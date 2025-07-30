The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3: 5 biggest changes from book to the show

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is currently streaming, and has been adapted from Jenny Han's We’ll Always Have Summer. While it is still unknown if Belly will end up with Jeremiah or Conrad, the audience surely has some expectations based on what they read in the books.

Ad

However, several moments from the show differ from what happened in the books, surprising the fans. The show introduces new plotlines, character shifts, and structural changes, which many book narrative fans noticed.

Below are five major changes in season 3 and why they stood out to fans.

Belly and Jeremiah's engagement to Conrad's anxiety: biggest changes from book to the show in The Summer I turned Pretty season 3

1) Steven and Taylor's expanded roles

Ad

Trending

Steven and Taylor (Image via Prime Video)

Although they play minor roles in the books, Steven and Taylor have a multi-episode arc in Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty that includes flirting, a dramatic car accident, a hospital confession, and a breakup.

Ad

The book does not contain any of these scenes. Fans were taken aback by the subplot's popularity because it brought in new character dynamics and diverted attention from the books' main love triangle on screen. Reports claim that this plot was developed specifically for the show and received positive feedback from viewers.

2) The timing of Jeremiah and Belly's engagement

Belly and Jeremiah (Image via Prime Video)

Shortly after a cheating scandal, Jeremiah makes an impulsive spring break proposal in the book. However, in the show, it happens after Steven's severe car accident in episode 2— the show's engagement prompts emotional urgency and reflection.

Ad

The decision is more grounded because Belly and Jeremiah are older, and enrolled in college rather than high school. Viewers were taken aback because this made the interaction seem more contextually motivated and less impulsive than in the books. Many people commented that the modification fixed the biggest issue with the novel.

3) External cues overpowering Belly's internal thoughts

Belly with Jeremiah (Image via Prime Video)

Belly's inner narrative plays a major role in the books. Much of this narration is omitted from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, including her inner thoughts about Conrad.

Ad

Instead, it employs visual symbolism, such as easter eggs, color coding, music cues, and clothing. Some fans expressed worry that Belly's internal adherence was being understated when they commented that she now seems less emotionally attached to Conrad.

4) Agnes being an emotional confidante to Conrad

Conrad in season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Agnes makes an appearance in the novel as Conrad's casual fling. However, Agnes is portrayed as a close friend and emotional confidante in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, helping him in processing Belly's feelings and Susannah's passing.

Ad

Viewers, who were only vaguely familiar with Agnes in the book, were taken aback by this change. In the show, she plays a key role in Conrad's emotional journey and helps him, as a friend, to assess himself better, emotionally.

5) Conrad's panic attacks and college anxiety

Conrad in The Summer I turned Pretty season 2 (Image via Prime Video)

Conrad does not apply to Stanford, and his future is not explained in the books. Conrad is accepted to Stanford in the show, but the pressure causes him to have panic attacks.

Ad

He discusses his future and even loses a job at a summer clinic in the latest The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. In contrast to the comparatively subtle book portrayal, these scenes enhance his mental journey, adding vulnerability and development.. Viewers who anticipated Conrad to maintain his emotional distance were surprised.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 debuted on July 16 and created a buzz with its time leap and story development. With Jeremiah and Belly engaged, fans are divided between team Conrad and team Jeremiah.

While the book readers are aware of how the novel concludes, with multiple changes in the show, it is unclear how the series will conclude.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jaisu Muskan Jaiswal is a journalist specializing in pop-culture, lifestyle, and Korean entertainment at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a Master's Diploma in Journalism, she began writing as a form of creative expression during the pandemic-related lockdown. She has about four years of experience, working at Otakukart, Movieweb, The Times of India, Aeroplay Entertainment, and Lifestyle Asia, among other organizations.



As a Pop-culture writer, she values presenting reports after a robust fact-checking process on celebrities and other trending topics, which interest people. Among her professional achievements is a feature on eco-friendly practices in K-pop album production. This write-up, which took a week of research, covered a range of sub-topics such as the export-import history of K-pop albums, and shifts in music marketing in that industry.



When not working, she enjoys watching films and discovering indie artists across several music platforms. Her favorite bands include Coldplay, BTS, and CAS. Know More