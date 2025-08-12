Andy Signore reacts to Jennifer Aniston addressing “love triangle” with Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie as the ‘Friends’ actress shares survival approach

Podcaster Andy Signore reacted to Jennifer Aniston’s latest Vanity Fair interview, where she addressed her "love triangle" with Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie. In the August 12, 2025 episode of The Popcorned Planet podcast, Signore said:

"Actress Jennifer Aniston just gave a very revealing interview where she made some rare comments about what she calls the 'love triangle' between herself, Angelina Jolie, and Brad Pitt... This is not something she talks about a lot now. It's something she did back in 2005. Man, what a gossip story this was," Signore said.

In the August 11, 2025 Vanity Fair piece titled “Zen and the Art of Being Jennifer Aniston”, the actress reflected on her September 2005 Vanity Fair cover story. That older piece marked her first public conversation after her split from Pitt, following nearly five years of marriage.

Podcaster Signore noted how Aniston described the experience of that 2005 interview as unsettling and emotionally raw.

"I haven't looked at that article in forever. I just remember the experience of doing it, which was kind of jarring. It was also such a vulnerable time…Journalism back then felt more like a form of sport. There's obviously some PTSD we all have, which is why these uh, scare me," Signore said, citing Aniston’s interview.

He went on to highlight that, despite the heartbreak, Aniston’s positivity and resilience were evident in the original 2005 feature. But her remarks about Pitt and Jolie had generated massive tabloid buzz.

He further added how in her new interview, Jennifer Aniston openly referred to that period post-separation as "the love triangle." The actress also mentioned that her survival mindset at the time was:

"Just pick yourself up by the bootstraps and keep on walking girl."

Praising her composure, Signore said “kudos” to Aniston for enduring the media frenzy. He further added that she emerged as “the better person” during a time when Pitt was, in his words, “kind of was a sc*mbag.”

Jennifer Aniston reflects on filming The Breakup amidst split with ex-husband Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston (Image via Getty)

In her video interview with Vanity Fair, uploaded on the magazine's YouTube channel on August 11, 2025, Jennifer Aniston reacted to several of her movie scenes. This included an argument scene between her and Vince Vaughn from her 2006 romantic comedy The Break-Up.

Additionally, this entire movie was shot in 2005, and coincided with Aniston’s publicized split from the F1 actor. Speaking to the outlet, Aniston recalled the overall filming experience, saying it was one of the most enjoyable shoots she had worked on.

"This was super fun. We had one of the best summers shooting this movie," she said.

Jennifer Aniston further stated that the film’s dialogue was a collaborative process with Vaughn and the writers.

"Vince and I...spent like two weeks with the writers. There were two writers in the room, and we would read through the scene, and then we would improv the scene. And then they would just write as fast as they can, and then this is sort of the whole movie was a result of those two weeks," the actress explained.

A still from The Break-Up (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures All-Access)

The Friends alum further explained that the improv scene "allowed for a lot of real conversations that couples have," adding how it "hit home for so many people."

Reflecting on the timing of production, Aniston also noted how her personal life blended into her work. She acknowledged how she had "a little separation" at the time. Although she joked that nobody remembered that, she mentioned that shooting the argument scene with Vaughn "was kind of cathartic."

She also said that the studio initially hesitated to offer her the role so soon after her split, fearing it might be "insensitive" or "inappropriate." However, she believed the project would benefit her both emotionally and creatively.

"I actually thought it was a great opportunity. I knew it would actually kind of benefit me emotionally just as a human being and also serve the script and the character pretty well," she explained.

Aniston and Pitt at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival for "Troy" premiere (Image via Getty)

In recent years, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have reportedly rekindled their friendship post their separation. Their most notable reunion happened at the 2020 SAG Awards, where they shared a backstage embrace, as reported by E! Online.

Jennifer Aniston recently headlined the 2023 Netflix sequel Murder Mystery 2. She also remains at the forefront of Apple TV+’s acclaimed drama The Morning Show, set to return for its fourth season on September 17, 2025.

