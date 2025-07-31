"Does everything need a sequel?": The Internet shows concern about Julia Roberts' beloved movie getting a sequel 

The announcement of a sequel to the beloved 1997 romantic comedy My Best Friend’s Wedding, starring Julia Roberts, has triggered a tidal wave of discussion across Reddit. The decision to revisit the story of Julianne decades later strikes some fans as a stroke of pure genius, while others see it less as an opportunity and more as a risk.Reddit threads such as those on r/blankies are filled with comments ranging from curiosity to outright rejection. The unifying concern is the fear that a sequel might flatten a richly layered original into something far too ordinary.A Reddit user, u/Pop_mania12487, mentioned in the comment:“Ahh, come on. Does everything need a sequel?”Fans react to My Best Friend’s Wedding (Image via Reddit)Several fans shared their thoughts in r/blankies upon hearing that My Best Friend’s Wedding 2 is in development. My Best Friend’s Wedding 2 challenged genre norms by avoiding a traditional happy ending, and fans fear the sequel might abandon that uniqueness.“Maybe this time Cameron Diaz is the villain and Julia Roberts is the hero?” said one Reddit user.“The Love Triangles Will Continue Until Morale Improves.”an individual added.These remarks underline concerns that a sequel might strip the emotionally rich finale of My Best Friend’s Wedding and fall back on the predictable rom-com tropes.“Having seen her first two movies, I’m not sure Celine Song has the bonkers, helium-inhaling energy required for a sequel to My Best Friend’s wedding” commented another Reddit user.“As a My Best Friend’s Wedding lover and a legasequel and Materialists hater, my blood just ran ice cold.”another reddit user mentioned.These widely shared reactions among fans reflect a potent mix of love for the original film and wariness toward its chosen creative steward, Celine Song, who wrote Past Lives and Materialists.The reactions taken altogether reveal shared emotional investment among the fan community, along with a sense of anticipation.Sequel to Julia Roberts’ My Best Friend’s Wedding announcedThe sequel to Julia Roberts’ My Best Friend’s Wedding is in the works, with filmmaker Celine Song on board to write the screenplay. Sony Pictures and TriStar are currently working on the project, which remains in its early stages. Song will not direct, leaving room for another creative input to shape the tone and vision.The possibility of the original cast members reuniting is still unconfirmed. Julia Roberts has yet to confirm that she will be reprising her role. However, her co-star Dermot Mulroney, who played Michael, has acknowledged ongoing discussions. In an Entertainment Tonight interview, Mulroney admitted he would come back if Julia Roberts were on board:&quot;Yeah, no, I'm in! I'm thrilled to hear Julia's finally, you know, coming to her senses.&quot;Neither Cameron Diaz nor Rupert Everett has commented on the project, but their characters are pivotal to the emotional resolution of the original. Fans believe that their reappearance will be necessary to provide continuity.Originally released in 1997, My Best Friend’s Wedding was a worldwide hit, earning nearly 300 million. Its enduring mark is the fact that it takes the romantic comedy genre to the next level.The Guardian noted the sequel enters the line of other sequels to cult 1990s films. In the original film, there is no clean resolution; Julia Roberts’ character, Julianne, does not get to meet Michael, who instead marries Kimmy, and she accepts this injustice without romantic redemption.These subversions brought quite the emotional depth, which fans deeply valued. No director, official title, or plot synopsis has yet been confirmed, but a release window of 2026-2027 is expected.Stay tuned for more updates.