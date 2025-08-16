7 best scenes from The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is a superhero movie inspired by the Fantastic Four team from Marvel Comics. It is the second reboot of the Fantastic Four movie series and the 37th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ad

The movie's ensemble cast includes Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn, Julia Garner, Sarah Niles, Mark Gatiss, Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, and Ralph Ineson.

In a different 1964, the Fantastic Four are hailed as heroes whose diplomatic efforts and innovations have changed the course of history. They represent advancement and safety because of their notoriety and power.

The gang goes into space to protect humanity as Galactus, a cosmic danger, appears. The expedition puts their unity and limits to the test, requiring them to make a decision that could determine Earth's future.

Ad

Trending

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has several standout scenes that showcase the team's skills, cohesion, and challenges, showing why it is a significant series debut.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

The rise of Galactus, and 6 other best scenes from The Fantastic Four: First Steps

7) A cost too great to bear

Ad

Pedro Pascal in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Image via YouTube/@marvel)

At this point in the movie, when the Fantastic Four travel into space to face Galactus (Ralph Ineson), things seem to be going rather smoothly.

Ad

However, when the cosmic entity offers to spare Earth only in exchange for the surrender of the unborn Franklin Richards, the encounter takes a dark turn.

In order for the child to be free at last, Galactus plans to pass on his insatiable desire. The family is appalled at the thought of offering their firstborn as a sacrifice, so they reject and flee to Earth, where they are mistakenly hailed as heroes for having vanquished Galactus.

Ad

A news conference in New York soon reveals this delusion. Ben and Johnny acknowledge that the threat no longer exists, which causes the crowd to panic.

Reed's explanation that Earth is still in danger because they refused to turn Franklin over is the ultimate blow. As citizens wonder why a whole world should suffer for the sake of a single kid, outrage grows.

The tension rises as Reed, who is often the man with all the answers, confesses to a desperate bystander that he is unsure if they are safe after the city turns on the heroes they once loved. The situation would be critical if Reed Richards could not determine the outcome.

Ad

6) Sue Storm’s address to the public

Vanessa Kirby in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Image via YouTube/@marvel)

Sue Storm takes the stage to speak to the people when the city bursts in rage and turns against the Fantastic Four because they don't understand why the Richards family wouldn't sacrifice Franklin.

Ad

She has responsibility for elucidating their viewpoint in her dual roles as a mother and protector. This one instance establishes Sue as the protagonist of the tale and redeems the team in the eyes of the public.

This sequence makes it obvious that her presence is the main focus of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

During her stirring address about unity, Vanessa Kirby delivers one of her most remarkable performances. The scene shows how the friendship between the Fantastic Four inspires others.

Ad

5) The herald of Galactus arrives

Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer (Image via YouTube/@marvel)

Without Galactus' herald, the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), no story about him feels complete. Her eerie entrance serves as a warning of the impending danger as well as a dramatic debut for the recognizable silver figure.

Ad

Her line, “I herald his beginning. I herald your end. I herald... Galactus,” carries an eerie weight and effectively sets the stage for what follows.

Shalla-Bal is introduced as the Silver Surfer in this movie at the Times Square unveiling. With Garner's portrayal representing the character, the scenario dispels any qualms first aroused by the choice.

4) The climactic confrontation

A still from The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Image via Instagram/@marvelstudios)

In order to buy Earth valuable time, the Fantastic Four take the ultimate risk and use Franklin as bait to trick Galactus into falling into a teleportation trap that will launch him across the universe.

Ad

The team must fight desperately to force the cosmic behemoth into the portal after the strategy fails, as was to be predicted.

Sue Storm uses all of her might and life energy to propel Galactus through several city blocks and toward the trap in one of the most potent performance scenes in the MCU to date.

It is a pivotal achievement that makes her one of the franchise's main heroes. While Sue keeps the enemy at bay, the rest of the team cooperates to weaken and contain him.

Ad

3) A retrospective of Marvel’s first family

A Ted Gilbert show segment recaps the journey and sets up the story (Image via YouTube/@marvel)

Marvel's first family has been in place for years in the world of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. In order to give an overview of their trip thus far and to set the stage for the future narrative, director Matt Shakman incorporates a clip from the Ted Gilbert show.

Ad

The montage emphasizes their beginnings, their early conflicts with enemies such as Mole Man (Paul Walter Hauser), and the public's admiration for them. Audiences are immediately reassured by this scene of Marvel Studios' dedication to respecting the team's comic book heritage.

Even the iconic cover of Fantastic Four #1 (1961) is recreated, showing the movie's dedication to its roots.

2) The majestic emergence of Galactus

A still from The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Image via YouTube/@marvel)

Like the Fantastic Four themselves, Galactus had never been given a proper cinematic portrayal until The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Ad

Previously reduced to nothing more than a giant cloud in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, fans were eager for a comic-accurate version of the cosmic villain. His true arrival comes when the team ventures into space to confront the devourer before he can reach Earth.

That first full reveal of Galactus ranks among the most striking comic book movie moments in years. His eyes flare with a menacing purple glow, showcasing his colossal scale and leaving audiences in awe.

Ad

The decision to use a physical actor in a suit elevates the character even further, giving the villain a weight and presence that feels authentic and immersive on screen.

1) The celestial pursuit

A still from The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Image via YouTube/@marvel)

As soon as the team discovers Galactus intends to claim Franklin Richards as his successor, they rush back toward Earth, only to be pursued by the impossibly fast Silver Surfer.

Ad

The chase feels unavoidable, with the herald proving nearly unstoppable, forcing the Four to improvise. They exploit the gravitational pull of a neutron star, managing to both trap the Surfer and slingshot themselves back toward Earth.

The sequence is a striking moment in Marvel history. The Silver Surfer glides along the wormhole walls as dust and cosmic debris swirl around. Sue’s body stretches as she is pulled into the neutron star, making the scene tense and memorable.

Ad

The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released on July 25, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Moakala T Aier With a background in Political Science, which may seem unconventional for an entertainment writer, Moakala T Aier’s academic journey was marked by extensive involvement in editorial roles. Beginning as a member of the campus editorial team and later as the editor for the student union led her to pursue a career as a Digital Content Creator.



Currently working as a Listicle writer at Sportskeeda, Moakala has previously contributed to various publications like The Shillong Times and Eastern Mirror, where she covered a diverse range of topics from education and human interest stories to lifestyle pieces, event coverage, and book reviews. With a portfolio that includes interviews with various personalities such as MMA fighters, local musicians, and activists, Moakala’s approach to journalism is rooted in accuracy and reliability. She employs meticulous research and cross-referencing to ensure error-free content.



Beyond writing, Moakala enjoys listening to podcasts every morning, watching indie films, cooking new dishes, taking daily photo dumps, reading books, and journaling her thoughts. While she admires Emma Chamberlain, Sophia Chang, Michelle Choi, and others for their creative attention to detail, Moakala would love to be a part of the classic 1998 film The Parent Trap, longing to live in the same fictional world that feels uncomplicated and meaningful. Know More