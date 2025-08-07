The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all the songs in the episode 

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has unveiled a myriad of trials and tribulations that Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad must face. From the wedding chaos to suppressed feelings, there is a lot going on between all the characters so far.

Episode 5 gave viewers a look at Belly and Jeremiah's marriage plans from Conrad's perspective. While the viewers got to witness the emotional promise he made to Susannah on her deathbed, there were several warm moments in the episode where he explored his hidden love for Belly that he could not let go of.

Along with these scenes, songs from some of the prominent music artists were featured, adding a special touch to the episode.

Disclaimer: This article only contains information on songs featured in episode 5 of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3.

From Harry Styles' Cherry to The Rolling Stones' Wild Horses, songs played in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 continues to bring some of the popular and fan-favorite tracks to the series, with the latest episode including a unique ensemble of songs. All the songs connect significantly to the moments between the characters in the episode.

Here is a complete list of all the songs that are featured in episode 5 of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3:

These Arms Of Mine - Otis Redding

I Want You Back - Jackson 5

Linger - Royel Otis

Cherry - Harry Styles

Songbird - Fleetwood Mac

Wild Horses - The Rolling Stones

That's How Strong My Love Is - Otis Redding

You Can Never Tell - Chuck Berry

Into the Mystic - Van Morrison

Never Dreamed You'd Leave In The Summer - James Blake

A total of 10 songs were played during pivotal moments of episode 5. In the previous episodes of the season, songs by artists like V of BTS, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Chappell Roan, and more were also featured.

About The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5

A still from season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Episode 5 continues the story with Conrad keeping his love for Belly aside and agreeing to be Jeremiah's co-best man. Unable to hide his feelings, Conrad tries to stay away from Belly as much as possible. But with no help coming her way, he eventually helps her with the wedding preparations.

Jeremiah, who was supposed to meet up with Belly at Cousins, gets stuck in the office checking a deal at his father's office. Noticing a flaw, he informs Adam promptly. The father appreciates his younger son's responsible demeanour and sharp observation, further giving his approval for their wedding.

This excites Jeremiah, as this becomes one of the major feats in his and Belly's struggle to make their wedding work. While Taylor gets caught up in her mother's salon situation, Steven and Denise coincidentally head to the same gaming event in New York, further bonding throughout the journey.

As Conrad and Belly get to spend some meaningful time together, Jeremiah makes it to the summer house by night with the good news about his father's approval.

Watching the couple rejoice breaks Conrad's heart, and the episode ends with a prominent sequence where he ponders his situation. The next episode will continue this emotional turmoil and give more updates on the wedding plans ahead.

The series is available to stream on Prime Video, with new episodes released every Wednesday.

