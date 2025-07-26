  • home icon
What did Jamie Foxx say about white women in his Netflix special? Fans call out actor for parading multiple white women on stage at a summer gala

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Jul 26, 2025 11:25 GMT
Fans call out Jamie Foxx for comment on white women in Netflix special

Jamie Foxx hosted The Summer Gala at Golf Club Saint-Tropez on July 24, 2025, alongside his daughters Anelisa and Corinne. While the star-studded event grabbed widespread attention, it also made headlines for an instance of Jamie parading multiple white women on stage.

The actor was called out for contradicting a statement he made during his Netflix special, What Had Happened Was, which premiered in December 2024. In one of the segments on his special, Jamie performed a piano number in which he sang:

“Sisters, I’m here to tell you, I’ve been cured. I’ve been cured of everything, no more white girls. I’m serious, no more white girls. No more white girls. No more. No more white girls!”
Netizens quickly took to X to comment on Jamie Foxx's actions at the Summer Gala, pointing out the apparent contradiction just months after his Netflix special. One X user called him out, tweeting:

"Didn’t he say on his Netflix special….nevermind lol."
"He said he was leaving the yt women alone after his sudden illness now look lol," another X user mentioned.
"he smart.. back on the white train.. no weaves for me baby lol," an internet user stated.

The Back In Action actor was hospitalized in April 2023 due to a brain bleed, leading to a stroke. Some netizens also referenced his past remarks from that time, when he credited his sister, Deidra Dixon, and daughter, Corinne Foxx, for saving his life.

"ok mister “Black women saved my life,” a netizen remarked.
"…but who saved your life?" another netizen questioned.

Jamie Foxx's dating history explored in the wake of his "white women" comment re-emerging on the internet

Jamie Foxx has an interesting dating history and shares two daughters with women he previously dated. The actor shares his daughter Corinne with U.S. Air Force veteran Connie Kline, whom he dated in 1993. The two co-parent their daughter.

Jamie later dated American actress and model Leila Arcieri in 2005 and brought her as his Golden Globes date the same year. According to PEOPLE's report dated January 2025, the actor commented on his relationship with Leila at the time and said:

"I know she digs me because she was there when I was just trying to figure out how to get from point A to point B."
While it is not known when Leila and Jamie parted ways, the Django Unchained actor dated Kristin Grannis in 2008. The former couple shares a daughter, Anelise, who was born in October 2008.

Foxx allegedly dated Katie Holmes from 2013 to 2019. While multiple media tabloids and insiders reported on their relationship, the actors remained tight-lipped about being together. In December 2015, Katie was spotted at Jamie's 48th birthday party, followed by multiple instances of them being spotted together. Additionally, as per PEOPLE, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes were seen holding hands at the 2019 Met Gala.

Furthermore, reports of Jamie dating Alyce Huckstepp began circulating after the two were spotted together at Nobu Malibu in August 2023. Alyce also showed support while the actor was filming his Netflix special in October 2024; however, the couple reportedly split in January 2025.

Jamie Foxx's star-studded Summer Gala featured guests like Leonardo DiCaprio, Rita Ora, and several others. The event was dedicated to causes like the preservation of the world's precious lands and waters, humanitarian support, and the protection of children.

Divya Singh Rana

Edited by Shubham Soni
