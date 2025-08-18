What time will The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7 release on Prime Video? Release timings for all regions

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 left the viewers anticipating the next part after the intense ending of episode 6. With Lola Tung playing Belly and Christopher Briney as Conrad, their moment at the end of the previous episode has opened more troubles and dilemmas for them to solve ahead.

Along with Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah, other prominent cast members in the series include Sean Kaufman, Jackie Chung, Rain Spencer, and more. For viewers looking forward to witnessing Belly's next course of action, the seventh episode of the series will be released on August 20, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. PT /3:00 a.m. ET.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7. Reader's discretion is advised.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7 release date and time

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

The tensions are rising constantly in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, with the sixth episode, 'Last Name', unravelling Belly's concealed emotions for Conrad. The heated moment that made her heart skip a beat was one of the highlights of episode 6. While Jeremiah and the others move ahead with the approaching wedding, this new development is set to turn things challenging in episode 7.

The new episode will be dropping on August 20, 2025, at 12 am PT/3 am ET. Release timings for other regions are listed below:

Regions Release Date Release Time United States (Pacific Time) August 20, 2025 12:00 am PT United States (Eastern Time) August 20, 2025 3:00 am ET United Kingdom (BST) August 20, 2025 8:00 am BST Australia (AEST) August 20, 2025 5:00 pm AEST India (IST) August 20, 2025 12:30 pm IST Japan (JST) August 20, 2025 4:00 pm JST Central Europe (CEST) August 20, 2025 9:00 am CEST South Africa (SAST) August 20, 2025 9:00 am SAST

Where to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7?

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

The sixth episode left the viewers with several unanswered questions about the characters' fates ahead. From Adam's shocking revelation to Taylor's heartbreak, episode 7 may continue several supporting characters' stories, too, along with the focus on Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7 can be streamed on Prime Video. The streaming platform contains complete seasons 1 and 2, along with episodes released so far from the third and final installment.

To watch the series and its latest episodes, viewers can subscribe to Prime Video for $8.99/month. Viewers can take an Amazon Prime membership, inclusive of Prime Video and other services, for a monthly price of $14.99. An annual subscription for the same is priced at $139. Through Prime Student offers, it is available at $69/year.

What to expect from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7?

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

The previous episode has presented new hurdles and revelations for the characters in season 3, promising more drama coming their way in the next episodes.

While wedding preparations are in full swing, Belly's discovery of her feelings for Conrad will be a point that the viewers can expect to learn more about in episode 7. How Belly would take this forward is a question that fans of the show are eager to know.

On the other end, several issues are lying on Jeremiah and Conrad's plates. As Jeremiah attempts to make a mark on his dad, he approves of Adam and Kayleigh's relationship, oblivious to the secret behind it. Conrad, aware of the reality, was disturbed by the announcement, but Jeremiah stopped him from taking the matter further. With more wedding preparations pending, the brothers may have more confrontations and problems to face in episode 7.

Steven and Denise's new business plan brings them closer, saddening Taylor deeply. The tensions between these characters may also rise ahead in episode 7. With all these anticipated developments, viewers may rest assured that they will have more twists and turns to watch ahead in the upcoming episode.

