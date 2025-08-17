What role does Isabella Briggs play in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Character explored

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 introduces new faces to its world of love, family, and personal growth. This includes Isabella Briggs, who joins the cast as Denise.

Ad

The third and final season of the Prime Video drama, set to premiere on July 16, 2025, features 11 episodes beyond Cousins Beach's confines. Briggs steps into the role of Denise, a senior associate at Breaker Capital, the venture capital firm where Steven and Jeremiah Fisher begin their internships.

Two years after the events of season 2, the final season finds Belly (Lola Tung) at a pivotal point in her life, while new characters such as Denise introduce fresh dynamics to the narrative. Her presence reshapes Steven’s arc, blending workplace tension with questions of maturity and direction.

Ad

Trending

Who is Denise in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Prime Video)

Isabella Briggs plays Denise, a senior associate at Breaker Capital, in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. Steven Fisher, Belly's brother, started his internship at the firm before Jeremiah, and Denise was one of the first people he met there.

Ad

Initially, there is some competition between her and Steven at work. She makes fun of him for not knowing much and brings up the fact that he is related to Adam Fisher, who heads the corporation. She even calls Steven a "glorified intern," which creates a situation where her sharp wit and professional confidence collide with his need to prove himself.

Denise's position becomes increasingly complex as the season goes on. She works hard and is passionate, yet she feels like her company doesn't notice her. This helps to explain why she is so guarded around the new interns. Denise keeps teasing Jeremiah when he arrives, but Steven finally tells her to stop.

Ad

Steven is still close to Taylor, his long-time buddy and love interest, but their relationship is still unclear, making many wonder whether things could heat up between him and Denise. The plot also suggests that Denise might become close to Jeremiah. The show adds fresh layers of stress to established relationships by putting Denise close to both brothers.

How Denise shapes Steven's story arc

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Denise’s presence is particularly significant for Steven. Steven's story was mostly about his relationships with Belly, Taylor, and the Fisher family in the first several seasons. In The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, he acquires more freedom and responsibility in a work setting. Denise is both a challenge and a guide for that process.

Ad

Sean Kaufman, who plays Steven, said in interviews that Denise influences Steven's thoughts. Through their interactions, he must adapt to a new environment, moving away from the safety of Cousins Beach. Steven starts to grow up and become a more stable person as he deals with the problems she throws at him. Denise's expertise and keen personality help this growth happen.

Briggs has also said that Denise has "a sardonic edge," but it comes from vulnerability. This layered personality helps Steven perceive her as more than just a rival, which makes their relationship more complicated and interesting.

Ad

How are Denise and Jeremiah connected?

Jeremiah’s storyline also overlaps with Denise’s in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. His arrival at Breaker Capital adds a new element to the situation. Denise's interactions with Steven and Jeremiah at work show different aspects of the Fisher brothers. Steven and Denise are rivals, but Jeremiah's warmth and openness make them work together in a different way.

This dual relationship makes you wonder if Denise will be more than just a mentor or coworker. The series hasn't said anything about a romantic route yet, but her role naturally makes people wonder. Either way, her influence helps both brothers grow by putting them in a new situation where emotional and professional problems come together.

Ad

Was Denise in the books?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Getty)

Denise is not in Jenny Han's original book trilogy, The Summer I Turned Pretty. However, the books discussed an assistant at Adam Fisher's office, giving Denise some ideas for her function. The books placed less importance on Steven's character, leading to the creation of numerous stories about him for the TV adaptation.

Ad

Denise's role in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 shows how the show adds to the tale while still being true to Han's universe. The show adds new layers of mystery and unpredictability by creating original characters. This means that even people who have read the books will see new twists.

Who is Isabella Briggs?

Isabella Briggs (Image via Instagram/bellaabriggs)

Isabella Briggs, who portrays Denise, is a rising actor with a growing résumé. A graduate of Carnegie Mellon University’s School of Drama in 2022, she quickly transitioned into television roles. Before joining The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, she appeared in Fatal Attraction, Sugar, and Evil. Her range of performances across drama and suspense projects has earned her recognition as a versatile performer.

Ad

In The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, Isabella Briggs joins as Denise, a senior associate at Breaker Capital. First, a workplace rival for Steven, she later reveals her vulnerabilities, shaping his growth and adding tension through her interactions with Jeremiah. Though not in Jenny Han’s original books, Denise expands Steven’s arc and underscores the series’ shift toward adulthood. Briggs’s performance brings a fresh layer to the final season.

Viewers can stream The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More