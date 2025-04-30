Teenage South American star willing to wait for Real Madrid despite holding talks with Manchester United: Reports

Franco Mastantuono is ready to wait for Real Madrid amid interest from Manchester United, according to journalist German Garcia Grova. The Argentine prodigy is one of the emerging talents in the world and has already turned heads at multiple clubs in Europe.

Ad

Mastantuono has appeared 55 times for River Plate's senior team, registering seven goals and five assists. Still only 17, the player is already tipped for a great future.

The Argentine's entourage recently had two meetings with Manchester United, who are eager to win the race for his services this summer. The Red Devils are looking to add more quality to their squad after an indifferent 2024-25 campaign.

Mastantuono can operate as a No. 10 and is equally effective on the flanks, making him a fine fit under Ruben Amorim. The Premier League giants are serious about a move for the player this year, but their offer hasn't matched the player's €40 million valuation.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have had their eyes on the teenager for a while, and have even held talks with his representatives. However, recent reports have suggested that Los Blancos have left the race after a breakdown in their relationship with Mastantuono's agent.

Marseille and Manchester United are hoping to take advantage of the situation, but the Argentine has his heart set on joining the LaLiga champions. Mastantuono is now ready to wait for Real Madrid to return for his services.

Ad

Are Manchester United eyeing a Real Madrid forward this summer?

Rodrygo Goes

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to The Sun. The Brazilian forward hasn't been in his element for Real Madrid this season, but his stock remains high.

Ad

Rodrygo's position with Los Blancos has been under threat since Kylian Mbappe's arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer. The LaLiga giants have struggled to fit both players in the attack, with the Brazilian having to operate in the right-forward role this season.

Rodrygo has endured a dip in form, but has still managed 14 goals and 10 assists from 51 games across competitions. However, that hasn't guaranteed his stay at Real Madrid beyond this summer.

It now appears that Los Blancos are willing to let him go for €85 million, while the player is also itching for a new adventure. Arsenal are in the race as well, but Manchester United are now the favorites to lap him up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written close to 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More