promotion is reportedly exploring potential deals with over-the-top video-on-demand platforms such as Amazon Prime, Apple TV and Netflix.

During a recent interview with Awful Announcing, Sarandos discussed the company’s potential interest in securing broadcasting rights for the UFC, along with other major sports properties such as MLB and Formula 1, should the opportunity arise. While the top Netflix executive stopped short of making any definitive statements, he emphasized that the platform is largely interested in marquee sporting events:

"Our live event strategy is unchanged, and we remain really focused on the big breakthrough events. Our audiences love them, and so anything, anything we chase, in the event space or the sports space, is a deal that has to make economic sense as well."

WWE, the UFC’s sister company, already streams its flagship program Monday Night Raw on Netflix, prompting increasing speculation from industry insiders that the MMA powerhouse could follow suit.

White has also hinted at the possibility of distributing content across multiple platforms, potentially paving the way for a hybrid model similar to WWE’s current approach.

Dana White reflects on UFC event format amid search for new broadcasting partner

Speaking at the UFC 314 post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked whether he intends to maintain the current event format, which featured 42 shows last year including both PPVs and Fight Nights, under a potential new broadcasting deal.

The UFC CEO offered a diplomatic response and stated that any decision would ultimately depend on the vision of the network partner:

"I don't know. It depends on what ESPN or wherever else we go is looking for. Most of the times when you do these deals, you're catering to what the network needs. Plus, they'll have other programming, other sports that they're already committed to at certain times and seasons and whatever it may be. It always changes. It doesn't matter to me."

Check out Dana White's comments below (8:12):

