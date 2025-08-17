Went Up the Hill: Full list of cast and characters explored

The psychological drama and ghost story Went Up the Hill received a limited screening on August 15, 2025, following its premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

Ad

Directed by Samuel Van Grinsven, who co-wrote the screenplay with Jory Anast, the film stars Dacre Montgomery as Jack and Vicky Krieps as Jill, with Sarah Peirse in a supporting role. The story follows Jack's journey to a rural region of New Zealand to attend his mother's funeral, where he encounters Elizabeth's widow, Jill, at the funeral.

Over the following nights, Elizabeth's ghost appears as a shocking supernatural phenomenon: she takes over Jack and Jill one after the other, speaking to the other through their bodies, resulting in a tense "three-way nocturnal dance."

Ad

Trending

The ghost compels them to face unresolved grief, trauma, and the abandoned legacy. Went Up the Hill combines psychological depth with haunting suspense, set against the scenic backdrop of New Zealand's South Island, as Jack and Jill fight to escape Elizabeth's strong, persistent presence.

The main cast of Went Up the Hill

1) Dacre Montgomery as Jack

Dacre Montgomery at CCXPMX25 - 2nd Day (Image via Getty)

Dacre Montgomery portrays Jack, an abandoned son who travels to New Zealand for his estranged mother Elizabeth's funeral. Haunted by childhood trauma and avoidant attachment issues, Jack emerges as a temperamental and emotionally unstable character.

Ad

He searches for answers and closure regarding his violent mother, whose ghost haunts him and Jill, making him face their complex history and the psychological wounds Elizabeth caused.

The Australian actor is widely popular for his role as Billy Hargrove in Netflix's Stranger Things, which earned him several nominations. Montgomery began acting in his teenage years, appearing in short films before making his feature film debut with A Few Less Men in 2017.

Ad

2) Vicky Krieps as Jill

Vicky Krieps at the 59th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (Image via Getty)

Vicky Krieps plays Jill, Elizabeth's grieving widow, who meets Elizabeth's estranged son, Jack. Despite her initial caution and grief over her wife's death, Jill welcomes Jack into her house. Soon, she gets caught up in Elizabeth's haunting presence, which possesses both her and Jack, forcing her to confront the painful legacy and manipulative nature of her deceased wife.

Ad

Krieps is best known for her role as Alma Elson in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread (2017). The Luxembourgish-German actress has worked across numerous American, Luxembourgish, French, and German film and television productions.

Supporting cast of Went Up the Hill

Ad

Given below are all the supporting cast and characters in the film:

Joel Tobeck

Arlo Green as Ben

Sarah Peirse as Helen

Donogh Rees

Ally Xue as Veronica

Finlay Grey as Young Jack

Raymond Lum as an extra in the funeral scene

Went Up the Hill premiered on August 15, 2025, in the U.S. Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Patnaha Suchita Patnaha is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a Master of Arts in Drawing & Painting, Suchita has 3.5 years of industry experience as a Graphic Designer and former entertainment writer at Soapcentral.



Suchita has cultivated a strong understanding of entertainment content, from anime and celebrity trends to movies and TV shows from previous roles. She often researches cast members and industry updates while streaming favorite content. Suchita is committed to delivering relevant and ethical stories by relying on trustworthy sources and factual information.



Though Suchita doesn't have a favorite celebrity, there are a few that she respects for their work within and beyond the entertainment industry. This includes Keanu Reaves, Leonardo DiCaprio, J.K. Rowling, and manga artists Hajime Isayama and Eiichiro Oda.



Outside of writing, Suchita spends time painting, working out, driving, and cooking. If given the chance, she would love to go back in time to immerse in the making of Naruto, learning firsthand what goes into crafting a legendary manga series. Know More