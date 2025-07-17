The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has officially commenced, taking the viewers four years ahead in time. Along with developments in the stories of Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad, viewers also witness Steven and Taylor's complex relationship.

Ad

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episodes 1 & 2. Reader discretion is advised.

Season 3 indicates that the two seem to have moved on from each other. Taylor is dating Davis, and Steven is dating Mia. However, they cannot stay away from each other, their infatuation leading to them cheating on their respective partners.

While Steven realizes in the first two episodes how serious his feelings are for Taylor, the latter dismisses his attempts. During one of their arguments, Steven is involved in a car accident. While the dangerous situation in episode 2 prompts Taylor to confess her love, the accident changes Steven's mind, as he now states that he cannot see a future for them together.

Ad

Trending

From Mia and Davis to other challenges, Steven and Taylor's bond makes things complicated in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

Davis and Taylor in episode 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The first two episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 have hinted that things are complicated between Steven and Taylor. Steven, now a Princeton graduate, pursues a premium internship under Mr. Fisher. Meanwhile, Taylor studied at Finch College with Belly.

Ad

Their love for each other became evident by the end of season 2, but the third season showed that they were still inseparable despite being in different relationships. Taylor is dating Davis from her college fraternity in season 3, while Steven is with Mia.

Their relationships seemed to be going well in the latest episodes, but Steven and Taylor complicate the situation by secretly hooking up often. They met in New York during their internships, after which their secret meetups started. This led to them cheating on their respective partners, Mia and Davis, which also worried Belly a lot when she found out.

Ad

Steven was the first to understand the situation, seeing his future with Taylor. An earnest attempt at making things right between them cost him heavily as he met with a dangerous accident in the process.

Steven tries to make things serious, but Taylor pushes him away

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

In the latest episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, Belly learned about Taylor and Steven's secret, confronting each of them separately. The duo's romance has been tumultuous, with their rekindled relationship posing a problem to their current relationships.

Ad

Steven was warned by Belly, while Taylor got similar feedback from her mother. This caused Steven to finally realize his feelings for Taylor, prompting him to decide to leave Mia.

When Taylor missed responding to his texts one day, Steven, out of desperation, rushed to her house. While they were leaving to grab a bite, he revealed that he was breaking up with Mia. He hoped this news would elicit a positive reaction from Taylor, given the time they have spent together. To his dismay, Taylor reacted negatively, making it clear that she wants their relationship to just be casual.

Ad

Steven proved his point by stating that their actions meant they were meant to be together, and ending things with Mia felt right to him, rather than cheating behind her back. However, Taylor mentioned that they had tried being together multiple times before, and so it would not end well. The end to this fight became painful as danger approached Steven in the form of an accident.

Steven and Taylor's fight puts them in a dangerous situation

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The duo's discussion escalated into a bitter fight, raising tension between Steven and Taylor. A sudden move proved dangerous for Steven as he suffered a car accident while Taylor rushed out of his car.

Ad

With Steven in a critical condition, Taylor and Belly manage the situation in an emotional state. Conrad also helps them promptly by connecting them to a senior doctor with the help of Dr. Namazy. While everything falls into place, Taylor undergoes an emotional breakdown, finally opening up about her love for Steven.

When things seemed to turn for the better for the two, Steven's recovery finally brought about a change in him. As Taylor mustered up the courage to confess her love, he stopped her and told her that they should stop imagining a future together.

Ad

While this shocking revelation devastates Taylor and threatens their relationship, it will be interesting to see what comes next for the duo in the upcoming episodes.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More