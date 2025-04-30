Teenage South American star willing to wait for Real Madrid despite holding talks with Manchester United: Reports

Franco Mastantuono is ready to wait for Real Madrid amid interest from Manchester United, according to journalist German Garcia Grova. The Argentine prodigy is one of the emerging talents in the world and has already turned heads at multiple clubs in Europe.
Mastantuono has appeared 55 times for River Plate's senior team, registering seven goals and five assists. Still only 17, the player is already tipped for a great future.
The Argentine's entourage recently had two meetings with Manchester United, who are eager to win the race for his services this summer. The Red Devils are looking to add more quality to their squad after an indifferent 2024-25 campaign.
Mastantuono can operate as a No. 10 and is equally effective on the flanks, making him a fine fit under Ruben Amorim. The Premier League giants are serious about a move for the player this year, but their offer hasn't matched the player's €40 million valuation.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid have had their eyes on the teenager for a while, and have even held talks with his representatives. However, recent reports have suggested that Los Blancos have left the race after a breakdown in their relationship with Mastantuono's agent.
Marseille and Manchester United are hoping to take advantage of the situation, but the Argentine has his heart set on joining the LaLiga champions. Mastantuono is now ready to wait for Real Madrid to return for his services.
Are Manchester United eyeing a Real Madrid forward this summer?
Manchester United are leading the race to sign Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to The Sun. The Brazilian forward hasn't been in his element for Real Madrid this season, but his stock remains high.
Rodrygo's position with Los Blancos has been under threat since Kylian Mbappe's arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer. The LaLiga giants have struggled to fit both players in the attack, with the Brazilian having to operate in the right-forward role this season.
Rodrygo has endured a dip in form, but has still managed 14 goals and 10 assists from 51 games across competitions. However, that hasn't guaranteed his stay at Real Madrid beyond this summer.
It now appears that Los Blancos are willing to let him go for €85 million, while the player is also itching for a new adventure. Arsenal are in the race as well, but Manchester United are now the favorites to lap him up.