  "Beyond my control" - The Sandman season 2 creator talks about Neil Gaiman's involvement and its effects on the series

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Jul 29, 2025 10:48 GMT
The Sandman season 2 is out now on Netflix (Image via Netflix)
The Sandman season 2 will be the end of the TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman's graphic novels. Netflix has already announced that the show will end after the second season earlier in the year. All this is despite show creator and showrunner Allan Heinberg previously saying that he wrote the second season finale with room for continuation, per TV Insider, and Gaiman continuing to write the novels.

The cancellation of the show comes on the heels of Gaiman's s*xual misconduct allegations. Heinberg shared his response to questions about The Sandman season 2 launching with Gaiman's controversies in the background. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published on July 24, 2025, he said:

"Any impediment to it getting a wider viewership, or having the experience of watching it be skewed by allegations that are merely allegations—that is sad and unfortunate, but also beyond my control."
For the unversed, BBC reported back in January 2025 that eight women, including four who had already spoken out previously, accused the British author of s*xual misconduct. While he has since denied any wrongdoing, the controversy hovered like a dark cloud over the show's second season.

The Sandman season 2 is now streaming on Netflix, with a bonus episode coming at the end of the month

The Sandman season 2 kicked off on Netflix on July 3, 2025, around three years after the first season ended. The season dropped in two parts, with the first six episodes, aka Vol. 1, and the five episodes of Vol. 2 now available for streaming on Netflix. All that is left is the single drop of the show's bonus episode on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

Tom Sturridge returns as Morpheus, aka Dream, in the second season, which picks up weeks after the events of The Sandman season 1. Dream is reuniting with his family and trying to restore his kingdom. However, to do that, there are some reunions happening, and they will be filled with twists, turns, and an impossible decision as he tries to save and restore himself, his kingdom, and more.

As teased by Netflix Tudum, here's what fans can expect to play out in The Sandman season 2:

"To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, god, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything."
Dream reunites with his Endless family in The Sandman season 2, which is a mix of returning and new cast members. The list includes Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Adrian Lester as Destiny, Barry Sloane as Destruction, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, Donna Preston as Despair, and Esmé Creed-Miles as Delirium. Other cast members are Patton Oswalt, Gwendoline Christie, and Mark Hamill.

So far, The Sandman season 2 is making headlines in terms of ratings. At the time of writing, it holds the third spot on Netflix's top 10 shows with 3.3 million views in the past three weeks. Untamed and Amy Bradley Is Missing currently hold the No.1 and the No.2 spots in the list, respectively.

The second season of The Sandman is also certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 72% score from 32 critic reviews. It also has a 76% rating from the general audience after 500 reviews.

Season 1 and season 2 of The Sandman are now streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
