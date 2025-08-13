5 Ships Fans Are Rooting For in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

The Summer I Turned Pretty won a lot of hearts among viewers with its unconventional romantic narratives and beach setting.

Ad

The Prime Video series follows Isabel Conklin, aka Belly, during her summers at Cousis Beach. The narrative explores family relationships and teenage romance.

The Summer I Turned Pretty features various love interests and complex dynamics between characters. Through the story, fans develop desirable preferences for particular romantic pairings throughout the show.

The series's love triangle creates continued discussions among fans.

The Summer I Turned Pretty displays various relationships and emotional bonds. Each romantic pairing brings unique elements to the narrative. The show demonstrates how relationships evolve with time through unexpected circumstances.

Ad

Trending

The Summer I Turned Pretty has built a long-running fanbase that actively supports their favourite unions. Social media platforms buzz with discussions about which characters belong together. The series's romantic elements drive the plot development and character progression throughout various seasons.

5 ships fans are looking forward to in The Summer I Turned Pretty

1) Belly and Conrad

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Belly and Conrad represent the central romantic storyline in the series. Their bond spans various years of shared childhood memories and summers. Since they were kids, Conrad has been loved in Belly's heart.

Ad

The relationship manifests slowly through the seasons of the series. Their bond goes beyond simple attraction to include strong emotional comprehension. The Summer I Turned Pretty displays their romance as inevitable and destined. Conrad and Belly share strong conversations that reveal their genuine feelings. The fans connect with their emotional journey and root for their union.

The storyline utilizes their romance to explore growing up and first love themes. Their relationship influences other storylines and characters throughout the show. Conrad brings out Belly's passionate side while she helps him open up emotionally.

Ad

The series displays its natural compatibility through various scenes and interactions. The Summer I Turned Pretty presents their bond as the foundation of the entire show.

2) Steven and Taylor

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Steven and Taylor demonstrate a friends-to-lovers trope in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Their connection builds on years of mutual understanding and friendship. Taylor had developed feelings for Steven for an extended period before they got together. The series demonstrates how friendship can evolve into something more profound.

Ad

Additionally, they share honest communication and always support each other through challenging times. Their relationship displays mature love that gradually manifests through several seasons.

The Summer I Turned Pretty shows how destined connections can handle various struggles and setbacks. Steven becomes more comfortable around Taylor while she finds someone who genuinely understands her. Their chemistry and banter create entertaining sequences throughout the episodes.

The show portrays their relationship as supportive and stable. The Summer I Turned Pretty demonstrates how romantic relationships transform with time.

Ad

3) Belly and Jeremiah

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Jeremiah adds layers of complexity to the romantic dynamics in The Summer I Turned Pretty. His growing feelings for Belly create the central love triangle of the show. The series explores how his connection with Belly differs from her relationship with Conard.

Ad

Jermiah represents a different type of romantic partner for the lead. The Summer I Turned Pretty utilizes this pairing to create drama and tension throughout multiple episodes. Their relationship highlights various aspects of Belly's psychology and desires with clarity.

Through this pairing, The Summer I Turned Pretty portrays the challenges of loving someone who harbours feelings for another person. This triangle creates emotional stakes that drive much of the show's conflict.

Ad

The Summer I Turned Pretty demonstrates how romantic feelings can sometimes tangle up old friendships effectively.

4) Steven and Shayla

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Steven and Shayla portray young love in the series. Their relationship demonstrates the excitement and innocence of teenage romance that gradually matures with changing dynamics around.

Ad

The series reflects its connection as caring and genuine during its long run. Shyla brings out different qualities in Steven's character throughout their time together.

The series utilizes its pair to explore themes of first relationships and learning. Their romance displays how young people navigate expectations and emotions with success. The show demonstrates how relationships help characters discover more about themselves.

Steven and Shayla share emotional moments that resonate with viewers. The series presents their connection as crucial to Steven's growth. Their relationship serves as a stepping stone towards more evolved romantic connections.

Ad

Shayla challenges Steven to be more considerate and thoughtful in his actions. The show portrays their romance as age-appropriate and sweet for teenage characters. The dynamic adds depth to Steven's character arc throughout the seasons. Steven and Shayla's connection demonstrates how initial relationships shape future romantic expectations.

5) Cam and Skye

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Cam and Skye form an evolving romantic pairing in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Their relationship develops organically through shared mutual respect and shared interests consistently. The series presents their relationship as refreshing and uncomplicated compared to others.

Ad

Their relationship portrayal displays how unpredictable connections can blossom into something meaningful. Their pairing portrays that love manages to grow despite the dramatic storylines. Skye brings out Cam's confidence and encourages his interests throughout their communication.

The show utilizes their romance to display different types of connections and love. The narrative additionally presents their relationship as healthy and supportive for both characters. Their connection represents the possibility of finding love in unpredictable circumstances.

Ad

Cam and Skye share similar values and outlook on life. The show displays its connection more flourishing despite its young age. Their relationship prospers without the drama that surrounds other couples. The series uses their pairing to contrast the central love triangle.

The series continues to evolve with new developing plots and stakes. However, one thing is consistent, and that is the romantic storylines. These five ships represent the heart of viewer engagement with the show. Each pairing plays a crucial role in adding eccentric elements to the narrative's emotional landscape.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More