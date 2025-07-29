The Sandman season 2 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the show and the roles they play

The Sandman season 2 premiered in two volumes on Netflix, with Volume 1 released on July 3, followed by Volume 2 on July 24, 2025.This season concludes Dream's journey through the mystical Dreaming and the mortal realm, promising more supernatural adventures, family dynamics, and deeper character exploration. A special bonus episode is set to drop on July 31, 2025. Fans of Neil Gaiman's original comic series can expect more twists, stunning visuals, and new characters.In this season, Dream (Tom Sturridge) faces personal and familial challenges as he attempts to restore his kingdom. He must reckon with his past decisions and confront his endless siblings.Season 2 introduces characters such as Destiny, Destruction, Delirium, and Orpheus, further expanding the Endless family. The show explores their relationships in greater depth, showcasing the dynamics of their immortal existence and emotional turmoil.The main cast of The Sandman season 2 includes Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Adrian Lester, Barry Sloane, and Esmé Creed-Miles.Main cast of The Sandman season 2 exploredTom Sturridge as Dream/MorpheusTom Sturridge (R) at Netflix Geeked Week Live Presentation (Source: Getty)Portrayed by Tom Sturridge, Dream, also known as Morpheus, is the lord of the Dreaming, a realm where all dreams are born. As one of the Endless, he has the ability to control and manipulate the dream world, creating both nightmares and pleasant fantasies.Season 2 explores Dream's efforts to rebuild his kingdom and face the consequences of his past actions. He is a complex character, balancing his duty with emotional conflict.Tom Sturridge is known for his theatrical performances, with nominations for both the Tony and Olivier Awards. On screen, he has appeared in films such as The Boat That Rocked, Journey's End, and Velvet Buzzsaw. He also portrayed Henry VI in The Hollow Crown series.

Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer MorningstarGwendoline Christie at All-Guild Special Screening Of Apple TV+ Show &quot;Severance&quot; Season 2 (Source: Getty)Portrayed by Gwendoline Christie, Lucifer Morningstar, the ruler of Hell, is an elegant yet ruthless character. In season 2, Dream is forced to confront Lucifer and navigate the dangerous world of Hell. Lucifer is not just a villain but a charismatic and calculating character, often pushing Dream to the limits of his power and patience.Gwendoline Christie gained fame as Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones. She also portrayed Captain Phasma in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens and appeared in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 and Top of the Lake: China Girl. Kirby Howell-Baptiste as DeathLos Angeles Season 4 Premiere Of HBO Original Series &quot;BARRY&quot; - Arrivals - Source: GettyDeath, portrayed by Kirby Howell-Baptiste, is Dream's older sister and one of the wisest among the Endless. Unlike the traditional portrayal of death, she is kind, compassionate, and offers solace to those she guides into the afterlife. Season 2 shows Death interacting more with her siblings, particularly Dream, as their relationship evolves.Kirby Howell-Baptiste is best known for her role as Simone Garnett in The Good Place. She has also appeared in Killing Eve, Barry, and Hacks. Her film credits include Cruella and A Dog's Purpose. Adrian Lester as DestinyAdrian Lester at AELTC At The Wimbledon Championships 2024 - Day 14 (Source: Getty)Played by Adrian Lester, Destiny is the eldest of the Endless and the embodiment of fate. He holds the Book of Destiny, a record of all that has happened, is happening, and will happen. In season 2, Destiny remains a stoic figure who rarely interacts with humanity but plays a crucial role in the unfolding drama among the Endless.Adrian Lester is well known for his roles in Hustle, Riviera, and Renegade Nell. He has also appeared in Mary Queen of Scots and Girlfriends. In season 2, Destruction brings a mix of chaos and redemption, questioning his role in the Endless family.Barry Sloane has starred in House of the Dragon, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Revenge. He is also known for his appearances in The Bay and Litvinenko.

Esmé Creed-Miles as DeliriumEsmé Creed-Miles (L) BFI Flare 2024: &quot;Silver Haze&quot; Premiere (Source: Getty)Delirium, portrayed by Esmé Creed-Miles, is the youngest sibling of the Endless, once known as Delight. Her character is marked by a chaotic and unpredictable nature, often exhibiting erratic behavior and a unique view of the world. Season 2 delves into Delirium's complex interactions with her siblings and her search for meaning in her fractured existence.Esmé Creed-Miles is best known for her lead role as Hanna in Hanna. She has also appeared in The Doll Factory, The Legend of Vox Machina, and Mister Lonely. Supporting cast of The Sandman season 2

The list of the supporting cast of The Sandman season 2:Vivienne Acheampong as LuciennePatton Oswalt as Matthew the RavenJenna Coleman as Johanna ConstantineMason Alexander Park as DesireDonna Preston as DespairAdrian Lester as DestinyEsmé Creed-Miles as DeliriumBarry Sloane as DestructionRuairi O'Connor as OrpheusFreddie Fox as LokiClive Russell as OdinLaurence O'Fuarain as ThorAnn Skelly as NualaDouglas Booth as CluracanJack Gleeson as PuckIndya Moore as WandaSteve Coogan as the voice of BarnabasSanjeev Bhaskar as CainAsim Chaudhry as AbelMark Hamill as the voice of Mervyn PumpkinheadFerdinand Kingsley as Hob GadlingUmulisa Gahiga as Queen NadaStephen Fry as GilbertWhat is The Sandman season 2 all about? What you can expect from the series View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Sandman season 2 picks up where season 1 left off, diving deeper into the consequences of Dream’s actions. Morpheus (Tom Sturridge) has spent years rebuilding his kingdom, attempting to restore his palace and leave the past behind. However, the road to redemption is never easy.As the season unfolds, Dream faces both old and new challenges, confronting his immortal siblings and grappling with long-buried conflicts that threaten not just the Dreaming but also the waking world.In this season, Dream’s family, known as the Endless, plays a significant role in shaping his journey. The Sandman season 2 delves deeper into the relationships between Dream and his family, highlighting their complex emotions, conflicts, and motives. Where is The Sandman season 2 streaming online?The Sandman season 2 is available to stream exclusively on Netflix. All episodes from Volume 1 and Volume 2, along with the special bonus episode, are now accessible to Netflix subscribers. The show is available worldwide, offering fans seamless access to Dreaming and its vast array of supernatural characters. Production and direction

The Sandman season 2 is produced by DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television. The series is developed by Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg, with Heinberg also serving as the showrunner. The production continues to showcase the stunning visuals, intricate world-building, and compelling storytelling that captivated viewers in season 1.The creative team has aimed to remain faithful to Gaiman's source material while introducing new elements that enhance the adaptation for modern audiences. With a focus on top-tier performances and epic designs, the second season is poised to leave a lasting impact. The Sandman season 2, along with season 1, is now streaming on Netflix.