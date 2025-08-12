Will there be a season 4 of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Details explored

Jenny Han's The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 continues the complicated love story of Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad. The show is based on Han's novels of the same name and has left fans wondering if the show has been renewed for the fourth season. However, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be the final season of the romantic drama series and has not been renewed for a season 4 yet.

In an interview with Brti+Co published on July 7, 2025, showrunner Jenny Han stated that a spin-off series hasn't been confirmed; however, she remains open to the possibility.

"I just say like, no, there's no plans for a spinoff or anything at the moment. I think if the right idea came along and everything aligned, then I'll be so excited to return to the world and yeah, it'd be great," she added.

Why The Summer I Turned Pretty hasn't been renewed for a season 4

Lola Tung as Belly (Image via Instagram/@thesummeriturnedpretty)

The show is based on Han's novel trilogy, with each season following the narrative around each book. As there are only three books in The Summer I Turned Pretty universe, it makes sense for season 3 to conclude the story.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight posted on February 2, 2024, Gavin Casalegno (the actor who plays Jeremiah Fisher) confirmed that season 3 would be the final one, wrapping up all character arcs.

"I think everyone is excited for season 3. To finish the story -- at least what Jenny's vision is -- I think that'll be super fun," he stated.

However, in another interview with Deadline published on September 5, 2023, Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios, stated that there have been talks about creating complementary pieces as the show has been a "defining piece" and liked by a large number of the audience.

"So we’re just over the moon…This show is going to continue to be a huge centerpiece for us, and we absolutely have plans to continue building it. Jenny’s got great vision for where she wants to go with all of it, but we’re already hard at work developing complementary pieces," he said.

What has happened so far in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty starts with Belly completing her junior year of college and Jeremiah having to repeat a semester after failing some courses. Belly learns she can study abroad in Paris, which impacts her plans for the fall. Jeremiah and Belly's relationship is impacted when Belly discovers Jeremiah hooked up with Lacie Barone over spring break.

Belly, deeply hurt by this betrayal, splits up with him. Meanwhile, Steven gets into a life-threatening car accident, and Jeremiah sticks by Belly's side as she navigates the experience. They make up at the hospital, and Jeremiah gets down on one knee and proposes.

The two decide to keep the engagement a secret until the family is in Cousins for Susannah's memorial, but Jeremiah tells friends prematurely, causing a bit of drama, particularly with Belly's best friend, Taylor.

Conrad, who is at Stanford studying medicine, has personal problems and is mostly absent, but still plays a significant role in the love triangle of the story. In the latest episode, viewers get to see his point of view on the whole situation. Conrad, who is not truly over Belly, tries to distance himself from her but is constantly reminded of their past.

The season maintains its interest in Belly's decisions between Jeremiah and Conrad, complicated by family secrets, friendship dilemmas, and residual feelings.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is available to stream on Prime Video.

