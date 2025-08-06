The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 6 release date and time, what's next, and everything we know so far

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 unveiled Conrad's complex situation in the fifth episode, released on August 6, 2025. Continuing Belly and Jeremiah's pre-wedding chaos, the latest episode further found them in a difficult situation, only to come to achieve a significant victory towards the end.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5. Reader's discretion is advised.

From diving deep into his feelings for Belly to the heavy weight of the promise he made to his dying mother, episode 5 mainly put Conrad's story in the spotlight. The next episode will explore what his next action will be as Belly and Jeremiah's marriage plans progress.

The sixth episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will drop on August 13, 2025, at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET.

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 6 come out? Release time for all major time zones

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

With the new episode giving a closer look at how Conrad feels amidst all the wedding preparations, how things would proceed next is something that episode 6 will touch upon. While Belly and Jeremiah got Adam's (Jeremiah's father) support, there is still Laurel's reaction and the following steps that could be explored in next episode.

Episode 6 is set to drop on August 13, 2025, at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET. Here is a list of release timings for other regions:

Regions Release Date Release Time United States (Pacific Time) August 13, 2025 12:00 am United States (Eastern Time) August 13, 2025 3:00 am United Kingdom (BST) August 13, 2025 8:00 am Australia (AEST) August 13, 2025 5:00 pm India (IST) August 13, 2025 12:30 pm Japan (JST) August 13, 2025 4:00 pm Central Europe (CEST) August 13, 2025 9:00 am South Africa (SAST) August 13, 2025 9:00 am

To watch the next episode and previous parts of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, viewers can subscribe to Amazon Prime Video. To avail the services of the streaming platform, a subscription is available for $8.99. For additional services, users can also get an Amazon Prime membership, which includes Amazon Prime Video, for $14.99/month or $139/year.

How many episodes are left in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

With five episodes already out from the final season of the series, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is now left with six more episodes of Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad's journey. Till now, the series has taken the viewers through the chaos and conundrums in Belly and Jeremiah's love life. With their wedding plans wrecking havoc in their families, the latest episode focused on Conrad's feelings in the entire situation.

With a total of 11 episodes, the third season will come to a conclusion on September 17, 2025. Given below is the complete list of episodes yet to be released from the series:

Episode Number Release Date Episode 6 August 13, 2025 Episode 7 August 20, 2025 Episode 8 August 27, 2025 Episode 9 September 3, 2025 Episode 10 September 10, 2025 Episode 11 September 17, 2025

A brief recap of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The fifth episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 gave the global viewers several Belly-Conrad moments, while also briefly touching on the other characters' journeys.

Conrad, after agreeing to be Jeremiah's co-best man, seemed to have a tough time facing Belly. His love for her kept making him feel unsure about the entire wedding situation, which led him to become more distant. Belly, stuck at Cousins after a fight with Laurel, felt lonely while taking up all the preparations alone.

As she waited for Jeremiah and Taylor to turn up to help her, things made it difficult for them to arrive on time. While Jeremiah gets stuck in Adam's office, Taylor gets held back due to urgent salon work. Heartbroken, Belly continued to complete the tasks, which further broke her down. Conrad, who keeps holding himself back due to his suppressed love for Belly, comes to help her out through the preparations.

Meanwhile, Steven and Denise head for New York, leaving Jeremiah behind for a task his dad asked for. Checking through the details of the deal, he spots an error and brings it to Adam's attention. Seeing the significant flaw that his son pointed out, Adam is impressed, further praising his son for being responsible. Surprisingly, he also extends his support for Jeremiah and Belly's wedding, agreeing to pay for the ceremony too. Steven and Denise also warm up to each other on their way to New York, bonding over games and more.

Jeremiah makes it to Cousins by night and reveals the good news regarding his father's approval to Belly. As the couple discusses more about the wedding and future, Conrad finds himself unable to stand seeing them together. Voicing his inner feelings, he reveals a promise he made to his mother on her deathbed to protect Jeremiah, which became the reason why he moved away from Belly and his brother. While the pain of not being able to express his love to Belly eats him, the episode ends with Conrad's sadness over the entire situation.

Major events to expect from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 6

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

As the fifth episode introduced the viewers to Conrad's deep thoughts on the entire flow of events, episode 6 will give the viewers more to witness regarding Conrad's next steps and Belly and Jeremiah's approaching wedding. With several other characters' plots progressing in the series, there is a lot that can be anticipated to happen in the next installment.

Here's a list of a few expected developments that episode 6 may explore:

Episode 5 gives a major look at Conrad's situation this season, introducing some deep inner turmoils and promises he made to Susannah. The next episode may explore what Conrad will do next, with Belly and Jeremiah's wedding plans progressing at a fast pace.

Belly and Jeremiah gained a major victory with Adam's approval of their wedding. With the budget and venue taken care of now, there are more planning and preparations that must be worked on soon, which may be touched upon in episode 6.

Laurel's take on the wedding still remains negative, with the fifth episode barely showing any development in her and Belly's fight. As Adam has given his support to the couple, how Laurel would react to it is something that the viewers can expect to witness in episode 6.

Episode 6 may also give more details about the growing bond between Steven and Denise, and may also give updates on the financial situations of Taylor and her mother.

While these plot developments are some expected progress in the upcoming part, the viewers can be assured to witness some unexpected twists and turns in the next episode.

Stay tuned for more updates.

