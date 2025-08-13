The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 6 ending explained: Is Belly still not over Conrad?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has unveiled an intense inner turmoil for Belly in episode 6, titled 'Last Name'.

While the entire course of events makes it look more real and heavy for Belly, episode 6 also brought in some delightful surprises for her. On the other hand, things get tougher for Conrad as he manages to make it all work while suppressing his emotions.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 6. Reader's discretion is advised.

After a successful bridal shower, Belly comes back to Cousins for more wedding preparations towards the end of the episode. Conrad, who was still in the summer house, gets injured while surfing. While Belly rushes to tend to his wound, the two share an intimate moment that stirs up Belly's feelings. As Conrad heads to rest, Belly reflects on how her heart fluttered for Conrad, hinting that she still has some hidden feelings for him.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 6 ending explained: What made Belly's heart race for Conrad?

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 6 saw Belly go through a wave of emotions as the wedding drew near. From checking preparations at the club to house hunting, the future seemed daunting for the protagonist as she navigated through it all. Her mood uplifts massively when she finds Laurel at her bridal shower, whom Conrad secretly manages to convince for Belly's sake.

The viewers also get to see her flip through her memories of loving Conrad since childhood in the latest episode. This mix-up of memory during a bridal shower trivia and reminiscing sequence hints at how Conrad still held a special place in her heart.

Towards the end, Belly heads to Cousins for more wedding work. She goes about doing her chores while Conrad, who was still at the summer house, went surfing. He returns soon, wounded by a fin cut. Belly rushes to help him as he was in pain.

As she cleaned and treated his wound, the moment turned up the tension, making Belly's heart flutter. The closeness between the two moves her. While Conrad exits the scene to rest, Belly is left in confusion about how she reacted in the entire situation. Her hidden emotions for Conrad sprang up unexpectedly, and this indicated that Belly is still holding feelings for him without being aware of it.

What is Belly's reaction to the sudden rush of emotions at the end of episode 6?

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Conrad's wound made him weak with intense pain and blood loss. While he got treated by Belly, the latter found her heart skip a beat in the moment. Conrad also rests his head on her shoulder and takes her support. The tension between them almost turned into an intimate moment until Conrad moved ahead to rest.

As he left, Belly sat down, processing what had just happened to her. She was perplexed, unable to understand her reactions. The sudden rush of emotions she felt for Conrad showed that there was still some attachment she had to him. Having such thoughts is risky in the given situation, with her wedding just around the corner.

They had a similar brief moment in the previous episode when they were buying peaches, but this time, it felt more intense to Belly. She says to herself at the end of episode 6:

"What just happened? What did I almost do? This time wasn't like with the peaches. This time it was all me."

Her reaction to the entire incident shows how shocked she is by her own emotions. While she is about to tie the knot with Jeremiah, this new rush of feelings for Conrad leaves her in utter haze at the end of the recent episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3.

How did episode 6 build up to Belly's confusing moment with Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Belly was seen emotionally exhausted from the pressures and loneliness amidst the marriage preparations in episode 6. With Jeremiah being busy and Laurel not by her side, the matters seemed to weigh down on her. However, the bridal shower changed things for good as Laurel finally turned up at the event.

Laurel and Belly finally reconciled, with the former giving her approval for the wedding. All goes well at the bridal shower until one incident leaves Belly slightly confused. During Jeremiah trivia, Belly mistook a memory of Conrad to be associated with her fiancé. While Steven corrected her and she later confirmed it with Jeremiah, the incident scared Belly, indicating how deeply Conrad is on her mind.

As Laurel and Belly watched old musicals just like old times, the latter recalled all her memories with this tradition, again ending up thinking about Conrad. She reminisced about how her favorite movie was connected to him, and how she loved him even as a child.

With all these incidents bringing Belly's mind to Conrad repeatedly, it all led to Belly's heart fluttering at the end of episode 6. The incident not only proved her hidden feelings to the viewers but to herself as well, leaving her confused about what it all meant. It is anticipated to know how Belly will take this ahead in the next episode.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Prime Video.

