Honey Don't!: Full list of cast and characters explored

Honey Don't! is the latest comedic crime caper from renowned director Ethan Coen. It is set to release in theaters on August 22, 2025. A sequel to his 2024 feature Drive-Away Dolls, the film had its global premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. It is the second of a planned "lesbian B-movie trilogy."
The film features Margaret Qualley as Honey O'Donahue, Aubrey Plaza as MG Falcone, and Chris Evans as Reverend Drew Devlin, among others. The plot centers around Honey's investigation into a series of strange deaths connected to the mysterious church of Reverend Devlin. As her inquiry progresses, she uncovers a world full of strange people, dangerous scenarios, and a budding new romance.
The main cast of Honey Don't!
1) Margaret Qualley as Honey O'Donahue
Margaret Qualley portrays the titular character, Honey O'Donahue, a sharp-witted, deadpan private investigator. She frequently finds herself in absurd situations that she manages with a cool, even casual attitude. Her character has a dry sense of humor and a practical approach to her work. Honey's journey is a blend of professional mystery-solving and personal discovery in Honey Don't!
Qualley is known for her diverse roles, with notable performances including her Emmy-nominated work as Alex in the Netflix series Maid and her memorable turn as "Pussycat" in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She also received acclaim for her performances as a teenage nun in Novitiate and the body horror movie The Substance.
2) Aubrey Plaza as MG Falcone
Aubrey Plaza portrays MG Falcone, a tough and alluring police officer. Her character acts as Honey O'Donahue, the main character's romantic interest in Honey Don't! MG's character blends in well with the neo-noir setting of the movie. The profound yet casual bond between her and Honey serves as an offset to the main mystery.
Aubrey Plaza's breakthrough role was as April Ludgate in Parks and Recreation (2009–2015). She is also popular for her roles in FX’s Legion, indie thriller Emily the Criminal, and HBO’s The White Lotus, for which she earned an Emmy nomination. The American actress also starred in cult comedies like Safety Not Guaranteed and Ingrid Goes West.
3) Chris Evans as Reverend Drew Devlin
Chris Evans plays Reverend Drew Devlin, a charismatic but morally corrupt church leader in the film Honey Don't! He is the main antagonist who uses his charm and a megachurch as a cover for a drug smuggling operation. He works for mysterious bosses known only as "the French" and arranges hits and other illegal acts. He also uses his position for personal benefit by having inappropriate sexual affairs with his female followers.
Evans became an established action star after his breakout performance in the 2005 film Fantastic Four as Johnny Storm/the Human Torch. However, the American actor's most notable role is that of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which he portrayed in several successful films starting with Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011.
Supporting cast of Honey Don't!
Given below are all the supporting cast in the movie:
- Lera Abova as Cher
- Jacnier as Hector
- Gabby Beans as Spider (Honey's Assistant)
- Talia Ryder as Corinne
- Charlie Day as Marty Metakawitch
- Kristen Connolly as Heidi O'Donahue
- Josh Pafchek as Shuggie
- Don Swayze as Gary (piano bar)
- Lena Hall as Elle (piano bar)
- Alexander Carstoiu as Mickie
- Kale Browne as Honey's Father
- Christian Antidormi as Colligan
- Billy Eichner as Mr. Siegfried
- Kinna McInroe as Mrs. Novotny
- Sean Dillingham as Ray
- Jude Atencio as Dizzy
- Sean Glasgow as Larry Jr.
- Donny Ness as Steve Jr.
- Gloria Sandoval as Abuela
- Gregg Binkley as Horrified Bartender
- Sarah J. Bartholomew as Disappointed Woman in Bed
- Kara Petersen as Mia Novotny
- Layne Lazor as Brandi
- Grace Lord as Cara
- Silvia Bond as Woman with Hand-Mirror
- Michael Gmur as Young Policeman/Bus Driver
- Steve Lantz as Big Little Joey
- Matt Berberi as Little Joey Jr.
- Brennan Foster as Oblivious Bartender
- Travis Hill as Pork Chop
- Audrina Rosales as Wiener Girl
- Bill Camp as Drive-Thru Customer
- Bill Lobley as Parrot(voice)
Honey Don't! is set to hit the theatres on August 22, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.