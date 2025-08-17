Went Up the Hill: Full list of cast and characters explored

The psychological drama and ghost story Went Up the Hill received a limited screening on August 15, 2025, following its premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.
Directed by Samuel Van Grinsven, who co-wrote the screenplay with Jory Anast, the film stars Dacre Montgomery as Jack and Vicky Krieps as Jill, with Sarah Peirse in a supporting role. The story follows Jack's journey to a rural region of New Zealand to attend his mother's funeral, where he encounters Elizabeth's widow, Jill, at the funeral.
Over the following nights, Elizabeth's ghost appears as a shocking supernatural phenomenon: she takes over Jack and Jill one after the other, speaking to the other through their bodies, resulting in a tense "three-way nocturnal dance."
The ghost compels them to face unresolved grief, trauma, and the abandoned legacy. Went Up the Hill combines psychological depth with haunting suspense, set against the scenic backdrop of New Zealand's South Island, as Jack and Jill fight to escape Elizabeth's strong, persistent presence.
The main cast of Went Up the Hill
1) Dacre Montgomery as Jack
Dacre Montgomery portrays Jack, an abandoned son who travels to New Zealand for his estranged mother Elizabeth's funeral. Haunted by childhood trauma and avoidant attachment issues, Jack emerges as a temperamental and emotionally unstable character.
He searches for answers and closure regarding his violent mother, whose ghost haunts him and Jill, making him face their complex history and the psychological wounds Elizabeth caused.
The Australian actor is widely popular for his role as Billy Hargrove in Netflix's Stranger Things, which earned him several nominations. Montgomery began acting in his teenage years, appearing in short films before making his feature film debut with A Few Less Men in 2017.
2) Vicky Krieps as Jill
Vicky Krieps plays Jill, Elizabeth's grieving widow, who meets Elizabeth's estranged son, Jack. Despite her initial caution and grief over her wife's death, Jill welcomes Jack into her house. Soon, she gets caught up in Elizabeth's haunting presence, which possesses both her and Jack, forcing her to confront the painful legacy and manipulative nature of her deceased wife.
Krieps is best known for her role as Alma Elson in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread (2017). The Luxembourgish-German actress has worked across numerous American, Luxembourgish, French, and German film and television productions.
Supporting cast of Went Up the Hill
Given below are all the supporting cast and characters in the film:
- Joel Tobeck
- Arlo Green as Ben
- Sarah Peirse as Helen
- Donogh Rees
- Ally Xue as Veronica
- Finlay Grey as Young Jack
- Raymond Lum as an extra in the funeral scene
Went Up the Hill premiered on August 15, 2025, in the U.S. Stay tuned for more updates.