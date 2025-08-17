“The movie was greatly affected”: Gal Gadot claims pressure to “speak out against Israel” led to Snow White’s failure at the box office

Gal Gadot has recently opened up about the box office failure of her movie Snow White, which was released on March 21, 2025.

The film starred Rachel Zegler in the lead role, with Gadot portraying the Evil Queen. As per Deadline, the Disney movie suffered a loss worth around $115 million. Gal Gadot has now shared her thoughts on the film's poor performance and her experience of working with Zegler.

Appearing on The A Talks, an Israeli celebrity TV program, the Wonder Woman star said:

“First of all, I have to say that I really enjoyed filming this movie. I even enjoyed working with Rachel Zegler. We laughed, we talked and it was fun. I was sure that this movie was going to be a huge success.”

When pressed further about the film's struggles, Gal Gadot referenced the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, explaining:

“And then October 7 happened, and what’s happening in all kinds of industries, and also in Hollywood, is that there’s a lot of pressure on celebrities to speak out against Israel.”

She added:

“(She) can always explain and try to give people in the world context about what’s happening and what the reality is here, but in the end, people decide for themselves. I was disappointed that the movie was greatly affected by that and didn’t do well at the box office.”

Controversy surrounding Snow White, starring Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot at the 97th Annual Oscars (Image via Getty)

Snow White, released earlier this year, was surrounded by multiple controversies. As a live-action remake of Disney's 1937 film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the adaptation, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, faced skepticism from many fans even before its release.

In a March interview with Vogue Mexico, Zegler spoke about the controversy and said:

“I interpret people’s sentiments towards this film as passion. What an honor to be a part of something that people feel so passionately about. We’re not always going to agree with everyone who surrounds us and all we can do is our best.”

She continued:

“I understand that the conversation comes from the community not wanting to be seen as a monolith, but the reality of being Latino and working in this industry is that we try to represent the entire diaspora. I know where I’ve been, I represent it in my narrative, and I carry it in my heart every day. No one can ever tell me that it’s not a part of me.”

Apart from the controversy around the original film, there was also a difference in the political views of Zegler and Gadot. Gadot has publicly defended Israel amid the ongoing conflict with Palestine, while Zegler has voiced her support for Palestine.

Additionally, some backlash emerged over the decision to cast a Latina actor, i.e., Zegler, in the role of Snow White.

