How to watch Deadpool movies in order? Complete details explored

In terms of superhero movies, Deadpool movies are a league apart, mostly because few other movies in the genre would be able to justify the bold and risqué dialogue that has become synonymous with the red-suited alter ego of Wade Wilson. Portrayed by Ryan Reynolds on screen, the live-action version is based on the beloved Marvel Comics character created by Fabian Nicieza and Rob Liefeld.

In terms of Deadpool movies, fans have been lucky to have witnessed a handful of feature-length films along with a few exciting shorts. No matter the length, Reynolds' Deadpool tends to leave a lasting impression on the audience. Ardent fans have likely already binged on all the Deadpool movies that have been released so far, but there is a correct order to watch them all.

Cinephiles who are planning to rewatch all the Deadpool movies in the right chronological order can follow the sequence on this list.

Here's how you can watch every Deadpool movie in the right order

1) X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine serves as a prequel to X-Men, which was released in 2000 (Image via 20th Century Studios)

The fourth installment of the X-Men film series, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, by Gavin Hood stars Hugh Jackman in the lead. The story centers around Wolverine's childhood and gives viewers an idea of how his skeleton came to be bonded with adamantium, and also explores his complicated relationship with Victor Creed, portrayed by Liev Schreiber.

In this movie, Marvel fans meet Reynolds' Deadpool for the first time, but unfortunately, the character was somewhat lacking. The creators made many changes to the character that fans of the comic books didn't appreciate. Also, the fact that this version wasn't nearly as blunt and outspoken as the original character made him quite forgettable.

Even though this movie didn't quite do justice to the character, fans should still watch the movie to see for themselves how the character changed by the time 2016 rolled around.

Where to watch: X-Men Origins: Wolverine can be streamed on Disney+ and Prime Video.

2) Deadpool (2016)

Deadpool is a spin-off of the X-Men film series (Image via 20th Century Studios)

This Deadpool movie marks Tim Miller's directorial debut. Before 2016, there wasn't a feature film that featured Reynolds' Deadpool in the lead role. Given that Deadpool's first live-action appearance didn't exactly leave a big mark on Marvel fans, they didn't know what to expect with this Deadpool movie, but it managed to turn many non-committal moviegoers into die-hard fans.

In this Deadpool movie, Wade Wilson (Reynolds), a mercenary, is diagnosed with cancer. He meets a scientist, Ajax (Ed Skrein), who claims to have the cure, but the experiment leaves him disfigured. So, Wade makes up his mind to track Ajax down and make him pay for destroying his life.

This Deadpool movie received a lot of praise for its adrenaline-pumping action sequences, but the real highlight is undeniably Deadpool himself. Witty, outlandish and unapologetically sarcastic, the character has a certain charm that endears him to the audience.

Where to watch: Deadpool is available for streaming on Disney+, Hulu and Prime Video.

3) Deadpool: No Good Deed (2017)

The script of No Good Deed is by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Image via Ryan Reynolds Instagram)

Directed by David Leitch, this Deadpool movie has a run-time of under four minutes. Uploaded on YouTube, it stars Reynolds as Wade Wilson, who comes across an old man in the process of being mugged. He is eager to put on his costume and stop the mugging, but his decision to change in a nearby phone booth doesn't go exactly as planned.

The reference to the iconic Superman theme, wherein he often changes into his costume inside a similar booth, was certainly not lost on comic book fans who enjoyed watching Deadpool struggle inside the confined space. The ending, which is vividly different from usual superhero story arcs, represents how Deadpool movies tend to favor grittier storylines that are infused with dark humor.

Where to watch: Deadpool: No Good Deed can be viewed on YouTube.

4) Deadpool 2 (2018)

Deadpool 2 was the ninth highest-grossing film of 2018 (Image via 20th Century Studios)

This Deadpool movie by David Leitch is the sequel to Deadpool (2016). In addition to Reynolds, it also stars Josh Brolin, Julian Dennison, Morena Baccarin, Zazie Beetz, and many more. In this Deadpool movie, Wade reluctantly joins the X-Men and risks his life to protect an unstable young mutant named Russell Collins, portrayed by Julian Dennison.

Similar to the previous Deadpool movie, this title is rife with clever meta gags that never fail to get a laugh from viewers. In terms of characters, this sequel certainly has a leg up in comparison to its predecessor because it introduces many powerful mutants with noteworthy powers.

In many cases, sequels are unable to recreate the same magic a second time around, but this Deadpool movie, which earned $785.9 million worldwide, proves that it is certainly possible to work with familiar characters and yet offer something fresh and refreshing.

Where to watch: Deadpool 2 is available on Prime Video and Disney+.

5) Once Upon a Deadpool (2018)

This version is geared towards younger viewers (Image via Ryan Reynolds Instagram)

Even before this Deadpool movie made it to theatres, there was a lot of buzz surrounding it, mainly because the studio let fans and press come to their own conclusions about what the storyline would be. Pretty soon, there were rumors flying around that Once Upon a Deadpool is the PG-13 version of Deadpool 2, and that is exactly what it turned out to be.

In this Deadpool movie, Fred Savage is kidnapped and made to listen to a fairytale version of the events that unfolded in Deadpool 2, but without the "scary parts" and barrage of swear words. This version has a few added scenes, but the overarching narrative doesn't change drastically between the two.

Once Upon a Deadpool was released theatrically on December 12, 2018, and was released as part of the Blu-ray/DVD combo pack on January 15, 2019.

Where to watch: Once Upon a Deadpool can be streamed on Prime Video (in select locations) and Disney+.

6) Deadpool and Korg React (2019)

This short was released on Reynolds' YouTube channel on July 13, 2021 (Image via Ryan Reynolds Facebook Page)

This short film, directed by Ryan Reynolds, features two well-liked Marvel characters, Deadpool and Korg, portrayed by Reynolds and Taika Waititi, respectively. Promotional in nature, the two heroes sit down to review the trailer of Free Guy (2021), which also incidentally stars both of them, albeit in different roles.

In true Deadpool fashion, the red-suited hero is more than happy to criticize the titular character. At the same time, his guest, Korg, somehow misunderstands the plot and goes on to assume that the movie is about a "glass tricker".

The best part of this Deadpool movie has to be towards the end when Korg explains in detail what to expect when awaiting an MCU deal. Even though their personalities are quite different, seeing them together cements the fact that Deadpool can get along with just about anyone when he wants to.

Where to watch: Deadpool and Korg React can be viewed on YouTube.

7) Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

This Deadpool movie grossed $1.338 billion worldwide (Image via Ryan Reynolds Instagram)

This Deadpool movie by Shawn Levy brought together an epic pairing that generated interest among comic book fans across the globe. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the lead, it quickly became one of the most talked about movies in 2024, after its release.

In the movie, the Time Variance Authority informs Wade that his universe is deteriorating because its stabilizing "anchor being", Logan, is dead. Wade then travels to Logan's grave and tries, unsuccessfully, to resurrect him. He then travels the multiverse to find another version of Logan who can help save his universe.

Compared to any other movie on this list, Deadpool & Wolverine brings forth the most extensive list of characters and guest appearances. The main draw of the narrative has to be the push-and-pull dynamic between Deadpool and Wolverine. This Deadpool movie also helped establish that if any character can match Deadpool's caustic tongue, it would have to be Logan.

Where to watch: Deadpool & Wolverine is available for streaming on Apple TV+, Prime Video and Disney+.

Marvel fans who can't get enough of Deadpool should make a point to watch all these movies in the right order for maximum viewing satisfaction.

