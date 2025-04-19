Is Siuan Sanche dead in The Wheel of Time? Details explored

The Wheel of Time season 3 concluded with Siuan Sanche meeting a tragic fate in the finale. Rafe Judkins developed the series for Amazon Prime Video. The third installment consists of eight episodes, with the first three premiering on March 13, 2025. The series is based on the book series of the same name by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson.

The latest season finale concluded with the death of another prominent character. Elaida calls the council to strip Siuan Sanche of the Amyrlin Seat, after which she is tortured in prison and executed in front of the Ajahs. Elaida, now the new Amyrlin Seat, finally succeeded in capturing the White Tower from Siuan. Following the end of the first season, Rafe Judkins warned audiences to expect the premature deaths of characters, differing from the books.

In a 2021 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Rafe stated:

"I wanted people to be a little on their toes, because real deaths are coming for characters that don't die in the books. We have to, because we can't hold 2,000 series regulars through multiple seasons. It's coming, and I want people to emotionally prepare themselves."

Is Siuan Sanche supposed to be dead?

In the books upon which the series is based, Siuan Sanche is not executed as shown in the finale of The Wheel of Time season 3. As per the books, Elaida captures Siuan and tortures her, stripping her of her access to the One Power. She later imprisons her, rather than killing her, as shown in the series.

Keeping Siuan Sanche alive in the books gave room for an additional subplot to the story. The tavern keeper Min, who remained in the White Tower, was able to capitalize on an opportunity to rescue her. They escape the prison along with Logain, who falsely proclaimed himself as the Dragon Reborn. With Siuan Sanche's death in the series, viewers can expect a change in the storyline.

Hints of this narrative shift have already been introduced in The Wheel of Time TV series. Min, who was supposed to rescue Siuan, has already traveled to Tanchico, and the False Dragon, Logain, hasn't appeared since the start of the second season. Additionally, a dramatic goodbye scene was included in the latest installment between Siuan and Moiraine in Tel'aran'rhiod.

With Siuan Sanche killed off earlier than expected, showrunner Rafe Judkins has a lot of plot holes to fill since Siuan plays an integral part in the upcoming arcs.

Cast and crew for The Wheel of Time

Daniel Henney, Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, and Marcus Rutherford attend The Prime Experience: "Wheel Of Time" (Image via Getty)

Rafe Judkins developed The Wheel of Time series based on the novel of the same name by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson. The music score for the series was composed by Lorne Balfe. The third installment features several directors, including Ciaran Donnelly, Thomas Napper, and Marta Cunningham.

Rosamund Pike, who leads the series as Moiraine Damodred, also serves as a producer. Other notable cast members include Daniel Henney as al'Lan Mandragoran, Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche, and Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara. The ensemble also includes Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, and Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere.

Filming for The Wheel of Time season 3 took place from April 17, 2023, to March 22, 2024, in Czechia and South Africa.

What is The Wheel of Time season 3 about?

The trailer for The Wheel of Time season 3 was released on February 12, 2025, on the official Prime Video YouTube channel. The season continues the story of Moiraine Damodred and Rand al'Thor as they travel to the Aiel Waste to discover the true fate of the Dragon Reborn. Moiraine must protect Rand from the Forsaken and prevent him from turning evil.

The Wheel of Time season 3 premiered on March 13, 2025, and concluded on April 17, 2025. The season consists of eight episodes and is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

As per the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, the third installment received a score of 97%, with an average rating of 7.85/10 based on 58 reviews.

