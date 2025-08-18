Clika (2025): Full list of cast and characters explored

Clika is a 2025 movie written and directed by Michael Greene, already generating buzz for its storytelling and powerhouse cast. Amid music, ambition, and peril, Clika tells the story of Chito, a small-town musician with big aspirations who is catapulted by viral fame into the heart of the Mexican-American music phenomenon.

As he becomes more famous, he finds himself involved in a far more sinister game than he ever imagined. With its focus on tradition, self-discovery, and the price of ambition, Clika is shaping up to be a noteworthy release.

Picked up by Columbia Pictures, Everyone Can Eat, and Rancho Humilde for a US release in 2026, Clika explores the universal struggle to achieve the American Dream while probing the pressures of cultural identity.

Beyond the storyline, one of the biggest drivers of the hype is its cast. It stars Jay Dee, Eric Roberts, Peter Greene, Alison Chace, Bourke Floyd, Master P, Norman Towns, Vivian Lamolli, Cameron James Matthews, and more in key roles.

Who stars in Clika (2025)?

1) Jay Dee as Chito

Jay Dee (Image Via Jay Dee Instagram)

Chito, who is at the center of Clika, is played by Jay Dee. He is a small-town music artist with big ambitions of becoming a major success. When a performance clip goes viral, he seizes the opportunity to chase his dreams, only to face unforeseen outcomes.

Jay Dee, also serving as an executive producer of the movie, takes on the lead role, embodying a new generation of actors bringing tales based on music, identity, and aspiration. He is the frontman of the American regional Mexican band, Herencia de Patrones, bringing his musical roots and raw energy to the big screen.

2) Eric Roberts as Angelo

Eric Roberts at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series The Righteous Gemstones Final Season (Image Via Getty)

Eric Roberts stars as Angelo, a key player in Chito's life. Widely regarded as one of Hollywood's most experienced actors, Roberts earned an Academy Award nomination for Runaway Train (1985) and Golden Globe nominations for King of the Gypsies (1978) and Star 80 (1983).

His long and varied career includes standout roles in The Dark Knight (2008), The Expendables (2010), and Paul Thomas Anderson's Inherent Vice (2014). On television, Roberts has held recurring roles in Suits, Heroes, CSI, and Code Black, along with memorable guest appearances on Grey's Anatomy, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Will & Grace.

3) Peter Greene as Lieutenant Jones

Peter Greene in Pulp Fiction (Image Via Jersey Films)

Peter Greene portrays Lieutenant Jones, bringing intensity and grit to the film. Greene is best known for his roles in gritty crime dramas, including Zed in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction (1994) and the villainous Dorian in The Mask (1994).

His film credits also include The Usual Suspects (1995), Under Siege 2: Dark Territory (1995), and Training Day (2002). Greene has continued to work in both television and independent projects, with appearances in Justified (2010) and the award-winning web series The Jersey Connection.

4) Alison Chace as Donielle

Alison Chace (Image Via Alison Chace Instagram)

Alison Chace plays Donielle, bringing depth and power to the film’s cast. A classically trained and voice-over artist, Chace has built her career across both television and cinema.

Her television credits include acclaimed series such as Succession (HBO), Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix), Law & Order (NBC), and Dear Edward (Apple TV). She has also appeared in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and Seven Seconds. Beyond television, she starred in Lifetime’s Deadly Reunion and recently delivered a standout performance in The Gringo Hunters.

5) Bourke Floyd as Sergeant Parker

Bourke Floyd at Hollywood Unlocked 3rd Annual Impact Awards (Image Via Getty)

Bourke Floyd portrays Sergeant Parker. Early in his career, Floyd appeared in Dawson's Creek as Brady and went on to land roles in major films such as Minority Report (2002) and Tears of the Sun (2003).

He also showcased his versatility on Broadway, playing Roger in Rent. After stepping away from acting for personal reasons, Floyd made a return with independent films like Sour and Peach Cobbler, as well as guest roles in Apple TV+’s Swagger and ABC’s Station 19.

6) Norman Towns as Burro

Norman Towns (Image Via Norman Towns Instagram)

Norman Towns appears as Burro in Clika, bringing both charm and depth to the cast. Beyond acting, Towns is an accomplished writer and producer, developing original content that highlights his unique storytelling perspective.

Towns is best known for his recurring role on HBO's Insecure, along with guest appearances on Games People Play (BET) and The Affair (Showtime). He has also worked on several films produced by Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, including Him.

The rest of Clika's supporting cast includes some well-known actors who flesh out the movie.

Master P, as Bullet

Vivian Lamolli as Deputy Ruiz

Cameron James Matthews as Deputy Smith

Pao Villalobos as La Moni

Cristian E. Gutierrez as Alfredo

Paul Sinacore as Jim

Laura Lopez as Candy

James Burbage as Deputy Baker

For the unversed, Clika movie was released on August 15, 2025.

