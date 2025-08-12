What time will The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 6 release on Prime Video? Release timings for all regions

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has unleashed chaos in the lives of Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad like never before. Episode 6 of the third season is expected to move their stories closer to the final fate of the protagonists.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. Reader's discretion is advised.

While the fifth episode gave the viewers more of Belly and Conrad moments, it also gave a better sense of what has been going on in Conrad's mind amidst the wedding chaos and his struggles.

By the end, Conrad's strong feelings for Belly became more evident, but he distanced himself as his mother asked him to look after his younger brother on her deathbed. As Jeremiah's father, Adam, finally agrees to their wedding, Belly and Jeremiah are one step closer to their anticipated wedding.

Episode 5 will release on August 13, 2025, at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 6 release date and time

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

With significant progress in the wedding plans, Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad are set to have more complications and tough decisions to face in episode 6. The popular series, starring Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno as the leads, will unveil the sixth episode of the final season on August 13, 2025.

Viewers will be able to watch what's next for all the characters as the wedding bells are about to ring for Bells and Jere, with the new episode releasing at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET.

Here are the release timings for several other regions across the globe:

Regions Release Date Release Time United States (Pacific Time) August 13, 2025 12:00 am PT United States (Eastern Time) August 13, 2025 3:00 am ET United Kingdom (BST) August 13, 2025 8:00 am BST Australia (AEST) August 13, 2025 5:00 pm AEST India (IST) August 13, 2025 12:30 pm IST Japan (JST) August 13, 2025 4:00 pm JST Central Europe (CEST) August 13, 2025 9:00 am CEST South Africa (SAST) August 13, 2025 9:00 am SAST

Where to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 6?

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

Episode 5 laid out the inner turmoil running inside Conrad's mind as he saw Belly and Jeremiah move ahead for their big day. The special moments he shared with Belly in the previous episode made it clear that things are going to get complicated in the upcoming part.

Global viewers can watch the new episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Prime Video. The streaming platform also has the five released episodes of season 3, as well as episodes of the previous seasons, in case the viewers wish to catch up or rewatch them.

To subscribe to Prime Video, a monthly subscription of $8.99 can be availed to access the series and a range of other content on the streaming platform. Additionally, users also have the option to take an Amazon Prime membership, which includes Prime Video, for more offers and services for $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

What to expect from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 6?

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

With the fifth episode ending with Conrad's heartbreaking state and huge progress for Belly and Jeremiah's marriage, there is a lot that the viewers can expect to witness in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 6.

Viewers saw in episode 5 how hopelessly in love Conrad is with Belly, and this forms one of the major points that can drive the story ahead in episode 6. While he made it clear why he was stepping away from Belly and Jeremiah, the next episode may delve into what his subsequent course of action will be.

Belly and Jeremiah have Adam's blessings and funds for the wedding sorted out in episode 5, titled 'Last Dance'. The growth seems steady for their wedding plans after the major mishap that happened when they first announced it to their families. With Steven and Conrad as co-best men and Adam's support, the only thing left for the couple to do is to convince Laurel. The sixth episode may take this important point forward.

Along with developments in the subplots of characters like Steven, Taylor, Denise, and more, the viewers can also expect the unexpected to surprise them in episode 6 of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3.

