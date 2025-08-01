The Sandman season 2 series vs. comics: What key changes did the Netflix show make from the original work?

The Sandman season 2 has officially concluded, with the bonus episode now available to stream on Netflix. Released in two parts, with volume 1 on July 3 and volume 2 on July 24, 2025, the final season brings Neil Gaiman’s comic series to a poetic close.

But like with any adaptation, changes were inevitable. The showrunners had to alter important story arcs, reinvent some characters, and cut or combine whole storylines to fit the show's 85-issue run into just two seasons. Some of these alterations are small references to the original work, while others are big changes that transform how the plot plays out on screen.

How does The Sandman season 2 differ from the comics?

The Sandman season 2 has a condensed narrative structure

Tom Sturridge stars as Dream of The Endless in The Sandman season 2 (Image via Netflix)

One of the most significant changes in The Sandman season 2 is the compressed storytelling. While the comic spanned across more than ten volumes, Netflix’s version had to conclude within two seasons.

Season 1 adapted Preludes and Nocturnes, The Doll’s House, and portions of Dream Country. The Sandman season 2 focuses mainly on Season of Mists, Brief Lives, The Kindly Ones, and The Wake, with moments from other volumes such as Thermidor and A Midsummer Night’s Dream interwoven via flashbacks.

To make these changes possible, the series removed certain standalone stories and minor arcs. For example, A Game of You, a full arc from the comics, was cut entirely. This storyline revolved around Barbie, a character introduced in season 1. However, since her arc did not impact Dream’s primary story, the showrunners chose to eliminate it to keep the focus tightly on Morpheus.

Queen Nada’s expanded role and the absence of Thessaly

Umulisa Gahiga stars as Queen Nada Of The First People (Image via Netflix)

In The Sandman comics, Nada is a queen from an African savannah kingdom who rejects Dream’s love, leading to her banishment to Hell. In season 2, her backstory is reimagined—she rules an Afro-steampunk civilization blanketed in snow. This shift enhances the show's visual style while preserving the emotional depth of her connection to Dream.

Nada’s presence is also significantly expanded in the adaptation. Her influence threads through both volumes of season 2, offering a deeper lens into Dream’s guilt, remorse, and personal growth. This focus is amplified by the deliberate omission of Thessaly, a key comic character and former lover of Dream, whose storyline was cut along with the A Game of You arc.

Rather than introducing a new romantic subplot, the showrunners center Nada’s story, using it to ground Dream’s inner conflict and maintain continuity with season 1.

Wanda’s role reassigned

Indya Moore stars as Wanda in The Sandman season 2 (Image via Netflix Tudum)

The character Wanda, originally a central figure in A Game of You, was adapted differently in The Sandman season 2.

With her original storyline removed, Wanda now appears as Dream and Delirium’s chauffeur. She replaces Ruby DeLongue, a minor character from the comics, and retains key elements of her comic personality. This strategic placement gives the character relevance while honoring her importance in the original story.

Johanna Constantine and the new Corinthian duo

Jenna Coleman stars as Johanna Constantine in The Sandman season 2 (Image via Netflix)

The Sandman season 2 also features a major development: Johanna Constantine and the new Corinthian's relationship. They don't usually encounter one other in comics. However, they band together in the show to track down Daniel, the young man destined to replace Dream.

This new development provides a compelling subplot, gives the characters an opportunity to develop, and sets the stage for a romantic connection. Complicating matters without altering the core ideas is the dynamic between the two characters and the story's objective.

The portrayal of The Endless

The Endless siblings (Image via Netflix Tudum)

In The Sandman season 2, the Endless siblings, namely Death, Desire, Despair, Destiny, Delirium, and Destruction, are more important than they were in the comics during the same arcs.

For example, Destruction's short time in the comics relatively contrasts his appearance in the series, especially in the context of his emotional moments with Delirium. Another sequence that was cut had Delight turning into Delirium, which was never portrayed in the comics. Even though it was deleted from the final version, it shows how the show looked for holes in Gaiman's stories.

Puck and Loki’s expanded arc

Freddie Fox stars as Loki in The Sandman season 2 (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Puck and Loki show up briefly in the comic book The Kindly Ones. In season 2 of The Sandman, however, Puck and Loki are much more involved in the storyline.

The series gives them more language and exchanges, which makes their bond stronger and makes it evident why they betrayed Dream. Their functions clarify and enhance the main ideas of deceit and consequence.

Dream’s story is told more directly

The Sandman comic often shifts between characters, placing human experiences in the foreground several times while Dream moves in the background. But the show decides to maintain Morpheus at the center of the story. Allan Heinberg, the show's creator, says that test audiences were more interested when Dream was the main character.

Because of this, The Sandman season 2 cuts out certain side characters and detours to focus on Dream's emotional journey from being a cosmic king to being aware of himself.

The Sandman season 2 features notable changes from Neil Gaiman's original comic series. These include condensed volumes, restructured character arcs, and altered or omitted storylines to fit the adaptation’s format.

Queen Nada’s revised backstory, the removal of Thessaly, the expanded roles of Puck and Loki, and Wanda's reimagined character function demonstrate intentional narrative adjustments made for cohesion and clarity within the series.

While the adaptation does not follow the comics exactly, it retains the core themes and narrative structure of the original work. These changes reflect the production team’s efforts to translate a complex and expansive story into a limited television format.

Both seasons 1 and 2 of The Sandman are now available for online streaming on Netflix.

