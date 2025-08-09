John Cena Gets Emotional Saying He Will Retire and Reveals Biggest Fear

John Cena broke his silence tonight on WWE SmackDown after losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. While he is no longer the champion, he has other things to focus on right now, as he got very emotional about what is left for him.John Cena said that he realized there were only 11 days left for him to appear in WWE. 11 separate appearances would be the last thing that he did for the company before he retired. He confessed that he was terrified of being forgotten as well, when he was done and gone after December.He went on to say that he grew more afraid with each passing day, fearing many things. Cena was also scared of letting down the WWE audience no matter how much he tried. Now, the star is going to be trying to deliver in each of his last matches until he finally hangs up his boots.&quot;Every single time a day goes by, I get more and more afraid, and I thank you for that... I want to lean into this for a second... so, I want to lead with honesty and vulnerability. I'm afraid that no matter how much I give to you in this limited time, that I'll never be enough, and I'm just going to end up letting you all down. And I'll also admit that I'm very afraid of after I'm gone, and the WWE moves on as it should, you guys are going to forget about me.&quot;John Cena Has Only 11 Dates Left in WWEJohn Cena is now advertised to face Logan Paul at Clash in Paris, but the star has only 11 dates left in WWE after tonight. This means the company must determine who will face him on each of those dates and what actions he will take for the remaining days of his tenure.It remains to be seen what's next for him after this and whether Brock Lesnar will return to set up a match soon.Please give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any quotes from this article.