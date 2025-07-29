The Sandman season 2 post credit scene explained: What does the Fates' poetry mean?

Netflix’s The Sandman season 2 finale, released on July 24, 2025, ends with a post-credit scene featuring a brief poem. Following the death of Morpheus and Daniel Hall’s emergence as the new Dream, the post-credit scene shifts focus. It features the three Fates—Maiden, Mother, and Crone—calmly drinking tea and opening a fortune cookie.While the moment appears quiet and understated, it carries thematic significance. The final lines are delivered in a short, cryptic verse and help close the season on a symbolic note. They connect key ideas explored throughout the series, such as death, transformation, and identity. Understanding the message of this scene begins with interpreting the poem itself.The scene presents a poem that reads:“Flowers gathered in the morning; Afternoon, they blossom on; Still are withered in the evening; You can be me when I’m gone.”This verse, dismissed by one of the Fates as “a bad poem,” originates from The Sandman comics—specifically Vol. 9: The Kindly Ones. But the lines are not filler. They reflect the heart of the narrative arc that unfolds across The Sandman season 2, especially the fate of Morpheus, also known as Dream of the Endless.What does the post-credit scene mean in The Sandmanseason 2?Dream of the Endless (Image via Netflix)At its core, the poem summarizes a life cycle. It begins with blooming, which is full of hope and possibility, and then it goes toward decay and death—corresponding to what happens with Dream at the end of The Sandman season 2. Daniel Hall takes Dream's place when he offers up his life to safeguard the Dreaming, his world.This brief poem has many different meanings and works on a lot of different levels. At its heart, it is a meditation on change and death, following the universal path of life from birth to growth to decline to death. Morpheus' character development in The Sandman season 2 is similar to this journey.Morpheus accepts his death not as a failure, but as a chance to change after ending his son Orpheus' life, which he can't take back. The poem also talks about how the Endless pass down their powers. The series shows that the Endless can change or be replaced, despite being thought eternal.Despair is not the first to bear her name; Delirium was once Delight; and now, Dream possesses Daniel. The line “You can be me when I’m gone” captures this idea of continuity and change, not just for Dream, but for all the Endless.Finally, the role of fate is central to the poem’s meaning. By placing these lines in the mouths of the Fates, mythical figures who weave the threads of destiny, the poem gains an air of inevitability. The Fates do not merely observe; they reflect on eternal patterns.Is it the end of Morpheus' story? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn The Sandman season 2, Morpheus comes to realize the consequences of his actions, particularly the death of Orpheus. His guilt and inability to reconcile with what he has done push him to accept his end. He does not fight the Furies to survive. Instead, he chooses to die, understanding that he can no longer continue in his current form.The Fates' poem contextualizes his death not as a tragic failure, but as part of a larger cosmic process. Just as the flower withers, Dream's time ends. And just as the flower gives way to new growth, Daniel assumes the mantle.This post-credit scene also reinforces a quiet, recurring message throughout the season: transformation is not only inevitable but essential. For the Dreaming to continue, Dream must change. And if he cannot change within his current self, he must be reborn.What happens with The Dreaming?Lucienne and Morpheus (Image via Netflix)The poem’s imagery—flowers gathered, blossoming, then fading—extends to the Dreaming itself. The realm has always reflected the essence of its ruler. Under Morpheus, it was vast, structured, and sometimes severe. With Daniel stepping in, the Dreaming enters a new era, one that could be more compassionate and human.The Sandman season 2 explores this theme as Daniel, previously an infant, becomes an adult imbued with the knowledge and power of his predecessor. Though hesitant, he ultimately accepts his destiny. His journey mirrors the poem: something new emerging from what has ended.The transition also reveals how memory, legacy, and essence are carried down. Daniel receives more than just a title; he also gets Morpheus' thoughts and feelings. The line &quot;You can be me when I'm gone&quot; stresses that heritage is not lost; it is changed.Daniel Hall and the future of the EndlessThe Endless welcoming the new Dream (Image via Netflix)The Sandman season 2 concludes with Daniel taking his place among the other Endless siblings. This marks a new chapter. But the poem indicates that even this moment is temporary. Just as Morpheus replaced an older Dream, Daniel too may one day be replaced.No matter how powerful or eternal an entity appears, change will come. The Endless themselves are shaped by time, emotion, and consequence. This realization adds depth to every arc in The Sandman season 2.From Despair recalling a previous form to Delirium’s shift from Delight and Morpheus’ resignation to death, the season reinforces the idea that evolution defines existence—even for gods.In the post-credit scene in The Sandman season 2, the poem delivered by the Fates encapsulates the entire arc of the season. Through simple imagery, the four lines communicate Morpheus' death, Daniel's rise, and the evolution of the Endless.The meaning of the poem closely aligns with the themes explored in The Sandman season 2. Every transformation, loss, and inheritance ties back to the idea that even gods must yield to time. As the final season closes with the words, “You can be me when I’m gone,” it does not just mourn Dream—it honors him.All the episodes of The Sandman season 2 are available for online streaming on Netflix. The bonus episode will release on July 31, 2025.