Dana White's $1B dream nears reality as UFC is reportedly Netflix-bound amid intensifying ESPN rift over Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev debacle

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Mar 16, 2025 11:50 GMT
Dana White and company reportedly Netflix-bound to amid ESPN rift. [Image(s) courtesy: Getty Images]
Dana White and Co. reportedly Netflix-bound amid ESPN rift. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

The UFC is reportedly considering a move to Netflix as its new streaming partner, potentially making Dana White’s long-awaited media rights dream a reality.

According to reports, UFC executives are aiming for a deal exceeding $1 billion annually, significantly surpassing the current $500 million ESPN contract. As ESPN’s exclusive negotiating window with the UFC concludes in mid-April, the promotion is actively exploring alternative streaming platforms such as Amazon, YouTube, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Check out the post by Bloomberg below:

Netflix, which has dipped its toes into combat sports streaming with the controversial Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match, is now seen as a serious contender. While that event was marred by technical difficulties, Netflix executives have labeled the experience as a learning opportunity.

UFC’s potential switch to Netflix is also fueled by the streaming giant’s recent exclusive deal with WWE Raw, which falls under the same TKO corporate umbrella as the UFC.

The rift between ESPN and the UFC stems from a series of technical failures at pivotal UFC events, notably the highly anticipated Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev pay-per-view. UFC insiders have criticized ESPN for subpar streaming quality, citing dropouts, lag, and disrupted connections. The UFC’s frustration has reached its peak, with reports suggesting that ESPN has fallen short of meeting the UFC’s expectations for PPV purchases and streaming performance.

Check out some of the key points noted by @acdmma_ from Erich Richter's recent report:

Amid declining PPV numbers and increasing dissatisfaction, Dana White and UFC officials are determined to secure a better deal with Netflix, which has shown flexibility despite being lukewarm about the PPV model. The UFC’s move could reshape the future of streaming combat sports, with White aggressively pursuing a deal to elevate the brand beyond its current partnership with ESPN.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
