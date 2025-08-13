The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 unveiled some new challenges for Belly in episode 6. While the wedding preparations leave her overwhelmed, episode 6 ends with Belly coming face-to-face with her hidden feelings.

Ad

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 6. Reader's discretion is advised.

The sixth episode sees Belly go through varied emotions as the pressures of the wedding planning weigh her down. She is surprised to finally receive Laurel's approval at her bridal shower. Conrad and Jeremiah also encounter several ups and downs throughout the episode.

Episode 6's ending sees Belly's heart flutter over an intimate moment between her and Conrad. This unexpected rush of feelings leaves Belly confused, raising anticipation about what she will do next.

Ad

Trending

Episode 7 of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will release on August 20, 2025, at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET.

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7 come out? Release time for all major time zones

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Episode 6 unveiled several important moments and revelations, ending on a highly tense note. Belly's unsettled mind found a big relief in finally receiving her mother's support. Jeremiah was stuck with his father in an attempt to impress him, while Conrad found himself facing troubles and solving them throughout the episode.

Ad

The most prominent part of the episode was Belly realizing her hidden feelings for Conrad at the end, raising questions about what could happen between them in the next episode.

The seventh episode will release on August 20, 2025, at 12 pm PT/ 3 am ET. Here is a list of release timings for other regions:

Regions Release Date Release Time United States (Pacific Time) August 20, 2025 12:00 am United States (Eastern Time) August 20, 2025 3:00 am United Kingdom (BST) August 20, 2025 8:00 am Australia (AEST) August 20, 2025 5:00 pm India (IST) August 20, 2025 12:30 pm Japan (JST) August 20, 2025 4:00 pm Central Europe (CEST) August 20, 2025 9:00 am South Africa (SAST) August 20, 2025 9:00 am

Ad

Episode 7 and all previous episodes can be streamed on Prime Video. Interested users can enjoy the services of the streaming platform by subscribing to it at $8.99 per month. An Amazon Prime membership, which is inclusive of Prime Video, can be availed for a monthly price of $14.99 or an annual price of $139.

Also read: Will there be a season 4 of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Details explored

How many episodes are left in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The journey of Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad has not been easy this season, with the six episodes so far unraveling some unknown aspects and struggles about each of them. Episode 6, titled Last Name, made the viewers witness the hidden feelings Belly has in her heart for Conrad, which could turn the fate of the characters significantly in the coming episodes.

Ad

With six episodes already released on Prime Video, there are five more episodes yet to drop in the final season of the series. Release information of the upcoming episodes is listed below:

Episode Number Release Date Episode 7 August 20, 2025 Episode 8 August 27, 2025 Episode 9 September 3, 2025 Episode 10 September 10, 2025 Episode 11 September 17, 2025

Ad

Also read: The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 6 ending explained: Is Belly still not over Conrad?

A brief recap of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 6

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The sixth episode gives a detailed look at Belly's situation amidst the marriage plans and her internal struggles. Adam's help changes their original wedding ideas, and with Laurel's absence, the entire situation turns heavy for Belly.

Ad

Seeing her condition, Conrad approaches Laurel secretly and convinces her to give her approval to the couple. While Taylor and Lucinda prepare for Belly's bridal shower, Steven and Denise seem to warm up to each other, further deciding to become business partners.

The bridal shower turns exciting for Belly as she finds Laurel at the event. Celebrating with her family and friends, Belly also finds herself thinking about Conrad and her memories of him in the episode.

Ad

Conrad and Jeremiah go for suit shopping with their father, Adam. While their time together is filled with awkward moments, the revelation about Kayleigh and Adam becoming a pair concerns Conrad. He knows the pain they caused his mother in the past, but he keeps his mouth shut, while Jeremiah remains unaware.

In the end, Belly heads to Cousins for more wedding work. Conrad gets hurt while surfing, and as Belly rushes to help him, she finds her heart beating faster as she is beside him. The unexpected emergence of such emotions confuses Belly, shocking her about what it all means.

Ad

Major events to expect from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

As the sixth episode ended with Belly's confused feelings, things could take a turn in episode 7, set to drop on August 20, 2025. The viewers got to see Conrad's side of the story in episode 5, with the latest episode hinting that Belly's heart may still be holding feelings for Conrad.

Ad

From the next steps in the wedding preparations to growing confusion among characters, episode 7 could unravel several twists and turns in the lives of Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad.

Here is a list of a few expected developments that episode 7 may explore:

Episode 7 may majorly explore how Belly would navigate through these unanticipated feelings for Conrad that surfaced at the end of the latest episode. Whether she decides to distance herself or face her emotions is something that the next episode may unveil to the viewers.

Belly and Jeremiah's wedding date draws near, and there are still more preparations and decisions for the couple to make ahead of their wedding. Episode 7 may touch upon these points and provide more information for the anticipated wedding.

Conrad was noticeably uncomfortable when Adam spoke about Kayleigh in episode 6. Whether Conrad would confront his father or take some other steps is something the viewers may expect to see in the seventh episode.

Steven and Denise have a special moment in the latest episode with their new business plan. However, their growing bond saddens Taylor. Some more development in their story may be shown in episode 7.

Ad

These anticipated points may become an important part of the seventh episode. The viewers can expect additional surprises and twists to come their way in the new episode.

Also read: The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all the songs in the episode

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More