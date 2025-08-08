Josh Brolin, who brought the Mad Titan Thanos to life across several Marvel Cinematic Universe films, provided a clear suggestion that he would reprise the role if the opportunity arose.

Ad

In an episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast (29:55 mark) on August 7, 2025, Brolin mentioned:

"Deadpool 2, I was like, I was glad it was one experience. The Thanos thing, if they called me in London right now, and said, 'Let's do this,' I'd be like, 'I'll be there tomorrow,'"

He explained his relationship with the Russo Brothers, who directed the film closely with the Thanos arc, and disclosed:

Ad

Trending

"I talk to Downey probably four to six times a year. I talk to the Russos probably four to six times a week. I talk to Joe a lot. I love both of them."

The actor shared his perspective on what the Russo Brothers are bringing to the table with Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars by saying:

"Of course they're going to come up with something fun. Who knows? That was a 10-year in-the-building kind of thing, and that was its own bookended deal. I don't know what they're going to do, but I'm sure it will be interesting. I think they do that very, very well."

Ad

Collectively, Josh Brolin's remarks convey a willingness to return, yet he is firmly intent on doing so only if there is a clear creative purpose.

Josh Brolin opens up about the potential Thanos return

In his recent podcast statements, Josh Brolin has provided an insightful but measured look at his possible reprisal of Thanos, balancing openness with creative caution.

He said, “If they called me… I’d be there tomorrow,” showcasing his willingness and determination to come.

Ad

Ad

This is aligned with his sentiments expressed in previous interviews. At New York Comic Con 2024, talking to Collider, Josh Brolin compared the process of decision-making to that of his decision to reprise his role in the Sicario sequel, saying that it has to feel “right” in a narrative capacity.

“I’m not kidding — There’s a thing with playing Thanos. It’s like, ‘Oh, they’re gonna bring Thanos back.’ It’s like ‘Sicario;’ it has to be right.”

Ad

He added

“Again, it’s what in his mind fits, what in my mind fits. Thanos has to fit if you’re going to bring him back. I would do anything that the Russos wanted me to do.”

Though this is not a confirmation of his intentions regarding any new appearances in future movies like Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, it serves as confirmation that Josh Brolin is ready to be reprised in case the story demands it, particularly in the hands of the Russo Brothers.

Ad

Josh Brolin’s journey as Thanos in the MCU

The character arc of Thanos in the MCU was notable; the character evolved from a mid-credits cameo in The Avengers (2012) into the principal antagonist and, in some ways, main protagonist of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), where his actions to achieve universal balance were treated with emotional resonance and philosophical depth.

Josh Brolin's motion-capture and voice work was a widely praised addition of tragic depth and nuance to the villain. In Avengers: Endgame (2019), his arc firmly ended and gave emotional closure to the Infinity Saga.

Ad

Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures And New Line Cinema's "Weapons" - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Although Thanos has been one of the most influential villains within the MCU, reviving him, whether through a multiversal variant or cameo, has both creative potential and danger. It might add a little depth to the ongoing narrative, as Marvel moves into its Multiverse Era, but it might undermine the final arc that once wrapped up so successfully.

Ad

As of now, Marvel has not indicated that Thanos will feature in further developments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tanishqa Patil Tanishqa Patil is a Pop Culture writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath). Know More