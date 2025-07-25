When will The Sandman season 2 episode 12 drop on Netflix? All about the bonus episode

The Sandman season 2 continues its dreamlike journey with a surprise bonus episode set to debut after the main finale. While fans thought the story ended with episode 11, Netflix announced that episode 12, titled Death: The High Cost of Living, will serve as an epilogue focused on Dream’s beloved sibling, Death. This episode is scheduled for release on July 31, 2025, just one week after the emotional conclusion of Volume 2.

After following Dream's tragic story through 11 episodes, The Sandman season 2 will now shift focus to Death, played by Kirby Howell-Baptiste. This gives viewers another unique, standalone story centered on her character. Much like the bonus episode from season 1, this could serve as a thematic capstone—or potentially a bridge to future spin-offs. However, there has been no official confirmation of this.

This part of the fantasy series looks at the story from a different angle as it comes to an end, giving readers a look inside another Endless sibling's world.

When does The Sandman season 2 episode 12 come out? Release time for all major time zones

The Endless siblings (Image via Netflix)

Netflix has confirmed that The Sandman season 2 episode 12 will be released globally on Wednesday, July 31, 2025. Like most Netflix originals, the bonus episode will be available at 12:00 AM Pacific Time. This means that depending on the viewer’s region, the drop time will vary.

Here’s a handy breakdown of the release time across major time zones:

Region Time Date Los Angeles (PDT / PST) 12:00 AM July 31, 2025 New York (EDT / EST) 3:00 AM July 31, 2025 London (BST) 8:00 AM July 31, 2025 Central Europe (CEST) 9:00 AM July 31, 2025 Singapore (SGT) 3:00 PM July 31, 2025 Hong Kong (HKT) 3:00 PM July 31, 2025 South Korea (KST) 4:00 PM July 31, 2025 Philippines (PHT) 3:00 PM July 31, 2025 Japan (JST) 4:00 PM July 31, 2025 Australia (AEST) 5:00 PM July 31, 2025

The Sandman season 2, including the upcoming bonus episode, is streaming exclusively on Netflix. All 11 previous episodes from the final season are currently available for viewing. Episode 12 will automatically appear in the show's episode list once it drops.

How many episodes does The Sandman season 2 have left?

The Sandman season 2 was officially announced as the final chapter in Dream’s tale, spread across two volumes. Volume 1 premiered with six episodes on July 3, 2025, and Volume 2 followed with five more episodes on July 24, 2025.

Episode 12 will be the final episode of the series. Episode 11 wrapped up the main story with Dream’s death and Daniel taking over. Episode 12 will be a standalone farewell, focusing on Death and her story. Like season 1, it ends with a surprise bonus episode, marking the second time The Sandman adds an extra episode after the finale.

A brief recap of The Sandman season 2 episode 11

Episode 11, A Tale of Graceful Ends, brings the long and emotionally complex arc of Dream to a close. After facing judgment from the Furies, Dream accepts his fate and sacrifices himself to preserve the Dreaming.

Following his death, Daniel Hall assumes the mantle of Dream of the Endless. The funeral sequence becomes a moment of cosmic reflection, attended by characters from across the saga.

Through moments of grief, guilt, and final farewells, episode 11 ties up major plotlines while honoring the mythic weight of Dream’s story.

Major events to expect from The Sandman season 2 episode 12

The Sandman season 2 (Image via Netflix)

A day in the life of Death —The bonus episode titled Death: The High Cost of Living will center on Death as she spends a day in the mortal world, living as a human. It adapts Neil Gaiman’s beloved standalone comic that highlights her compassion and humanity.

—The bonus episode titled Death: The High Cost of Living will center on Death as she spends a day in the mortal world, living as a human. It adapts Neil Gaiman’s beloved standalone comic that highlights her compassion and humanity. Human connections beyond immortality —Death will form temporary relationships with ordinary people, reminding audiences of the bittersweet beauty of mortal life. Expect profound and emotional interactions as she learns, observes, and guides.

—Death will form temporary relationships with ordinary people, reminding audiences of the bittersweet beauty of mortal life. Expect profound and emotional interactions as she learns, observes, and guides. An epilogue that reflects on Dream’s journey—While Dream’s arc has concluded, the bonus episode may contain reflective elements—perhaps flashbacks or memories—that link Death’s experiences to her brother’s final choices. It may also hint at the impact of his absence in the waking and dreaming worlds.

Why the bonus episode matters in The Sandman season 2

Adding a bonus episode in The Sandman season 2 keeps up the tradition of presenting stories that started in the first season, when the bonus episode Dream of a Thousand Cats/Calliope had a different story structure than the rest of the season.

The last chapter of The Sandman season 2 is mostly about Dream's emotional breakdown and how he finds atonement through sacrifice.

By following up with an episode on Death, a figure who is generally shown with empathy and a realistic attitude, it gives a different angle on Dream's story. This lets people leave the show with a sense of grace and a fresh understanding of its main theme: transformation, acceptance, and the worth of being alive.

Will there be a new The Sandman season?

Tom Sturridge stars as Dream in The Sandman season 2 (Image via Netflix)

There is no official word yet about a new season of The Sandman, other than the impending bonus episode. This special episode is more of an emotional ending than a continuation of the main tale. Death, Dream's sister, is the main character. She spends a day as a human, which is based on Neil Gaiman's popular standalone comic.

Even though Dream's story seems to have come to an end, the episode may still feature flashbacks or memories that relate to his adventure. It gives fans a better insight into the Endless, especially Death's view on people and death.

Episode 12, Death: The High Cost of Living, will be the final episode of The Sandman season 2. It will air on July 31, 2025. While episode 11 ended Dream's story, this last episode gives a moving goodbye from the perspective of his sister, Death. It is based on Neil Gaiman's popular standalone comic and gives the series' mythology a more human and emotional view.

The creative team ends the story of a show known for its visual style and themes with this bonus episode. Instead of a typical ending, it is an elegy that is thoughtful and soft.

There hasn't been any news about a new season yet, but the bonus episode gives fans one more chance to visit the land of the Endless and close the story in style. This may be the end or just a prelude, but it keeps the series' spirit and drive.

