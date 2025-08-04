7 superhero shows to watch if you loved ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) puts the MCU into phase six, with a new set of superheroes ready to carry the legacy forward. It reintroduces Marvel fans to Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and the Thing as they face a brand new problem in a retro-futuristic 1960s Earth: the arrival of the Silver Surfer and a bigger, more sinister evil.

Directed by Matt Shakman, the movie aptly captures Marvel's First Family, pleasingly wrapped in the retro aesthetic and relatable family dynamics. The family's lore runs deep outside The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and many animated superhero shows in the past few decades, like Fantastic Four: World's Greatest Heroes, help fans fall deeper into a Marvel rabbit hole.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer.

Fantastic Four: World's Greatest Heroes, WandaVision, and other superhero shows for The Fantastic Four: First Steps fans

1) Fantastic Four: World's Greatest Heroes (2006)

The 2006 version explored original stories (Image via Disney+)

This is one of the most interesting Marvel superhero shows that fans can watch to know more about the First Family. The 26 episodes jump right into the thick of the action against the repertoire of evil in the F4 universe, including Doctor Doom, Impossible Man, and Puppet Master. The show masterfully mixes the episodic style and an overarching theme with humor and adventure.

Fans who enjoyed the dynamics of the four superheroes in The Fantastic Four: First Steps will see the same chemistry shine in this animated series. The show brought original stories while doing justice to the characters' legacy, and was praised for its extensive world-building. With a dash of nostalgic animation that weaves seamlessly between 2D and 3D styles, it stands the test of time.

Where to watch: Disney+

2) WandaVision (2021)

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in WandaVision (Image via Disney+)

In the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, superheroes Wanda and Vision live a cushy life with their kids in the utopian suburbia of Westview, New Jersey. But when their world implodes into a whirlwind of technicolor television tropes, eras, and time periods, Wanda begins to suspect that something else is going on, something sinister that can shatter her reality.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps and WandaVision operate in a similar vein within the MCU. The superheroes fight the good fight because they believe in their families so deeply. For Wanda, that's Vision and her children. For Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), it is Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), their unborn child, Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

Moreover, director Matt Shakman is involved in both these projects, and his distinct visual storytelling makes them immersive and entertaining from the get-go.

Where to watch: Disney+

3) Fantastic Four (1994-1996)

The 1994 version stuck to the comic books (Image via Disney+)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps fans who are looking for a more comic book-faithful interpretation will enjoy the 1994 adaptation of the Stan Lee and Jack Kirby creation. The show's initial episodes follow Galactus and the Silver Surfer's clash with the four superheroes, which is very similar to the movie's premise. A new and interesting perspective awaits fans.

Over two seasons and 26 episodes, the show explores their origins and battles against evil as they maneuver to be the strongest in the universe. However, fans consider season 2 a major step up from the first in terms of animation and writing style. The show leans into the campy aesthetic that was popular at the time, so buckle up for nostalgic fun underscored by a catchy theme song.

Where to watch: Disney+

4) Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends (1981-1983)

Spider-Man, Ice-Man, and Firestar fight crime (Image via Disney+)

One of the most immersive parts of The Fantastic Four: First Steps is its interpersonal dynamics and how that translates on the grand stage as the superheroes fight evil. The MCU offers a lot of shows that mimic that dynamic, including this one, where Spider-Man teams up with his friends Ice-Man and newbie Firestar to fight villains like Green Goblin, Mysterio, and Loki.

Bits of humor, peak retro aesthetic, and a fun premise await fans in this 24-episode binge. With live-action Spider-Man's storyline set up to eventually cross paths with the F4, this show might be an entertaining reminder of what the superhero is capable of.

Where to watch: Disney+

5) Fantastic Four (1967)

The four superheroes in the comics (Image via Marvel)

Fans who want more Galactus and the superheroes going head-to-head will enjoy the first-of-its-kind animated show. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is a giant leap for the MCU and an important cog that will set the next phase in motion. However, the 1967 adaptation isn't all that serious. It is some good old-fashioned fun, focusing on the quintessential appeal of the superheroes as they go on an epic adventure.

However, the point where the movie and the show converge is their comic-book-to-life aesthetic. Bright colors, exaggerated visual effects, and a visually immersive experience await fans for 20 episodes. Many F4 fans might have grown up watching it, making it a fun and nostalgic rewatch.

Where to watch: YouTube for rent

6) The Last of Us (2023-present)

Pascal plays the lead (Image via HBO)

While HBO's award-winning post-apocalyptic drama isn't a typical superhero show, MCU's very own Reed Richards plays Joel Miller, a man who has reached superhero status. The show explores his flawed depths as a survivor of a deadly virus tasked with transporting a young girl named Bella, who might be the key to the cure.

Pedro Pascal's versatility is on full display in The Fantastic Four: First Steps and The Last of Us. Both movie and show explore what it's like to hold onto family when everything seems to be falling apart, and his character is in the middle of it all. Moreover, his guns-blazing action sequences combined with his smarts make him a character worth rooting for.

Where to watch: HBO

7) My Adventures with Superman (2023-present)

The show features a trio fighting evil (Image via HBO Max)

Playful character relationships meet high-stakes good vs. evil adventure in My Adventures with Superman. This animated series shows who Superman (voiced by Jack Quaid) really is: A person trying to be the best he can be and help people in the process. Teaming up with his romantic interest Lois Lane and their colleague Jimmy Olsen, the superhero dabbles with his dual identity and saving the world.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps and this Adult Swim production belong to completely different universes (MCU and DCEU), but their thematic likeness cannot be missed. They focus on the earnestness of being human amidst flashy action and superhero machoism.

Where to watch: Adult Swim/HBO Max

Fans of The Fantastic Four: First Steps can also watch the movies and shows in the MCU on Disney+.

